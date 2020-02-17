Engineering bacterial symbionts of nematodes improves biocontrol potential of the western corn rootworm

Abstract
The western corn rootworm (WCR) decimates maize crops worldwide. One potential way to control this pest is treatment with entomopathogenic nematodes (EPNs) that harbor bacterial symbionts that are pathogenic to insects. However, WCR larvae sequester benzoxazinoid secondary metabolites that are produced by maize and use them to increase their resistance to the nematodes and their symbionts. Here we report that experimental evolution and selection for bacterial symbionts that are resistant to benzoxazinoids improve the ability of a nematode–symbiont pair to kill WCR larvae. We isolated five Photorhabdus symbionts from different nematodes and increased their benzoxazinoid resistance through experimental evolution. Benzoxazinoid resistance evolved through multiple mechanisms, including a mutation in the aquaporin-like channel gene aqpZ. We reintroduced benzoxazinoid-resistant Photorhabdus strains into their original EPN hosts and identified one nematode–symbiont pair that was able to kill benzoxazinoid-sequestering WCR larvae more efficiently. Our results suggest that modification of bacterial symbionts might provide a generalizable strategy to improve biocontrol of agricultural pests.
Access options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$250.00
only $20.83 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
Data availability
Genome sequences were deposited in the National Center for Biotechnology Information (NCBI) databank. They can be retrieved using the following accession numbers: TT01-23: WSFH00000000, C-TT01: WSEZ00000000, M-TT01: WSFG00000000, IL9: WSFB00000000, C-IL9: WSEX00000000, M-IL9: WSFF00000000, M-CN4: WSFC00000000, EN01: WSFA00000000, C-EN01: WSEV00000000, M-EN01: WSFD00000000, CN4: WSEY00000000, C-CN4: WSEU00000000, HU2: NSCN00000000, C-HU2: WSEW00000000, M-HU2: WSFE00000000. Sanger sequence traces can be found at https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.mgqnk98w4. The nematode strains CN4, IL9, EN01 and HU2 were obtained under a material transfer agreement from e-nema (Germany). TT01 nematodes are available from different laboratories and were provided by D. Clarke (University College Cork). Selected bacteria and nematodes are available upon reasonable request and the successful completion of material transfer agreements with the authors and third parties as suppliers of the source materials. Data are available in the main text and the supplementary materials. All raw datasets were deposited in Dryad: https://doi.org/10.5061/dryad.mgqnk98w4.
References
- 1.
LeBlanc, J. G. et al. Bacteria as vitamin suppliers to their host: a gut microbiota perspective. Curr. Opin. Biotechnol. 24, 160–168 (2013).
- 2.
Salem, H. et al. Vitamin supplementation by gut symbionts ensures metabolic homeostasis in an insect host. Proc. Biol. Sci. 281, 20141838 (2014).
- 3.
Berasategui, A. et al. Gut microbiota of the pine weevil degrades conifer diterpenes and increases insect fitness. Mol. Ecol. 26, 4099–4110 (2017).
- 4.
Udvardi, M. & Poole, P. S. Transport and metabolism in legume–rhizobia symbioses. Ann. Rev. Plant Biol. 64, 781–805 (2013).
- 5.
Kaltenpoth, M., Göttler, W., Herzner, G. & Strohm, E. Symbiotic bacteria protect wasp larvae from fungal infestation. Curr. Biol. 15, 475–479 (2005).
- 6.
Scarborough, C. L., Ferrari, J. & Godfray, H. C. J. Aphid protected from pathogen by endosymbiont. Science 310, 1781 (2005).
- 7.
Montllor, C. B., Maxmen, A. & Purcell, A. H. Facultative bacterial endosymbionts benefit pea aphids Acyrthosiphon pisum under heat stress. Ecol. Entomol. 27, 189–195 (2002).
- 8.
Mayak, S., Tirosh, T. & Glick, B. R. Plant growth-promoting bacteria that confer resistance to water stress in tomatoes and peppers. Plant Sci. 166, 525–530 (2004).
- 9.
Berasategui, A., Shukla, S., Salem, H. & Kaltenpoth, M. Potential applications of insect symbionts in biotechnology. Appl. Microbiol. Biotechnol. 100, 1567–1577 (2016).
