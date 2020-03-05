Author Correction: Using GlycoDelete to produce proteins lacking plant-specific N-glycan modification in seeds

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/nbt.3359, published online 6 November 2015.

In the version of this article initially published, a grant was missing from the Acknowledgements: N.C. was supported by ERC Consolidator Grant GlycoTarget, grant no. 616966. The error has not been corrected in the original article.

Author information

Author notes

  1. These authors contributed equally: Robin Piron, Francis Santens.

Affiliations

  1. Department of Plant Systems Biology, VIB, Ghent, Belgium
    • Robin Piron
    • , Annelies De Paepe
    •  & Ann Depicker
  2. Department of Plant Biotechnology and Bioinformatics, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium
    • Robin Piron
    • , Annelies De Paepe
    •  & Ann Depicker
  3. Medical Biotechnology Center, VIB, Ghent, Belgium
    • Francis Santens
    •  & Nico Callewaert
  4. Department of Biochemistry and Microbiology, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium
    • Francis Santens
    •  & Nico Callewaert
Authors
  1. Robin Piron
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  2. Francis Santens
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  3. Annelies De Paepe
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  4. Ann Depicker
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  5. Nico Callewaert
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Ann Depicker or Nico Callewaert.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Piron, R., Santens, F., De Paepe, A. et al. Author Correction: Using GlycoDelete to produce proteins lacking plant-specific N-glycan modification in seeds. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0464-9

Download citation