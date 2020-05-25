GPSeq reveals the radial organization of chromatin in the cell nucleus

(a) Gradual gDNA digestion with HindIII revealed by wide-field epifluorescence microscopy. Green: HindIII cut sites. Blue: DNA stained with Hoechst 33342. Scale bars: 20 µm (field-of-view) and 10 µm (insets). Times indicate the duration of incubation with HindIII. Mid optical sections are shown. The same dynamic range was used for each digestion time. The experiment was repeated twice with similar results. (b) Normalized YFISH fluorescence intensity at various distances from the nuclear lamina, for each of the times shown in (a). The YFISH signal was normalized over the fluorescence intensity of DNA stained with Hoechst 33342. Each dot represents the median intensity in one of 200 radial layers. n, number of cells analyzed. (c) Calculation of YFISH signal inter-cellular variability. Top: each nucleus is divided in m concentric layers of equal thickness and the mean fluorescence intensity per layer is calculated. Bottom: for each restriction time, the peak, inflection point, and contrast are calculated from the distribution of the mean fluorescence intensity in all the nuclei. (d-f) Distributions of the peak position (d), inflection point position (e), and peak contrast (f) at various digestion times, for the samples of which (a) are representative images. n, number of nuclei analyzed as described in (c). (g) Calculation of YFISH signal intra-cellular variability. Top: 200 radii (as exemplified by the dotted lines) are randomly drawn inside each 3D segmented nucleus and the YFISH intensity profile (green) is evaluated at 100 points (as exemplified by the dotted lines) evenly spaced along each radius. Bottom: the standard deviation (s.d.) of the positions of the peak and inflection point and of the peak contrast are calculated from all the YFISH signal profiles from the same nucleus. (h–j) Distributions of the standard deviation (s.d.) of the peak position (h), inflection point position (i), and peak contrast (j) at various digestion times, for the samples of which (a) are representative images. n, number of nuclei analyzed as described in (g). In all the violin plots in the figure, each box spans from the 25th to the 75th percentile and the whiskers extend from –1.5×IQR to +1.5×IQR from the closest quartile, where IQR is the inter-quartile range. Dots: outliers (data falling outside whiskers). All the source data for this figure are from HAP1 cells.