Directed remodeling of the mouse gut microbiome inhibits the development of atherosclerosis

a, Heatmap showing minimum inhibitory concentration (MIC) values for the screened peptides against selected bacteria in vitro. The MIC for a given peptide against a given bacteria was defined as the lowest concentration of peptide that inhibited >90% of growth; lower MIC values correspond to greater antibacterial activity. The peptide groups shown at the top of the heatmap correspond to those identified from a pairwise comparison of the activities of different cyclic peptides in the en masse assay, each of which affected the microbiota differently from the other groups. Similar to the result from the en masse screen, peptides from different clusters showed the distinct effects against individual gut bacterial species in the MIC assay. Peptide c[wLwKhShK] (1), from peptide group I, broadly affected most of the bacterial species tested to some degree. In contrast, c[wLwReQeR] (11), from peptide group III, differentially affected bacterial species from Firmicutes and Bacteroidetes. Peptide 30 is an N-methylated analog of peptide 11, whereas 31 is a diastereomer of peptide 11. Because these disatereomeric and backbone N-methylated analogs cannot self-assemble into nanotubes, these peptides serve as mode-of-action controls that support the expected mechanism of bacterial growth modulation being dependent on peptide self-assembly and bacterial membrane activity. b, Bar graphs showing the relative abundance (genus level) of in vitro en masse screening samples treated with peptides 1, 11, or their analogs as mode-of-action controls. Peptides 1 and 11 were each screened in triplicate in the screen. ‘HCl salt’ refers to peptides that had been converted from the trifluoroacetate counterion salt (obtained after preparative HPLC) to the hydrochloride salt. ‘Trifluoroacetate’ refers to a sample treated with sodium trifluoroacetate (1 mM). The peptide HCl salts and trifluoroacetate samples were used to establish that trifluoroacetate itself (present as counterions with the screened peptides) does not affect microbiota composition. c, Principal component analysis for in vitro en masse screening samples treated with peptides 1, 11, or their analogs as mode-of-action controls (n = 3 independent samples each for peptide 1 and peptide 11, n = 1 for the other treatments shown). As expected, peptides 1 and 11 promoted distinct microbiota remodeling activity that were clustered for the replicate treatments along with their corresponding HCl salt and enantiomeric peptide (which can self-assemble). On the other hand, the diastereomeric or N-methylated analogs (which cannot self-assemble) did not substantially affect microbiota growth, as demonstrated by their clustering with the vehicle-treated and trifluoroacetate control samples.