Publisher Correction: ChromID identifies the protein interactome at chromatin marks

Affiliations
- Department of Molecular Mechanism of Disease, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
- Rodrigo Villaseñor
- , Ramon Pfaendler
- , Christina Ambrosi
- , Stefan Butz
- , Sara Giuliani
- , Nina Schmolka
- , Massimiliano Manzo
- , Joël Wirz
- & Tuncay Baubec
- Life Science Zurich Graduate School, University of Zurich and ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
- Christina Ambrosi
- , Stefan Butz
- , Annika L. Gable
- & Massimiliano Manzo
- Wellcome Centre for Cell Biology, School of Biological Sciences, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
- Elana Bryan
- , Thomas W. Sheahan
- & Philipp Voigt
- Institute of Molecular Life Sciences and Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
- Annika L. Gable
- & Christian von Mering
- Department of Biology, Institute of Molecular Systems Biology, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
- Christian Feller
- & Ruedi Aebersold
- Faculty of Science, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Authors
- Rodrigo Villaseñor
- Ramon Pfaendler
- Christina Ambrosi
- Stefan Butz
- Sara Giuliani
- Elana Bryan
- Thomas W. Sheahan
- Annika L. Gable
- Nina Schmolka
- Massimiliano Manzo
- Joël Wirz
- Christian Feller
- Christian von Mering
- Ruedi Aebersold
- Philipp Voigt
- Tuncay Baubec
Corresponding author
Correspondence to
Tuncay Baubec.