- 10.
Santhanam, R., Weinhold, A., Goldberg, J., Oh, Y. & Baldwin, I. T. Native root-associated bacteria rescue a plant from a sudden-wilt disease that emerged during continuous cropping. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 112, E5013–E5020 (2015).
- 11.
Shen, T.-C. D. et al. Engineering the gut microbiota to treat hyperammonemia. J. Clin. Invest. 125, 2841–2850 (2015).
- 12.
Yang, S. H. et al. Rhizobial biogeography and inoculation application to soybean in four regions across China. J. Appl. Microbiol. 125, 853–866 (2018).
- 13.
Zhang, J. et al. Arsenic methylation by a genetically engineered Rhizobium-legume symbiont. Plant Soil 416, 259–269 (2017).
- 14.
Joyce, S. A., Watson, R. J. & Clarke, D. J. The regulation of pathogenicity and mutualism in Photorhabdus. Curr. Opin. Microbiol. 9, 127–132 (2006).
- 15.
Machado, R. A. R. et al. Whole-genome-based revisit of Photorhabdus phylogeny: proposal for the elevation of most Photorhabdus subspecies to the species level and description of one novel species Photorhabdus bodei sp. nov., and one novel subspecies Photorhabdus laumondii subsp. clarkei subsp. nov. Int. J. Syst. Evol. Microbiol. 68, 2664–2681 (2018).
- 16.
Ciche, T. A., Kim, K.-S., Kaufmann-Daszczuk, B., Nguyen, K. C. Q. & Hall, D. H. Cell invasion and matricide during Photorhabdus luminescens transmission by Heterorhabditis bacteriophora nematodes. Appl. Environ. Microbiol. 74, 2275–2287 (2008).
- 17.
Joyce, S. A. & Clarke, D. J. A hexA homologue from Photorhabdus regulates pathogenicity, symbiosis and phenotypic variation. Mol. Microbiol. 47, 1445–1457 (2003).
- 18.
Ffrench-Constant, R. H., Dowling, A. & Waterfield, N. R. Insecticidal toxins from Photorhabdus bacteria and their potential use in agriculture. Toxicon 49, 436–451 (2007).
- 19.
Jackson, J. J. Field performance of entomopathogenic nematodes for suppression of western corn rootworm (Coleoptera: Chrysomelidae). J. Econ. Entomol. 89, 366–372 (1996).
- 20.
Journey, A. M. & Ostlie, K. R. Biological control of the western corn rootworm (Coleoptera: Chrysomelidae) using the entomopathogenic nematode, Steinernema carpocapsae. Environ. Entomol. 29, 822–831 (2000).
- 21.
Castillo, J. C., Reynolds, S. E. & Eleftherianos, I. Insect immune responses to nematode parasites. Trends Parasitol. 27, 537–547 (2011).
- 22.
Barbercheck, M. E., Wang, J. & Hirsh, I. S. Host plant effects on entomopathogenic nematodes. J. Invertebr. Pathol. 66, 169–177 (1995).
- 23.
Kunkel, B. A., Grewal, P. S. & Quigley, M. F. A mechanism of acquired resistance against an entomopathogenic nematode by Agrotis ipsilon feeding on perennial ryegrass harboring a fungal endophyte. Biol. Control 29, 100–108 (2004).
- 24.
Erb, M. & Robert, C. A. M. Sequestration of plant secondary metabolites by insect herbivores: molecular mechanisms and ecological consequences. Curr. Opin. Insect Sci. 14, 8–11 (2016).
- 25.
Kiss, J. et al. Monitoring of western corn rootworm (Diabrotica virgifera virgifera LeConte) in Europe 1992–2003. in Western Corn Rootworm: Ecology and Management (eds Vidal, S., Kuhlmann, U. & Edwards, C. R.) 29–39 (CABI, 2005).
- 26.
Robert, C. A. M. et al. A specialist root herbivore exploits defensive metabolites to locate nutritious tissues. Ecol. Lett. 15, 55–64 (2012).
- 27.
Hu, L. et al. Plant iron acquisition strategy exploited by an insect herbivore. Science 361, 694–697 (2018).
