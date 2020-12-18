Author Correction: Why the European Union needs a national GMO opt-in mechanism

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

The Original Article was published on 10 January 2018

Download PDF

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/nbt.4051, published online 10 January 2018.

In the version of this article initially published, the surname of author Sevasti Chatzopoulou was misspelled Chatzopolou. The error has not been corrected in the original article.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Plant Breeding, Swedish University of Agricultural Sciences, Alnarp, Sweden

    Dennis Eriksson

  2. Research Unit for Agricultural and Forestry Systems and Plant Health, National Institute for Agricultural and Veterinarian Research, Oeiras, Portugal

    Eugénia de Andrade

  3. University of Ljubljana, Biotechnical Faculty, Ljubljana, Slovenia

    Borut Bohanec

  4. Department of Social Sciences and Business, Roskilde School of Governance, Roskilde, Denmark

    Sevasti Chatzopoulou

  5. IBBR, National Research Council, Naples, Italy

    Roberto Defez

  6. Department of Pure and Applied Biochemistry, Lund University (LTH), Lund, Sweden

    Nélida Leiva Eriksson

  7. Department of Plant Biotechnology and Bio-Informatics, Faculty of Sciences, and Department of European, Public and International Law, Faculty of Law, Ghent University, Ghent, Belgium

    Piet van der Meer

  8. Faculty of Science and Bio-Engineering Sciences, Free University Brussels (VUB), Brussels, Belgium

    Piet van der Meer

  9. Law & Governance Group, Wageningen University, Wageningen, the Netherlands

    Bernd van der Meulen

  10. VTT Technical Research Centre of Finland Ltd., Espoo, Finland

    Anneli Ritala

  11. Centre for Agricultural Research, Hungarian Academy of Sciences, Martonvásár, Hungary

    László Sági

  12. Institute for Biosafety in Plant Biotechnology, Julius Kühn-Institut, Federal Research Centre for Cultivated Plants, Quedlinburg, Germany

    Joachim Schiemann

  13. Institute of Bioorganic Chemistry, Polish Academy of Sciences, Poznan, Poland

    Tomasz Twardowski

  14. Laboratory of Plant Biotechnologies, Institute of Experimental Botany AS CR, Prague, Czech Republic

    Tomáš Vaněk

Authors
  1. Dennis Eriksson
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Eugénia de Andrade
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. Borut Bohanec
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Sevasti Chatzopoulou
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. Roberto Defez
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  6. Nélida Leiva Eriksson
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  7. Piet van der Meer
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  8. Bernd van der Meulen
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  9. Anneli Ritala
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  10. László Sági
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  11. Joachim Schiemann
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  12. Tomasz Twardowski
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  13. Tomáš Vaněk
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Dennis Eriksson.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Eriksson, D., de Andrade, E., Bohanec, B. et al. Author Correction: Why the European Union needs a national GMO opt-in mechanism. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-00800-8

Download citation

Search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing