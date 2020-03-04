BUILDING A BUSINESS

Understanding the basics of patenting

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Some practical advice on how to protect research that you are seeking to commercialize.

Access options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Fig. 1

References

  1. 1.

    Aboy, M. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 1118–1125 (2019).

  2. 2.

    Aboy, M., Crespo, C., Liddell, K., Minssen, T. & Liddicoat, J. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 513–518 (2019).

Download references

Acknowledgements

The authors thank R. Kadle, partner at Hodgson Russ LLP, for her comments on the manuscript.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. NYU Langone Health, New York, NY, USA
    • Sadhana Chitale
  2. Partners Healthcare, Boston, MA, USA
    • Colm Lawler
  3. SUNY Upstate Medical Center, Syracuse, NY, USA
    • Scott Macfarlane
Authors
  1. Sadhana Chitale
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  2. Colm Lawler
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in
  3. Scott Macfarlane
    View author publications
    You can also search for this author in

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Sadhana Chitale.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Chitale, S., Lawler, C. & Macfarlane, S. Understanding the basics of patenting. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0447-x

Download citation