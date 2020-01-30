Reply to ‘Assessing the impact of generative AI on medicinal chemistry’

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

Access options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

References

  1. 1.

    Schneider, P. et al. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41573-019-0050-3 (2019).

  2. 2.

    Walters, W. P. and Murcko, M. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0418-2 (2020).

  3. 3.

    Kadurin, A. et al. Oncotarget 8, 10883–10890 (2016).

  4. 4.

    Gómez-Bombarelli, R. et al. ACS Cent. Sci. 4, 268–276 (2018).

  5. 5.

    Blaschke, T., Olivecrona, M., Engkvist, O., Bajorath, J. & Chen, H. Mol. Inform. 37, 1700123 (2018).

  6. 6.

    Chen, H. & Engkvist, O. Trends Pharmacol. Sci. 40, 806–809 (2019).

  7. 7.

    Zhavoronkov, A. https://bioengineeringcommunity.nature.com/users/290712-alex-zhavoronkov/posts/52978-molecules-imagined-using-advanced-artificial-intelligence-show-promising-results-in-pre-clinical-experiments Nature Research Bioengineering Community (2 September 2019).

  8. 8.

    Zhavoronkov, A. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 37, 1038–1040 (2019).

  9. 9.

    Canning, P. et al. J. Mol. Biol. 426, 2457–2470 (2014).

  10. 10.

    Polykovskiy, D. et al. Preprint at https://arxiv.org/abs/1811.12823v3 (2018).

  11. 11.

    Kuznetsov, M., Polykovskiy, D., Vetrov, D. P. & Zhebrak, A. A prior of a Googol Gaussians: a tensor ring induced prior for generative models. in Advances in Neural Information Processing Systems 32 4104–4114 (2019).

Download references

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Insilico Medicine Hong Kong Ltd., Pak Shek Kok, New Territories, Hong Kong, China
    • Alex Zhavoronkov
  2. Department of Chemistry, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Alán Aspuru-Guzik
  3. Department of Computer Science, University of Toronto, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Alán Aspuru-Guzik
  4. Vector Institute for Artificial Intelligence, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Alán Aspuru-Guzik
  5. Canadian Institute for Advanced Research, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
    • Alán Aspuru-Guzik
Authors
  1. Search for Alex Zhavoronkov in:
  2. Search for Alán Aspuru-Guzik in:

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Alex Zhavoronkov.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

A.Z. is cofounder and CEO of Insilico Medicine, a global artificial intelligence company engaged in drug discovery, biomarker development, clinical trial outcomes prediction and aging research. A.A.-G. is a cofounder and board member of, and consultant for, Kebotix, an artificial intelligence–driven molecular discovery company, and a member of the science advisory board of Insilico Medicine.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Zhavoronkov, A., Aspuru-Guzik, A. Reply to ‘Assessing the impact of generative AI on medicinal chemistry’. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0417-3

Download citation