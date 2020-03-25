What would responsible remedial human germline editing look like?

Access options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$250.00
only $20.83 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
References
- 1.
Anonymous Nat. Biotechnol. 3, 1 (2019).
- 2.
Lander, E. S. et al. Nature 567, 165–168 (2019).
- 3.
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Second International Summit on Human Genome Editing: Continuing the Global Discussion: Proceedings of a Workshop—in Brief (National Academies Press, 2019); https://doi.org/10.17226/25343
- 4.
Photopoulos, J. WHO expert panel paves way for strong international governance on human genome editing. BioNews (19 March 2019); https://www.bionews.org.uk/page_142093
- 5.
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. International Commission on the Clinical Use of Human Germline Genome Editing. Projects & Activities https://www8.nationalacademies.org/pa/projectview.aspx?key=51725 (2019).
- 6.
The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. Human genetic engineering. http://apnorc.org/projects/Pages/Human-Genetic-Engineering.aspx (2018).
- 7.
Steffann, J., Jouannet, P., Bonnefont, J. P., Chneiweiss, H. & Frydman, N. Cell Stem Cell 22, 481–482 (2018).
- 8.
US Food & Drug Administration. FDA regulation of human cells, tissues, and cellular and tissue-based products (HCT/P’s) product list. https://www.fda.gov/vaccines-blood-biologics/tissue-tissue-products/fda-regulation-human-cells-tissues-and-cellular-and-tissue-based-products-hctps-product-list (1 February 2018).
- 9.
Adashi, E. Y. & McCoy, R. C. EMBO Rep. 18, 670–672 (2017).
- 10.
Leaver, M. & Wells, D. Hum. Reprod. 26, 16–42 (2020).
- 11.
Hajian, R. et al. Nat. Biomed. Eng. 3, 427–437 (2019).
- 12.
Liang, B. et al. Fertil. Steril. 111, 753–762.e1 (2019).
- 13.
Massie, A. B., Kucirka, L. M. & Segev, D. L. Am. J. Transplant. 14, 1723–1730 (2014).
- 14.
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Human Genome Editing: Science, Ethics, and Governance (National Academies Press, 2017); https://doi.org/10.17226/24623
- 15.
National Academies of Sciences, Engineering, and Medicine. Mitochondrial Replacement Techniques: Ethical, Social, and Policy Considerations (National Academies Press, 2016); https://doi.org/10.17226/21871
- 16.
US Congress. Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. Public Law 104-496 (1996); https://www.congress.gov/bill/104th-congress/house-bill/3103
- 17.
Bobinski, M.A., Orentlicher, D., Cohen, I.G. & Hall, M.A. Bioethics and Public Health Law 4th edn, p. 144 (Wolters Kluwer, 2018)
- 18.
Price, W. N. & Cohen, I. G. Nat. Med. 25, 37–43 (2019).
- 19.
Mulder, C. L. et al. Hum. Reprod. 33, 784–792 (2018).
- 20.
Dryzek, J. S. et al. Science 363, 1144–1146 (2019).
- 21.
The Royal Society. Evaluation of genetic technologies: public dialogue and opinion survey. Report to the Royal Society (2018); https://royalsociety.org/-/media/policy/projects/gene-tech/genetic-technologies-public-dialogue-ursus-evaluation.pdf
- 22.
Institute of Medicine. Society’s Choices: Social and Ethical Decision Making in Biomedicine (National Academies Press, 1995); https://doi.org/10.17226/4771
- 23.
Ma, H. et al. Nature 548, 413–419 (2017).
- 24.
Anzalone, A. V. et al. Nature 576, 149–157 (2019).
- 25.
Araki, M. & Ishii, T. Reprod. Biol. Endocrinol. 12, 108 (2014).
- 26.
Cohen, I. G. & Adashi, E. Y. Science 353, 545–546 (2016).
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
E.Y.A. serves as co-chair of the Safety Advisory Board of Ohana Biosciences, Inc.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Adashi, E.Y., Cohen, I.G. What would responsible remedial human germline editing look like?. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0482-7
Published: