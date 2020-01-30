Assessing the impact of generative AI on medicinal chemistry

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

Access options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

Fig. 1: Comparison of compound 1 and two related inhibitors.

References

  1. 1.

    Griffen, E. J., Dossetter, A. G., Leach, A. G. & Montague, S. Drug Discov. Today 18, 725–731 (2018).

  2. 2.

    Vamathevan, J. et al. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 18, 463–477 (2019).

  3. 3.

    Putin, E. et al. Mol. Pharm. 15, 4386–4397 (2018).

  4. 4.

    Segler, M. H. S., Kogej, T., Tyrchan, C. & Waller, M. P. ACS Cent. Sci. 4, 120–131 (2018).

  5. 5.

    Jørgensen, P. B., Schmidt, M. N. & Winther, O. Mol. Inform. 37, 1700133 (2018).

  6. 6.

    Schneider, G. Mol. Inform. 37, 1880131 (2018).

  7. 7.

    Kadurin, A., Nikolenko, S., Khrabrov, K., Aliper, A. & Zhavoronkov, A. Mol. Pharm. 14, 3098–3104 (2017).

  8. 8.

    Dimitrov, T., Kreisbeck, C., Becker, J. S., Aspuru-Guzik, A. & Saikin, S. K. ACS Appl. Mater. Interfaces 11, 24825–24836 (2019).

  9. 9.

    Gómez-Bombarelli, R. et al. ACS Cent. Sci. 4, 268–276 (2018).

  10. 10.

    Weininger, D. J. Chem. Inf. Comput. Sci. 28, 31–36 (1988).

  11. 11.

    Schneider, G. & Fechner, U. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 4, 649–663 (2005).

  12. 12.

    Brown, N., Fiscato, M., Segler, M. H. S. & Vaucher, A. C. J. Chem. Inf. Model. 59, 1096–1108 (2019).

  13. 13.

    Polykovskiy, D. et al. Preprint at https://arxiv.org/abs/1811.12823v3 (2018).

  14. 14.

    Merk, D., Friedrich, L., Grisoni, F. & Schneider, G. Mol. Inform. 37, 1700153 (2018).

  15. 15.

    Zhavoronkov, A. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 1038–1040 (2019).

  16. 16.

    Colangelo, M. LinkedIn https://www.linkedin.com/pulse/pharmas-alphago-moment-first-time-ai-has-designed-new-colangelo/ (3 September 2019).

  17. 17.

    Silver, D. et al. Nature 529, 484–489 (2016).

  18. 18.

    Gao, M. et al. J. Med. Chem. 56, 3281–3295 (2013).

  19. 19.

    Tan, F. H., Putoczki, T. L., Stylli, S. S. & Luwor, R. B. Oncotargets Ther. 12, 635–645 (2019).

  20. 20.

    Canning, P. et al. J. Mol. Biol. 426, 2457–2470 (2014).

  21. 21.

    Stewart, K. D., Shiroda, M. & James, C. A. Bioorg. Med. Chem. 14, 7011–7022 (2006).

  22. 22.

    Hessler, G. & Baringhaus, K. Drug Discov. Today Technol. 7, e263–e269 (2010).

  23. 23.

    Leach, A. R. & Lewis, R. A. J. Comput. Chem. 15, 233–240 (1994).

  24. 24.

    Stahl, M. & Bajorath, J. J. Med. Chem. 54, 1–2 (2011).

Download references

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Relay Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA
    • W. Patrick Walters
    •  & Mark Murcko
Authors
  1. Search for W. Patrick Walters in:
  2. Search for Mark Murcko in:

Corresponding author

Correspondence to W. Patrick Walters.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

W.P.W. is employed by, and M.M. is a member of the Board of Diretors of, Relay Therapeutics.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Walters, W.P., Murcko, M. Assessing the impact of generative AI on medicinal chemistry. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0418-2

Download citation