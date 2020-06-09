Translating academic careers into industry healthcare professions

The foundation of the VIB in the Flanders region of Belgium in 1996 marked the first innovation hub in Europe (Table 2). Since then, the region has developed into one of Europe’s most successful biotech hubs, birthing multi-billion-dollar companies such as Ablynx and Argenx. To ensure excellence in science, the VIB pays special attention to the professional development of all co-workers. Human resource development at the VIB includes training, mentoring, coaching and career guidance inside or outside of academia. To do so in an efficient manner, the VIB established its own career center aimed at graduate students. At the VIB and other innovation hubs, graduate students can access a diverse set of resources to attend workshops, receive training in various skill sets and increase their own awareness of different professional skills.

The VIB created an innovation hub similar to the Kendall Square ecosystem in Cambridge, Massachusetts, where scientists, entrepreneurs, and investors from academia, startups, biotech and pharma meet regularly. Such interactions are the first steps to understanding the various opportunities and possibilities for life science graduates. Not every résumé is the same and, more often than not, individuals working in the industry have a diverse skill set that they acquired working in different jobs.

Other innovation hubs have built on the success of the VIB and combine regional excellence with talent development (Table 2). Stakeholders in such hubs vary from region to region depending on regional strategy and the most active business areas. Historically, the Netherlands has a strong VC sector; in fact, the first VC investments were made in Holland, financing expeditions by ship to explore new continents to trade coffee, tea and other resources. Relying on a strong financial sector, a number of biotech companies were created in the Netherlands16. However, the academic institutions fueling such innovation are distributed over the country and not well interconnected. Therefore, the Oncode Institute was created to unite scientists under one organization with the mission of translating scientific innovation into new therapies. The shared mission forces researchers to think about their own research from a different angle and provides new possibilities for creative scientists to invent products based on their research topics. Top-quality addition of value by translation of research results requires a highly specialized talent pool. The close proximity of scientists, entrepreneurs, investors and tech transfer specialists, with the shared goal of translating ongoing research, forms the foundation for everyone involved to think beyond their academic career path.

Importantly, large pharmas are also interested in fostering innovation ecosystems, recruiting the best talent and promoting translation of breakthrough science (Table 2). For example, Johnson & Johnson was one of the first pharmas to create a separate investment arm and innovation department to advance healthcare innovation by collaboration with academia and startups. It created innovation centers for scouting and collaborating and JLABS to incubate early ideas and interact with the eco-environment. JLABS are innovation hotspots in various cities; they engage with the different stakeholders. The interaction encompasses a variety of communication channels, from social media to personal presence at events. JLABS offer a wide range of courses, workshops and talks on various aspects of the life science industry, with topics ranging from discussions on early science to drug approval, the regulatory path and scientific topics. Attendees obtain insights into diverse topics from Johnson & Johnson employees, entrepreneurs or academic scientists. Together, such initiatives are beginning to bridge the gap between large pharmas, innovative companies and scientists, fostering exchange between people from diverse professions.