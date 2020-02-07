Access options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$250.00
only $20.83 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
References
- 1.
Norris, A. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0394-6 (2020).
- 2.
Carlson, D. F. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 479–481 (2016).
- 3.
Nagahata, H. J. Vet. Med. Sci. 66, 1475–1482 (2004).
- 4.
Shuster, D. E., Kehrli, M. E. Jr., Ackermann, M. R. & Gilbert, R. O. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 89, 9225–9229 (1992).
- 5.
Kumar, V. & Sharma, A. Agric. Rev. (Karnal) 30, 293–300 (2009).
- 6.
Olson, E. N., Arnold, H.-H., Rigby, P. W. & Wold, B. J. Cell 85, 1–4 (1996).
- 7.
Meier, I. D. et al. FASEB J. 24, 1714–1724 (2010).
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Solomon, S.M. Genome editing in animals: why FDA regulation matters. Nat Biotechnol 38, 142–143 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0413-7
Published:
Issue Date: