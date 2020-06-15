A robust benchmark for detection of germline large deletions and insertions

Abstract
New technologies and analysis methods are enabling genomic structural variants (SVs) to be detected with ever-increasing accuracy, resolution and comprehensiveness. To help translate these methods to routine research and clinical practice, we developed a sequence-resolved benchmark set for identification of both false-negative and false-positive germline large insertions and deletions. To create this benchmark for a broadly consented son in a Personal Genome Project trio with broadly available cells and DNA, the Genome in a Bottle Consortium integrated 19 sequence-resolved variant calling methods from diverse technologies. The final benchmark set contains 12,745 isolated, sequence-resolved insertion (7,281) and deletion (5,464) calls ≥50 base pairs (bp). The Tier 1 benchmark regions, for which any extra calls are putative false positives, cover 2.51 Gbp and 5,262 insertions and 4,095 deletions supported by ≥1 diploid assembly. We demonstrate that the benchmark set reliably identifies false negatives and false positives in high-quality SV callsets from short-, linked- and long-read sequencing and optical mapping.
Data availability
Raw sequence data were previously published in Scientific Data (https://doi.org/10.1038/sdata.2016.25) and deposited in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) Sequence Read Archive with the accession codes SRX847862 to SRX848317, SRX1388732 to SRX1388743, SRX852933, SRX5527202, SRX5327410 and SRX1033793 to SRX1033798. 10× Genomics Chromium bam files used are available at ftp://ftp-trace.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ReferenceSamples/giab/data/AshkenazimTrio/analysis/10XGenomics_ChromiumGenome_LongRanger2.2_Supernova2.0.1_04122018/. The data used in this paper and other data sets for these genomes are available at ftp://ftp-trace.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ReferenceSamples/giab/data/ and in the NCBI BioProject PRJNA200694.
The v0.6 SV benchmark set (only compare to variants in the Tier 1 vcf inside the Tier 1 bed with the FILTER ‘PASS’) for HG002 on GRCh37 is available in dbVar accession nstd175 and at ftp://ftp-trace.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ReferenceSamples/giab/data/AshkenazimTrio/analysis/NIST_SVs_Integration_v0.6/.
Input SV callsets, assemblies and other analyses for this trio are available at ftp://ftp-trace.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/ReferenceSamples/giab/data/AshkenazimTrio/analysis/.
Code availability
Scripts for integrating candidate structural variants to form the benchmark set in this paper are available in a GitHub repository at https://github.com/jzook/genome-data-integration/tree/master/StructuralVariants/NISTv0.6. This repository includes Jupyter notebooks for the comparisons to HGSVC, GRC, vg, paragraph and Bionano. Publicly available software used to generate input callsets is described in the Methods.
References
Acknowledgements
We thank many GIAB Consortium Analysis Team members for helpful discussions about the design of this benchmark. We thank J. Monlong and G. Hickey for sharing genotypes for HG002 from vg and paragraph. We thank T. Hefferon at NIH/NCBI for assistance with the dbVar submission. Certain commercial equipment, instruments or materials are identified to specify adequately experimental conditions or reported results. Such identification does not imply recommendation or endorsement by the National Institute of Standards and Technology, nor does it imply that the equipment, instruments or materials identified are necessarily the best available for the purpose. C.X. and S.S. were supported by the Intramural Research Program of the National Library of Medicine, National Institutes of Health. N.F.H., J.C.M., S.K. and A.M.P. were supported by the Intramural Research Program of the National Human Genome Research Institute, National Institutes of Health. J.M.Z. and N.D.O. were supported by the National Institute of Standards and Technology and an interagency agreement with the Food and Drug Administration. C.E.M. acknowledges the XSEDE Supercomputing Resources, STARR I13-0052 and NIH R01AI151059.
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
A.M.W. is an employee and shareholder of Pacific Biosciences. A.M.B. and I.T.F. are employees and shareholders of 10× Genomics. G.M.C. is the founder and holds leadership positions of many companies described at http://arep.med.harvard.edu/gmc/tech.html. F.J.S. has received sponsored travel from Oxford Nanopore and Pacific Biosciences and received a 2018 sequencing grant from Pacific Biosciences. J.L. is an employee and shareholder of Bionano Genomics. A.C. is an employee of Google and is a former employee of DNAnexus. J.M.S., J.R.D., M.D.K., J.S.O. and A.P.C. are employees of Nabsys 2.0. A.C.E. is an employee and shareholder of Spiral Genetics. S.M.E.S. is an employee of Roche.
Additional information
Extended data
Extended Data Fig. 1 Number of long reads supporting the SV allele vs. the reference allele in the benchmark set.
Variants are colored by heterozygous (blue) and homozygous (dark orange) genotype, and are stratified into deletions and insertions, and into SVs overlapping and not overlapping tandem repeats longer than 100 bp in the reference.
Extended Data Fig. 2 Mendelian contingency table for sites with consensus genotypes from svviz in the son, father, and mother.
SVs in boxes highlighted in red violate the expected Mendelian inheritance pattern. Variants on chromosomes X and Y are excluded.
Extended Data Fig. 3 Comparison of false negative rates for the union of all long read-based SV discovery methods, the union of all short read-based discovery methods, and paired-end and mate-pair short read genotyping of known SVs.
Variants are stratified into deletions (top) and insertions (bottom), and into SVs overlapping (right) and not overlapping (left) tandem repeats longer than 100 bp in the reference. SVs are also stratified by size into 50 bp to 99 bp, 100 bp to 299 bp, 300 bp to 999 bp, and ≥1000 bp.
Extended Data Fig. 4 Known limitations of the v0.6 benchmark.
It is important to understand the limitations of any benchmark, such as the limitations below for v0.6, when interpreting the resulting performance metrics.
Supplementary information
Supplementary Information
Supplementary Notes 1–4.
Supplementary Table 1
Variant callsets used to develop the benchmark (‘discovery’) and to evaluate the benchmark’s reliability in identifying false positives and false negatives (‘evaluation’).
Supplementary Table 2
Detailed results from manual curation of putative false positives and false negatives from evaluation of benchmark set and of deletions not in v0.6 that were in the population-based gnomAD-SV v2.1 callset that were homozygous reference in less than 5% of individuals of European ancestry, and at least 1,000 Europeans had the variant.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Zook, J.M., Hansen, N.F., Olson, N.D. et al. A robust benchmark for detection of germline large deletions and insertions. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0538-8
Received:
Accepted:
Published: