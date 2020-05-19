SINGLE-CELL ANALYSIS

Single-cell RNA sequencing at isoform resolution

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

SMART-seq3 reconstructs the full-length transcripts of single cells with high sensitivity.

Fig. 1: Smart-seq3 capture of isoform-specific expression.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Broad Institute of Harvard and MIT, Stanley Center for Psychiatric Research, Cambridge, MA, USA
    • Evan Z. Macosko
  2. Massachusetts General Hospital, Department of Psychiatry, Boston, MA, USA
    • Evan Z. Macosko
Authors
  1. Evan Z. Macosko
Corresponding author

Correspondence to Evan Z. Macosko.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

The author declares no competing interests.

