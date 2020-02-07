A ‘master regulator’ of fibrosis, pentraxin, is in drugmakers’ sights, but drivers and mechanisms of the resulting remorseless and fatal lung disease remain unsolved.
Access options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$250.00
only $20.83 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Sheridan, C. Drugmakers turn sights on scarred lungs. Nat Biotechnol 38, 118–120 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0415-5
Published:
Issue Date: