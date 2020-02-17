Retraction Note: Transient cytokine treatment induces acinar cell reprogramming and regenerates functional beta cell mass in diabetic mice

Retraction of: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/nbt.2747, published online 17 November 2013.

The authors are retracting this paper owing to errors in the reported data. The paper claimed that treatment with a combination of epidermal growth factor and ciliary neurotrophic factor normalized glycemia and converted acinar cells to beta cells in 65% of hyperglycemic mice studied. However, these findings were not reproduced when the authors recently repeated the experiments. Reexamination by immunohistochemistry and genotyping of archived pancreas tissue samples from mice used in Baeyens et al. showed that the transgenic mice reported in Supplementary Figs. 3 and 6 and in Figs. 4 and 5 were misidentified, invalidating data central to the main claims of the paper.

