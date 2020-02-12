Publisher Correction: Butler enables rapid cloud-based analysis of thousands of human genomes

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

Download PDF

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0360-3, published online 5 February 2020.

This paper was originally published under standard Springer Nature copyright (© The Author(s), under exclusive licence to Springer Nature America, Inc.). It is now available as an open-access paper under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International license.

PCAWG Technical Working Group

Sergei Yakneen, Brice Aminou, Javier Bartolome, Keith A. Boroevich, Rich Boyce, Angela N. Brooks, Alex Buchanan, Ivo Buchhalter, Adam P. Butler, Niall J. Byrne, Andy Cafferkey, Peter J. Campbell, Zhaohong Chen, Sunghoon Cho, Wan Choi, Peter Clapham, Brandi N. Davis-Dusenbery, Francisco M. De La Vega, Jonas Demeulemeester, Michelle T. Dow, Lewis Jonathan Dursi, Juergen Eils, Roland Eils, Kyle Ellrott, Claudiu Farcas, Francesco Favero, Nodirjon Fayzullaev, Vincent Ferretti, Paul Flicek, Nuno A. Fonseca, Josep Ll. Gelpi, Gad Getz, Bob Gibson, Robert L. Grossman, Olivier Harismendy, Allison P. Heath, Michael C. Heinold, Julian M. Hess, Oliver Hofmann, Jongwhi H. Hong, Thomas J. Hudson, Barbara Hutter, Carolyn M. Hutter, Daniel Hübschmann, Seiya Imoto, Sinisa Ivkovic, Seung-Hyup Jeon, Wei Jiao, Jongsun Jung, Rolf Kabbe, Andre Kahles, Jules N. A. Kerssemakers, Hyung-Lae Kim, Hyunghwan Kim, Jihoon Kim, Youngwook Kim, Kortine Kleinheinz, Michael Koscher, Antonios Koures, Milena Kovacevic, Chris Lawerenz, Ignaty Leshchiner, Jia Liu, Dimitri Livitz, George L. Mihaiescu, Sanja Mijalkovic, Ana Mijalkovic Lazic, Satoru Miyano, Naoki Miyoshi, Hardeep K. Nahal-Bose, Hidewaki Nakagawa, Mia Nastic, Steven J. Newhouse, Jonathan Nicholson, Brian D. O’Connor, David Ocana, Kazuhiro Ohi, Lucila Ohno-Machado, Larsson Omberg, B. F Francis Ouellette, Nagarajan Paramasivam, Marc D. Perry, Todd D. Pihl, Manuel Prinz, Montserrat Puiggròs, Petar Radovic, Keiran M. Raine, Esther Rheinbay, Mara Rosenberg, Romina Royo, Gunnar Rätsch, Gordon Saksena, Matthias Schlesner, Solomon I. Shorser, Charles Short, Heidi J. Sofia, Jonathan Spring, Lincoln D. Stein, Adam J. Struck, Grace Tiao, Nebojsa Tijanic, David Torrents, Peter Van Loo, Miguel Vazquez, David Vicente, Jeremiah A. Wala, Zhining Wang, Sebastian M. Waszak, Joachim Weischenfeldt, Johannes Werner, Ashley Williams, Youngchoon Woo, Adam J. Wright, Qian Xiang, Liming Yang, Denis Yuen, Christina K. Yung, Junjun Zhang and Jan O. Korbel

Author information

Author notes
    • Sergei Yakneen

    Present address: Sophia Genetics SA, Saint Sulpice, Switzerland

Affiliations

  1. European Molecular Biology Laboratory (EMBL), Genome Biology Unit, Heidelberg, Germany
    • Sergei Yakneen
    • , Sebastian M. Waszak
    • , Sergei Yakneen
    • , Sebastian M. Waszak
    • , Joachim Weischenfeldt
    • , Jan O. Korbel
    •  & Jan O. Korbel
  2. Institute of Computer Science, Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany
    • Sergei Yakneen
    • , Sergei Yakneen
    •  & Michael Gertz
  3. EMBL, European Bioinformatics Institute (EMBL-EBI), Hinxton, UK
    • Rich Boyce
    • , Andy Cafferkey
    • , Paul Flicek
    • , Nuno A. Fonseca
    • , Steven J. Newhouse
    • , David Ocana
    • , Charles Short
    • , Jan O. Korbel
    •  & Jan O. Korbel
  4. Sophia Genetics SA, Saint Sulpice, Switzerland
    • Sergei Yakneen
  5. Genome Informatics Program, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Brice Aminou
    • , Niall J. Byrne
    • , Nodirjon Fayzullaev
    • , Vincent Ferretti
    • , Bob Gibson
    • , George L. Mihaiescu
    • , Hardeep K. Nahal-Bose
    • , Brian D. O’Connor
    • , Marc D. Perry
    • , Christina K. Yung
    •  & Junjun Zhang
  6. Barcelona Supercomputing Center (BSC), Barcelona, Spain
    • Javier Bartolome
    •  & Josep Ll. Gelpi
  7. Laboratory for Medical Science Mathematics, RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
    • Keith A. Boroevich
  8. RIKEN Center for Integrative Medical Sciences, Yokohama, Kanagawa, Japan
    • Keith A. Boroevich
    •  & Hidewaki Nakagawa
  9. Broad Institute of MIT and Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA
    • Angela N. Brooks
    • , Gad Getz
    • , Julian M. Hess
    • , Ignaty Leshchiner
    • , Dimitri Livitz
    • , Esther Rheinbay
    • , Mara Rosenberg
    • , Gordon Saksena
    • , Grace Tiao
    •  & Jeremiah A. Wala
  10. Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Boston, MA, USA
    • Angela N. Brooks
    •  & Jeremiah A. Wala
  11. University of California Santa Cruz, Santa Cruz, CA, USA
    • Angela N. Brooks
    •  & Brian D. O’Connor
  12. Oregon Health and Science University, Portland, OR, USA
    • Alex Buchanan
    • , Kyle Ellrott
    •  & Adam J. Struck
  13. Division of Theoretical Bioinformatics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
    • Ivo Buchhalter
    • , Roland Eils
    • , Michael C. Heinold
    • , Rolf Kabbe
    • , Jules N. A. Kerssemakers
    • , Kortine Kleinheinz
    • , Nagarajan Paramasivam
    • , Manuel Prinz
    • , Matthias Schlesner
    •  & Johannes Werner
  14. Heidelberg Center for Personalized Oncology (DKFZ-HIPO), German Cancer Research Center, Heidelberg, Germany
    • Ivo Buchhalter
  15. Institute of Pharmacy and Molecular Biotechnology and BioQuant, Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany
    • Ivo Buchhalter
    • , Roland Eils
    • , Michael C. Heinold
    • , Daniel Hübschmann
    •  & Kortine Kleinheinz
  16. Wellcome Sanger Institute, Wellcome Genome Campus, Hinxton, Cambridge, UK
    • Adam P. Butler
    • , Peter J. Campbell
    • , Peter Clapham
    • , Jonathan Nicholson
    •  & Keiran M. Raine
  17. Department of Haematology, University of Cambridge, Cambridge, UK
    • Peter J. Campbell
  18. University of California San Diego, San Diego, CA, USA
    • Zhaohong Chen
    • , Michelle T. Dow
    • , Claudiu Farcas
    • , Antonios Koures
    • , Lucila Ohno-Machado
    •  & Ashley Williams
  19. PDXen Biosystems Inc, Seoul, South Korea
    • Sunghoon Cho
  20. Electronics and Telecommunications Research Institute, Daejeon, South Korea
    • Wan Choi
    • , Seung-Hyup Jeon
    • , Hyunghwan Kim
    •  & Youngchoon Woo
  21. Seven Bridges Genomics, Charlestown, MA, USA
    • Brandi N. Davis-Dusenbery
  22. Annai Systems, Inc, Carlsbad, CA, USA
    • Francisco M. De La Vega
  23. Department of Biomedical Data Science, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA
    • Francisco M. De La Vega
  24. Department of Genetics, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA
    • Francisco M. De La Vega
  25. Departments of Genetics and Biomedical Data Science, Stanford University School of Medicine, Stanford, CA, USA
