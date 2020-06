A lipidome atlas in MS-DIAL 4

The extracted ion chromatogram (EIC) for a certain m/z value with approximately 10 ppm mass tolerance is constructed by using accumulated MS1 spectral panels, which are constructed by summing spectra of the IM axis with three-decimal binning for m/z value. After the peak detection method is performed in the retention time (RT) axis, the extracted ion mobilogram (EIM) is constructed in the IM axis by accumulating ions from the left- and right edges of the detected peak in the RT axis, followed by the peak detection procedure applied to the EIM. For example, the average peak width on the RT dimension is 10–30 s whereas the average peak width on the IM dimension is 30–60 ms in our LC-IM-MS/MS condition. The MS/MS spectrum from data-dependent/independent acquisition methods is assigned to each peak on the IM axis. As a result, each peak spot in the RT and m/z dimension has more than one peak spot in the mobility and m/z dimension, and the peak contains peak height, peak area, RT, mobility value, m/z, and MS/MS as the peak properties. The collision cross-section (CCS) is calculated using the Mason–Schamp equation for Bruker trapped IM, the single field CCS method for Agilent drift tube IM, and the IM calibration function for Waters travelling wave IM.