Forum: Worms and gut microbes team up to kill corn pest

David Shapiro Ilan talks to Senior Editor Susan Jones about a paper in the May issue in which Ricardo Machado and colleagues describe how they evolved bacterial symbionts of nematodes to help these worms kill a devastating crop pest: the western corn rootworm. The paper can be read at https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0419-1.