- 28.
Robert, C. A. M. et al. Sequestration and activation of plant toxins protect the western corn rootworm from enemies at multiple trophic levels. eLife 6, e29307 (2017).
- 29.
Zhang, X. et al. Plant defense resistance in natural enemies of a specialist insect herbivore. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 116, 23174–23181 (2019).
- 30.
Baba, T. et al. Construction of Escherichia coli K‐12 in‐frame, single‐gene knockout mutants: the Keio collection. Mol. Syst. Biol. 2, 2006.0008 (2006).
- 31.
Strauch, O. & Ehlers, R.-U. Food signal production of Photorhabdus luminescens inducing the recovery of entomopathogenic nematodes Heterorhabditis spp. in liquid culture. Appl. Microbiol. Biotechnol. 50, 369–374 (1998).
- 32.
Maag, D. et al. Highly localized and persistent induction of Bx1‐dependent herbivore resistance factors in maize. Plant J. 88, 976–991 (2016).
- 33.
Aragón, P., Baselga, A. & Lobo, J. M. Global estimation of invasion risk zones for the western corn rootworm Diabrotica virgifera virgifera: integrating distribution models and physiological thresholds to assess climatic favourability. J. Appl. Ecol. 47, 1026–1035 (2010).
- 34.
Gaugler, R. & Campbell, J. F. Selection for enhanced host-finding of scarab larvae (Coleoptera: Scarabaeidae) in an entomopathogenic nematode. Environ. Entomol. 20, 700–706 (1991).
- 35.
Burnell, A. M. & Dowds, B. C. A. The genetic improvement of entomopathogenic nematodes and their symbiont bacteria: phenotypic targets, genetic limitations and an assessment of possible hazards. Biocontrol Sci. Technol. 6, 435–448 (1996).
- 36.
Grewal, P. S., Gaugler, R. & Shupe, C. Rapid changes in thermal sensitivity of entomopathogenic nematodes in response to selection at temperature extremes. J. Invertebr. Pathol. 68, 65–73 (1996).
- 37.
Strauch, O., Oestergaard, J., Hollmer, S. & Ehlers, R.-U. Genetic improvement of the desiccation tolerance of the entomopathogenic nematode Heterorhabditis bacteriophora through selective breeding. Biol. Control 31, 218–226 (2004).
- 38.
Ehlers, R.-U., Oestergaard, J., Hollmer, S., Wingen, M. & Strauch, O. Genetic selection for heat tolerance and low temperature activity of the entomopathogenic nematode–bacterium complex Heterorhabditis bacteriophora–Photorhabdus luminescens. Biocontrol 50, 699–716 (2005).
- 39.
Hiltpold, I., Baroni, M., Toepfer, S., Kuhlmann, U. & Turlings, T. C. J. Selection of entomopathogenic nematodes for enhanced responsiveness to a volatile root signal helps to control a major root pest. J. Exp. Biol. 213, 2417–2423 (2010).
- 40.
Campos-Herrera, R. Nematode Pathogenesis of Insects and Other Pests: Ecology and Applied Technologies for Sustainable Plant and Crop Protection (Springer, 2015).
- 41.
Lu, D., Baiocchi, T. & Dillman, A. R. Genomics of entomopathogenic nematodes and implications for pest control. Trends Parasitol. 32, 588–598 (2016).
- 42.
Sumaya, N. H. et al. Applying inbreeding, hybridization and mutagenesis to improve oxidative stress tolerance and longevity of the entomopathogenic nematode Heterorhabditis bacteriophora. J. Invertebr. Pathol. 151, 50–58 (2018).
- 43.
Han, R., Wouts, W. M. & Li, L. Development and virulence of Heterorhabditis spp. strains associated with different Xenorhabdus luminescens isolates. J. Invertebr. Pathol. 58, 27–32 (1991).
- 44.
Gerritsen, L. J. M. & Smits, P. H. Variation in pathogenicity of recombinations of Heterorhabditis and Xenorhabdus luminescens strains. Fundamen. Appl. Nematol. 16, 367–373 (1993).
- 45.