    • Francisco M. De La Vega
  26. University of Leuven, Leuven, Belgium
    • Jonas Demeulemeester
    •  & Peter Van Loo
  27. The Francis Crick Institute, London, UK
    • Jonas Demeulemeester
    •  & Peter Van Loo
  28. Computational Biology Program, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Lewis Jonathan Dursi
    • , Wei Jiao
    • , Solomon I. Shorser
    • , Lincoln D. Stein
    • , Adam J. Wright
    •  & Denis Yuen
  29. The Hospital for Sick Children, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Lewis Jonathan Dursi
  30. Heidelberg University, Heidelberg, Germany
    • Juergen Eils
    • , Roland Eils
    •  & Daniel Hübschmann
  31. New BIH Digital Health Center, Berlin Institute of Health (BIH) and Charité – Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany
    • Juergen Eils
    • , Roland Eils
    •  & Chris Lawerenz
  32. Rigshospitalet, Copenhagen, Denmark
    • Francesco Favero
  33. Department of Biochemistry and Molecular Medicine, University of Montreal, Montreal, Quebec, Canada
    • Vincent Ferretti
  34. CIBIO/InBIO— Research Center in Biodiversity and Genetic Resources, Universidade do Porto, Vairão, Portugal
    • Nuno A. Fonseca
  35. Department Biochemistry and Molecular Biomedicine, University of Barcelona, Barcelona, Spain
    • Josep Ll. Gelpi
  36. Center for Cancer Research, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
    • Gad Getz
  37. Department of Pathology, Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
    • Gad Getz
  38. Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
    • Gad Getz
    • , Esther Rheinbay
    •  & Jeremiah A. Wala
  39. University of Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
    • Robert L. Grossman
    •  & Jonathan Spring
  40. Division of Biomedical Informatics, Department of Medicine, & Moores Cancer Center, UC San Diego School of Medicine, San Diego, CA, USA
    • Olivier Harismendy
  41. Children’s Hospital of Philadelphia, Philadelphia, PA, USA
    • Allison P. Heath
  42. Massachusetts General Hospital Center for Cancer Research, Charlestown, MA, USA
    • Julian M. Hess
  43. University of Melbourne Centre for Cancer Research, University of Melbourne, Melbourne, Victoria, Australia
    • Oliver Hofmann
  44. Syntekabio Inc, Daejeon, South Korea
    • Jongwhi H. Hong
  45. AbbVie, North Chicago, IL, USA
    • Thomas J. Hudson
  46. Genomics Program, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Thomas J. Hudson
  47. German Cancer Consortium (DKTK), Heidelberg, Germany
    • Barbara Hutter
  48. Heidelberg Center for Personalized Oncology (DKFZ-HIPO), German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
    • Barbara Hutter
    •  & Nagarajan Paramasivam
  49. National Center for Tumor Diseases (NCT) Heidelberg, Heidelberg, Germany
    • Barbara Hutter
  50. National Human Genome Research Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
    • Carolyn M. Hutter
    •  & Heidi J. Sofia
  51. Department of Pediatric Immunology, Hematology and Oncology, University Hospital, Heidelberg, Germany
    • Daniel Hübschmann
  52. German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
    • Daniel Hübschmann
  53. Heidelberg Institute for Stem Cell Technology and Experimental Medicine (HI-STEM), Heidelberg, Germany
    • Daniel Hübschmann
  54. Institute of Medical Science, University of Tokyo, Tokyo, Japan
    • Seiya Imoto
    • , Satoru Miyano
    • , Naoki Miyoshi
    •  & Kazuhiro Ohi
  55. Seven Bridges, Charlestown, MA, USA
    • Sinisa Ivkovic
    • , Sanja Mijalkovic
    • , Ana Mijalkovic Lazic
    • , Mia Nastic
    • , Petar Radovic
    •  & Nebojsa Tijanic
  56. Genome Integration Data Center, Syntekabio, Inc, Daejeon, South Korea
    • Jongsun Jung
    •  & Milena Kovacevic
  57. Computational Biology Center, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA
    • Andre Kahles
    •  & Gunnar Rätsch
  58. ETH Zurich, Department of Biology, Zurich, Switzerland
    • Andre Kahles
  59. ETH Zurich, Department of Computer Science, Zurich, Switzerland
    • Andre Kahles
  60. SIB Swiss Institute of Bioinformatics, Lausanne, Switzerland
    • Andre Kahles
