Publisher Correction: Butler enables rapid cloud-based analysis of thousands of human genomes

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0360-3, published online 5 February 2020.
This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature copyright (© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license.
PCAWG Technical Working Group
Sergei Yakneen, Brice Aminou, Javier Bartolome, Keith A. Boroevich, Rich Boyce, Angela N. Brooks, Alex Buchanan, Ivo Buchhalter, Adam P. Butler, Niall J. Byrne, Andy Cafferkey, Peter J. Campbell, Zhaohong Chen, Sunghoon Cho, Wan Choi, Peter Clapham, Brandi N. Davis-Dusenbery, Francisco M. De La Vega, Jonas Demeulemeester, Michelle T. Dow, Lewis Jonathan Dursi, Juergen Eils, Roland Eils, Kyle Ellrott, Claudiu Farcas, Francesco Favero, Nodirjon Fayzullaev, Vincent Ferretti, Paul Flicek, Nuno A. Fonseca, Josep Ll. Gelpi, Gad Getz, Bob Gibson, Robert L. Grossman, Olivier Harismendy, Allison P. Heath, Michael C. Heinold, Julian M. Hess, Oliver Hofmann, Jongwhi H. Hong, Thomas J. Hudson, Barbara Hutter, Carolyn M. Hutter, Daniel Hübschmann, Seiya Imoto, Sinisa Ivkovic, Seung-Hyup Jeon, Wei Jiao, Jongsun Jung, Rolf Kabbe, Andre Kahles, Jules N. A. Kerssemakers, Hyung-Lae Kim, Hyunghwan Kim, Jihoon Kim, Youngwook Kim, Kortine Kleinheinz, Michael Koscher, Antonios Koures, Milena Kovacevic, Chris Lawerenz, Ignaty Leshchiner, Jia Liu, Dimitri Livitz, George L. Mihaiescu, Sanja Mijalkovic, Ana Mijalkovic Lazic, Satoru Miyano, Naoki Miyoshi, Hardeep K. Nahal-Bose, Hidewaki Nakagawa, Mia Nastic, Steven J. Newhouse, Jonathan Nicholson, Brian D. O’Connor, David Ocana, Kazuhiro Ohi, Lucila Ohno-Machado, Larsson Omberg, B. F Francis Ouellette, Nagarajan Paramasivam, Marc D. Perry, Todd D. Pihl, Manuel Prinz, Montserrat Puiggròs, Petar Radovic, Keiran M. Raine, Esther Rheinbay, Mara Rosenberg, Romina Royo, Gunnar Rätsch, Gordon Saksena, Matthias Schlesner, Solomon I. Shorser, Charles Short, Heidi J. Sofia, Jonathan Spring, Lincoln D. Stein, Adam J. Struck, Grace Tiao, Nebojsa Tijanic, David Torrents, Peter Van Loo, Miguel Vazquez, David Vicente, Jeremiah A. Wala, Zhining Wang, Sebastian M. Waszak, Joachim Weischenfeldt, Johannes Werner, Ashley Williams, Youngchoon Woo, Adam J. Wright, Qian Xiang, Liming Yang, Denis Yuen, Christina K. Yung, Junjun Zhang and Jan O. Korbel
Yakneen, S., Waszak, S.M., Yakneen, S. et al. Publisher Correction: Butler enables rapid cloud-based analysis of thousands of human genomes. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0448-9