Edson, K. M., Vinson, S. B., Stoltz, D. B. & Summers, M. D. Virus in a parasitoid wasp: suppression of the cellular immune response in the parasitoid’s host. Science 211, 582–583 (1981).
- 46.
Lenski, R. E. Bacterial evolution and the cost of antibiotic resistance. Int. Microbiol. 1, 265–270 (1998).
- 47.
Andersson, D. I. & Levin, B. R. The biological cost of antibiotic resistance. Curr. Opin. Microbiol. 2, 489–493 (1999).
- 48.
Ehlers, R.-U. & Han, R. Trans-specific nematicidal activity of Photorhabdus luminescens. Nematology 1, 687–693 (1999).
- 49.
Joyce, S. A. et al. Bacterial biosynthesis of a multipotent stilbene. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. 47, 1942–1945 (2008).
- 50.
Somvanshi, V. S., Kaufmann‐Daszczuk, B., Kim, K. S., Mallon, S. & Ciche, T. A. Photorhabdus phase variants express a novel fimbrial locus, mad, essential for symbiosis. Mol. Microbiol. 77, 1021–1038 (2010).
- 51.
Easom, C. A. & Clarke, D. J. HdfR is a regulator in Photorhabdus luminescens that modulates metabolism and symbiosis with the nematode Heterorhabditis. Environ. Microbiol. 14, 953–966 (2012).
- 52.
Tobias, N. J. et al. Photorhabdus–nematode symbiosis is dependent on hfq‐mediated regulation of secondary metabolites. Environ. Microbiol. 19, 119–129 (2017).
- 53.
Schnaitman, C. A. & Klena, J. D. Genetics of lipopolysaccharide biosynthesis in enteric bacteria. Microbiol. Rev. 57, 655–682 (1993).
- 54.
Delcour, A. H. Outer membrane permeability and antibiotic resistance. Biochim. Biophys. Acta. 1794, 808–816 (2009).
- 55.
Fernández, L. & Hancock, R. E. W. Adaptive and mutational resistance: role of porins and efflux pumps in drug resistance. Clin. Microbiol. Rev. 25, 661–681 (2012).
- 56.
Jin, D. J. & Gross, C. A. Mapping and sequencing of mutations in the Escherichia coli rpoB gene that lead to rifampicin resistance. J. Mol. Biol. 202, 45–58 (1988).
- 57.
Williams, D. L. et al. Contribution of rpoB mutations to development of rifamycin cross-resistance in Mycobacterium tuberculosis. Antimicrob. Agents Chemother. 42, 1853–1857 (1998).
- 58.
Nikaido, H. Outer membrane barrier as a mechanism of antimicrobial resistance. Antimicrob. Agents Chemother. 33, 1831 (1989).
- 59.
Jeanteur, D. et al. Structural and functional alterations of a colicin-resistant mutant of OmpF porin from Escherichia coli. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 91, 10675–10679 (1994).
- 60.
Machado, R. A. R. et al. Photorhabdus khanii subsp. guanajuatensis subsp. nov., isolated from Heterorhabditis atacamensis, and Photorhabdus luminescens subsp. mexicana subsp. nov., isolated from Heterorhabditis mexicana entomopathogenic nematodes. Int. J. Syst. Evol. Microbiol. 69, 652–661 (2019).
- 61.
Mukuka, J. et al. Heat tolerance among different strains of the entomopathogenic nematode Heterorhabditis bacteriophora. Biocontrol 55, 423–434 (2010).
- 62.
Carrera, A. C. Control of the Western Corn Rootworm in Maize with Heterorhabditis bacteriophora: Influence of Field Persistence and Infectivity (University of Ghent, 2015).
- 63.
Bai, X. et al. Transcriptomic analysis of the entomopathogenic nematode Heterorhabditis bacteriophora TTO1. BMC Genomics 10, 205 (2009).
- 64.
Wiegand, I., Hilpert, K. & Hancock, R. E. W. Agar and broth dilution methods to determine the minimal inhibitory concentration (MIC) of antimicrobial substances. Nat. Protoc. 3, 163 (2008).
- 65.
Baranyi, J. & Roberts, T. A. A dynamic approach to predicting bacterial growth in food. Int. J. Food Microbiol. 23, 277–294 (1994).
