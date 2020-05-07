Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0468-5, published online 30 March 2020.
In the version of this article initially published, the second paragraph of main text stated that the concentration of bile acids in the human large intestine is ~500 mM. The correct value is ~500 μM. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Taketani, M., Zhang, J., Zhang, S. et al. Author Correction: Genetic circuit design automation for the gut resident species Bacteroides thetaiotaomicron. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0545-9
