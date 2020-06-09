Coronaviruses

US 10,548,971 A vaccine comprising a Middle East respiratory syndrome coronavirus (MERS-CoV) antigen. The antigen can be a consensus antigen. The consensus antigen can be a consensus spike antigen. Also, a method of treating a subject in need thereof, by administering the vaccine to the subject. The Trustees of the University of Pennsylvania (Philadelphia), Inovio Pharmaceuticals (Plymouth Meeting, PA, USA) Weiner D, Muthumani K, Sardesai NY 2/4/2020

US 10,519,452 An antiviral agent comprising an RNA oligonucleotide having a particular sequence and structure that increases expression of interferon-β or ISG56 and exhibits antiviral properties. Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology (Daejeon, S. Korea) Choi B-S, Lee J 12/31/2019

US 10,479,996 Antisense antiviral compounds and methods of their use and production in inhibition of growth of viruses of the Flaviviridae, Picornaviridae, Caliciviridae, Togaviridae, Arteriviridae, Coronaviridae, Astroviridae and Hepeviridae families in the treatment of a viral infection. Sarepta Therapeutics (Cambridge, MA, USA) Iversen PL, Stein DA, Weller DD 11/19/2019

US 10,434,116 Methods for treating a coronavirus infection by, for example, administering a neurotransmitter inhibitor, a signaling kinase inhibitor, an estrogen receptor inhibitor, a DNA metabolism inhibitor or an antiparasitic agent. University of Maryland, Baltimore (Baltimore, MD, USA), US Department of Health and Human Services (Bethesda, MD, USA) Frieman M, Jarhling PB, Hensley LE 10/8/2019

US 10,421,802 Polypeptides (e.g., antibodies) and fusion proteins that target a epitope in the receptor-binding domain of the spike glycoprotein of the MERS-CoV. The polypeptides and fusion proteins can be used to treat and prevent MERS-CoV infection in mammals. US Department of Health and Human Services (Bethesda, MD, USA), Veritech (Hong Kong) Dimitrov DS, Ying T, Ju TW, Yuen KY 9/24/2019

US 10,406,222 Monoclonal antibodies that bind to the MERS-CoV spike protein, and methods of use. In some embodiments, the antibodies of the invention are useful for inhibiting or neutralizing MERS-CoV activity, thus providing a means of treating or preventing MERS infection in humans. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (Tarrytown, NY, USA) Kyratsous C, Stahl N, Sivapalasingam S 9/10/2019