    •  & Gunnar Rätsch
  61. University Hospital Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
    • Andre Kahles
    •  & Gunnar Rätsch
  62. Department of Biochemistry, College of Medicine, Ewha Womans University, Seoul, South Korea
    • Hyung-Lae Kim
  63. Health Sciences Department of Biomedical Informatics, University of California San Diego, La Jolla, CA, USA
    • Jihoon Kim
  64. Department of Health Sciences and Technology, Sungkyunkwan University School of Medicine, Seoul, South Korea
    • Youngwook Kim
  65. Samsung Genome Institute, Seoul, South Korea
    • Youngwook Kim
  66. Functional and Structural Genomics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
    • Michael Koscher
  67. Leidos Biomedical Research, Inc, McLean, VA, USA
    • Jia Liu
  68. Sage Bionetworks, Seattle, WA, USA
    • Larsson Omberg
  69. Genome Informatics, Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • B. F Francis Ouellette
  70. Department of Cell and Systems Biology, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • B. F Francis Ouellette
  71. Department of Radiation Oncology, University of California San Francisco, San Francisco, CA, USA
    • Marc D. Perry
  72. CSRA Incorporated, Fairfax, VA, USA
    • Todd D. Pihl
  73. Barcelona Supercomputing Center, Barcelona, Spain
    • Montserrat Puiggròs
    • , Romina Royo
    • , David Torrents
    •  & David Vicente
  74. Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
    • Esther Rheinbay
    • , Mara Rosenberg
    •  & Miguel Vazquez
  75. Department of Biology, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
    • Gunnar Rätsch
  76. Department of Computer Science, ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
    • Gunnar Rätsch
  77. Weill Cornell Medical College, New York, NY, USA
    • Gunnar Rätsch
  78. Bioinformatics and Omics Data Analytics, German Cancer Research Center (DKFZ), Heidelberg, Germany
    • Matthias Schlesner
  79. Department of Molecular Genetics, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Lincoln D. Stein
  80. Institució Catalana de Recerca i Estudis Avançats (ICREA), Barcelona, Spain
    • David Torrents
    •  & Miguel Vazquez
  81. National Cancer Institute, National Institutes of Health, Bethesda, MD, USA
    • Zhining Wang
    •  & Liming Yang
  82. Finsen Laboratory and Biotech Research & Innovation Centre (BRIC), University of Copenhagen, Copenhagen, Denmark
    • Joachim Weischenfeldt
  83. Department of Urology, Charité Universitätsmedizin Berlin, Berlin, Germany
    • Joachim Weischenfeldt
  84. Department of Biological Oceanography, Leibniz Institute of Baltic Sea Research, Rostock, Germany
    • Johannes Werner
  85. Ontario Institute for Cancer Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Qian Xiang
Authors
  1. Search for Sergei Yakneen in:
  2. Search for Sebastian M. Waszak in:
  3. Search for Michael Gertz in:
  4. Search for Jan O. Korbel in:

Consortia

PCAWG Technical Working Group

PCAWG Consortium

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Sergei Yakneen or Jan O. Korbel.

Rights and permissions

Open Access This article is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License, which permits use, sharing, adaptation, distribution and reproduction in any medium or format, as long as you give appropriate credit to the original author(s) and the source, provide a link to the Creative Commons license, and indicate if changes were made. The images or other third party material in this article are included in the article’s Creative Commons license, unless indicated otherwise in a credit line to the material. If material is not included in the article’s Creative Commons license and your intended use is not permitted by statutory regulation or exceeds the permitted use, you will need to obtain permission directly from the copyright holder. To view a copy of this license, visit http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/.

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Yakneen, S., Waszak, S.M., Yakneen, S. et al. Publisher Correction: Butler enables rapid cloud-based analysis of thousands of human genomes. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0448-9

Download citation