- 66.
Bukhman, Y. V. et al. Modeling microbial growth curves with GCAT. Bioenergy Res. 8, 1022–1030 (2015).
- 67.
Bolger, A. M., Lohse, M. & Usadel, B. Trimmomatic: a flexible trimmer for Illumina sequence data. Bioinformatics 30, 2114–2120 (2014).
- 68.
Bankevich, A. et al. SPAdes: a new genome assembly algorithm and its applications to single-cell sequencing. J. Comput. Biol. 19, 455–477 (2012).
- 69.
Boetzer, M. & Pirovano, W. Toward almost closed genomes with GapFiller. Genome Biol. 13, R56 (2012).
- 70.
Walker, B. J. et al. Pilon: an integrated tool for comprehensive microbial variant detection and genome assembly improvement. PLoS One 9, e112963 (2014).
- 71.
Wüthrich, D. et al. The histidine decarboxylase gene cluster of Lactobacillus parabuchneri was gained by horizontal gene transfer and is mobile within the species. Front. Microbiol. 8, 218 (2017).
- 72.
Cingolani, P. et al. A program for annotating and predicting the effects of single nucleotide polymorphisms, SnpEff: SNPs in the genome of Drosophila melanogaster strain w1118; iso-2; iso-3. Fly 6, 80–92 (2012).
- 73.
Robinson, J. T. et al. Integrative genomics viewer. Nat. Biotechnol. 29, 24 (2011).
- 74.
Kopp, J. & Schwede, T. The SWISS-MODEL Repository: new features and functionalities. Nucleic Acids Res. 34, D315–D318 (2006).
- 75.
Bienert, S. et al. The SWISS-MODEL Repository—new features and functionality. Nucleic Acids Res. 45, D313–D319 (2016).
- 76.
Waterhouse, A. et al. SWISS-MODEL: homology modelling of protein structures and complexes. Nucleic Acids Res. 46, W296–W303 (2018).
- 77.
Cai, X. et al. Entomopathogenic bacteria use multiple mechanisms for bioactive peptide library design. Nat. Chem. 9, 379 (2017).
- 78.
Münch, A., Stingl, L., Jung, K. & Heermann, R. Photorhabdus luminescens genes induced upon insect infection. BMC Genomics 9, 229 (2008).
- 79.
Addis, T., Teshome, A., Strauch, O. & Ehlers, R.-U. Life history trait analysis of the entomopathogenic nematode Steinernema feltiae provides the basis for prediction of dauer juvenile yields in monoxenic liquid culture. Appl. Microbiol. Biotechnol. 100, 4357–4366 (2016).
- 80.
Kazimierczak, W. et al. Strains of Photorhabdus spp. associated with Polish Heterorhabditis isolates: their molecular and phenotypic characterization and symbiont exchange. Arch. Microbiol. 199, 979–989 (2017).
Acknowledgements
We thank the Next Generation Sequencing Platform and the Interfaculty Bioinformatics Unit of the University of Bern for performing whole-genome sequencing and providing the high-performance computing infrastructure. We also thank M. Fragniere and S. Schenk for their help with sequencing; D. Ermacora and A. Boss for technical assistance; R.-U. Ehlers (e-nema, Germany) and D. Clarke (University College Cork, Ireland) for contributing nematode and bacterial strains; C. Easom, D. Clarke, C. Hertz and L. Hu for contributing photographs; and the members of the Research Section Biotic Interactions of the Institute of Plant Sciences of the University of Bern for their support and helpful discussions. This project was supported by the Swiss National Science Foundation (grants 155781, 160786, 157884 and 169791) and the University of Bern through the Interfaculty Research Cooperation One Health. Work in the Bode lab was supported by the LOEWE Center TBG, funded by the state of Hesse.
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
The authors declare no competing interests.
Additional information
Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Supplementary information
Supplementary Information
Supplementary Figs. 1–8 and Supplementary Table 1
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Machado, R.A.R., Thönen, L., Arce, C.C.M. et al. Engineering bacterial symbionts of nematodes improves biocontrol potential of the western corn rootworm. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0419-1
Received:
Accepted:
Published: