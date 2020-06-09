PATENTS

3D and 4D bioprinted human model patenting and the future of drug development

Bioprinted 3D and 4D tissues and organs are expected to revolutionize the biomedical field, eliminating the need for laboratory animals, but little is known about the future impacts of these technologies on drug development.

Fig. 1: Networks of technology areas and patent assignees of bioprinting-related patents.
Acknowledgements

The authors thank the Center for Strategic Studies of Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (CEE-Fiocruz) for institutional support and the respondents who participated in this study. This study was supported by research funds from Inova Fiocruz/Fundação Oswaldo Cruz.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Oswaldo Cruz Foundation, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil
    • Fabio Mota
    • , Luiza Braga
    • , Leonardo Rocha
    •  & Bernardo Cabral
Authors
  1. Fabio Mota
  2. Luiza Braga
  3. Leonardo Rocha
  4. Bernardo Cabral
Contributions

F.M. designed, planned, coordinated and analyzed the work and revised the paper. L.B. reviewed the literature, interpreted results and wrote the paper. L.R. analyzed and evaluated statistical data and graphs and described results. B.C. organized and conducted the survey protocol and revised the final paper. All authors approved the submitted final version.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Fabio Mota.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Supplementary information

Supplementary Information

Supplementary Tables 1 and 2 and Appendixes A and B

