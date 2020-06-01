PICRUSt2 for prediction of metagenome functions

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

Access options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Fig. 1: PICRUSt2 algorithm.
Fig. 2: PICRUSt2 performance characteristics.
Fig. 3: PICRUSt2 accurately predicts MetaCyc pathways and phenotypes for characterizing overall environments.

Data availability

The repository at https://github.com/gavinmdouglas/picrust2_manuscript includes the processed data files that can be used to re-generate the figures and findings in this paper. The accession codes for all sequencing data used in this study are listed in the Supplementary Methods.

Code availability

PICRUSt2 is available at https://github.com/picrust/picrust2. The Python and R code used for the analyses and database construction described in this paper are available online at https://github.com/gavinmdouglas/picrust2_manuscript.

References

  1. 1.

    Langille, M. G. I. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 31, 814–821 (2013).

  2. 2.

    Iwai, S. et al. PLoS One 11, e0166104 (2016).

  3. 3.

    Jun, S. R. et al. BMC Res. Notes 8, 479 (2015).

  4. 4.

    Aßhauer, K. P., Wemheuer, B., Daniel, R. & Meinicke, P. Bioinformatics 31, 2882–2884 (2015).

  5. 5.

    Wemheuer, F. et al. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/490037 (2018).

  6. 6.

    DeSantis, T. Z. et al. Appl. Environ. Microbiol. 72, 5069–5072 (2006).

  7. 7.

    Markowitz, V. M. et al. Nucleic Acids Res. 40 (D1), D115–D122 (2012).

  8. 8.

    Barbera, P. et al. Syst. Biol. 68, 365–369 (2019).

  9. 9.

    Czech, L. & Stamatakis, A. PLoS One 14, e0217050 (2019).

  10. 10.

    Louca, S. & Doebeli, M. Bioinformatics 34, 1053–1055 (2018).

  11. 11.

    Kanehisa, M., Goto, S., Sato, Y., Furumichi, M. & Tanabe, M. Nucleic Acids Res. 40 (D1), D109–D114 (2012).

  12. 12.

    Narayan, N. R. et al. BMC Genomics 21, 56 (2020).

  13. 13.

    Caspi, R. et al. Nucleic Acids Res. 44 (D1), D471–D480 (2016).

  14. 14.

    Franzosa, E. A. et al. Nat. Methods 15, 962–968 (2018).

  15. 15.

    Chen, I.-M. A. et al. PLoS One 8, e54859 (2013).

Download references

Acknowledgements

We thank Zhenjiang Xu and Amy Chen for providing us access to data files used for testing and the default reference database. We also thank Heather McIntosh for help designing the pipeline flowchart. G.M.D. is funded by an NSERC CGS-D scholarship. V.J.M. is funded by an NIH/NIAAA Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (F30 AA026527). J.R.Z. is supported by NSF IOS CAREER grant 1942647. S.Y.N. is funded by an NSERC Discovery Grant. C.H. is funded in part by NIH NIDDK grants U54DK102557 and R24DK110499. M.G.I.L. is funded by an NSERC Discovery Grant and an NSERC Collaborative Research Development with co-funding from GlaxoSmithKline to M.G.I.L. and J.R.B.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Microbiology and Immunology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
    • Gavin M. Douglas
    •  & Morgan G. I. Langille
  2. Department of Microbiology, Immunology, and Parasitology, Louisiana State University Health Sciences Center, New Orleans, LA, USA
    • Vincent J. Maffei
    •  & Christopher M. Taylor
  3. Division of Biological Sciences, School of STEM, University of Washington Bothell, Bothell, WA, USA
    • Jesse R. Zaneveld
  4. Department of Plant, Food, and Environmental Sciences, Dalhousie University, Truro, Nova Scotia, Canada
    • Svetlana N. Yurgel
  5. Computational Biology, GlaxoSmithKline R&D, Collegeville, PA, USA
    • James R. Brown
  6. Biostatistics Department, Harvard T. H. Chan School of Public Health, Boston, MA, USA
    • Curtis Huttenhower
  7. Department of Pharmacology, Dalhousie University, Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada
    • Morgan G. I. Langille
Authors
  1. Gavin M. Douglas
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  2. Vincent J. Maffei
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  3. Jesse R. Zaneveld
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  4. Svetlana N. Yurgel
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  5. James R. Brown
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  6. Christopher M. Taylor
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  7. Curtis Huttenhower
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  8. Morgan G. I. Langille
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Morgan G. I. Langille.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Additional information

Editorial note: This article has been peer reviewed.

Supplementary information

Supplementary Information

Description: Supplementary Methods, Supplementary Results, Supplementary Figs. 117 and Supplementary Tables 1–4

Supplementary Data

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Douglas, G.M., Maffei, V.J., Zaneveld, J.R. et al. PICRUSt2 for prediction of metagenome functions. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0548-6

Download citation