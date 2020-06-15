A lipidome atlas in MS-DIAL 4

a, Fragment assignments for acylated hexosyl ceramide (AHexCer) containing sphingosine (18:1;2O), N-acyl chain (22:0;O), and O-acyl chain (O-16:0) are shown. Compared to the O-acyl chain positional isomer (HexCer-EOS), the fragment ion of Hex-O-acyl 16:0 (m/z 401.29) is observed in positive ion mode, and no hexosyl loss (162 Da) is found before the O-acyl 16:0 loss (238 Da) in negative ion mode. The behaviors were reproducible in all of the 24 different molecular species of AHexCer annotated in this study. b, Fragment assignments for acylated sphingomyelin (ASM) containing sphingosine (18:1;2O), N-acyl chain (24:1), and O-acyl chain (O-16:0) are shown although the sphingobase and N-acyl chain moieties cannot be determined as the molecular species level basically at least in our experimental condition. The SM specific fragment ions can be observed in both positive and negative ion MS/MS spectra. In addition, the product ion derived from the fatty acid moiety (O-acyl 16:0) was detected in both ion modes although they cannot be observed in usual SM lipid species. These behaviors were also true in all of the eight different molecules of ASM lipid subclass found in this study. c, An example of acylated uronosyldiacylglycerol (ADGGA) containing 16:0 and 18:2 acyl chains in the glycerol moiety and O-16:0 acyl chain in the uronosyl moiety is described. The fragment ions of HexA-O-acyl 16:0 (m/z 415.269) and acyl 16:0 are observed in positive ion mode where HexA denotes the uronic acid moiety. These behaviors were true in all of the 28 different molecules of the ADGGA lipid subclass found in this study.