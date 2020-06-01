PICRUSt2 for prediction of metagenome functions

Access options
Data availability
The repository at https://github.com/gavinmdouglas/picrust2_manuscript includes the processed data files that can be used to re-generate the figures and findings in this paper. The accession codes for all sequencing data used in this study are listed in the Supplementary Methods.
Code availability
PICRUSt2 is available at https://github.com/picrust/picrust2. The Python and R code used for the analyses and database construction described in this paper are available online at https://github.com/gavinmdouglas/picrust2_manuscript.
References
Acknowledgements
We thank Zhenjiang Xu and Amy Chen for providing us access to data files used for testing and the default reference database. We also thank Heather McIntosh for help designing the pipeline flowchart. G.M.D. is funded by an NSERC CGS-D scholarship. V.J.M. is funded by an NIH/NIAAA Ruth L. Kirschstein National Research Service Award (F30 AA026527). J.R.Z. is supported by NSF IOS CAREER grant 1942647. S.Y.N. is funded by an NSERC Discovery Grant. C.H. is funded in part by NIH NIDDK grants U54DK102557 and R24DK110499. M.G.I.L. is funded by an NSERC Discovery Grant and an NSERC Collaborative Research Development with co-funding from GlaxoSmithKline to M.G.I.L. and J.R.B.
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
The authors declare no competing interests.
Additional information
Editorial note: This article has been peer reviewed.
Supplementary information
Supplementary Information
