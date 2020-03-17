Publisher Correction: ChromID identifies the protein interactome at chromatin marks

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0434-2, published online 2 March 2020.

In the version of this article initially published online, an extra label, reading ARD2, was inserted on the horizontal axis of Fig. 3d between ZNF512B and JARD2. As a result, the labels were misaligned with the image grid. The error has been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Molecular Mechanism of Disease, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
    • Rodrigo Villaseñor
    • , Ramon Pfaendler
    • , Christina Ambrosi
    • , Stefan Butz
    • , Sara Giuliani
    • , Nina Schmolka
    • , Massimiliano Manzo
    • , Joël Wirz
    •  & Tuncay Baubec
  2. Life Science Zurich Graduate School, University of Zurich and ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
    • Christina Ambrosi
    • , Stefan Butz
    • , Annika L. Gable
    •  & Massimiliano Manzo
  3. Wellcome Centre for Cell Biology, School of Biological Sciences, University of Edinburgh, Edinburgh, UK
    • Elana Bryan
    • , Thomas W. Sheahan
    •  & Philipp Voigt
  4. Institute of Molecular Life Sciences and Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
    • Annika L. Gable
    •  & Christian von Mering
  5. Department of Biology, Institute of Molecular Systems Biology, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
    • Christian Feller
    •  & Ruedi Aebersold
  6. Faculty of Science, University of Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
    • Ruedi Aebersold
Authors
  1. Rodrigo Villaseñor
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  2. Ramon Pfaendler
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  3. Christina Ambrosi
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  4. Stefan Butz
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  5. Sara Giuliani
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  6. Elana Bryan
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  7. Thomas W. Sheahan
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  8. Annika L. Gable
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  9. Nina Schmolka
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  10. Massimiliano Manzo
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  11. Joël Wirz
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  12. Christian Feller
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  13. Christian von Mering
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  14. Ruedi Aebersold
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  15. Philipp Voigt
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  16. Tuncay Baubec
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Tuncay Baubec.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Villaseñor, R., Pfaendler, R., Ambrosi, C. et al. Publisher Correction: ChromID identifies the protein interactome at chromatin marks. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0484-5

Download citation