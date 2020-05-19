PODCAST

Forum: Worms and gut microbes team up to kill corn pest

    Nature Biotechnology (2020)

    David Shapiro Ilan talks to Senior Editor Susan Jones about a paper in the May issue in which Ricardo Machado and colleagues describe how they evolved bacterial symbionts of nematodes to help these worms kill a devastating crop pest: the western corn rootworm. The paper can be read at https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0419-1.

    https://aca.st/95bba9

