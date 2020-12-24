Hypertension delays viral clearance and exacerbates airway hyperinflammation in patients with COVID-19

ACEI/ARB treatment was associated with a lower hypertension-related risk for critical COVID-19

We first assessed the effect of hypertension (HT+) and other cardiovascular diseases (CVD+) with anti-hypertensive treatment on COVID-19 severity (Fig. 1a). Both medical conditions have been associated with an adverse outcome in COVID-19 (refs. 4,12,13,14,22,23,24). Accordingly, we compared the proportion of critical cases to all other severities of COVID-19 in the different patient groups of the Pa-COVID-19 cohort25 (see Supplementary Table 1 for clinical characteristics). The proportion of patients with a critical outcome was significantly increased for HT+/CVD+/− patients (n = 90) compared to HT−/CVD− patients with COVID-19 (n = 54, P = 0.002). For HT+ patients, the proportion for critical COVID-19 was highest without ACEI or ARB treatment: almost 77% of HT+/CVD− patients without ACEI or ARB and over 70% of HT+/CVD+ patients without ACEI or ARB showed critical COVID-19 (Supplementary Table 2 and Fig. 1a). In contrast, ACEI and ARB treatments were associated with a decreased proportion of critical COVID-19 in both groups (HT+/CVD− and HT+/CVD+); however, ACEI treatment showed a more profound decline in critical cases as compared to ARB treatment. ACEI-treated HT+/CVD+/− patients showed almost the same proportion of critical COVID-19 as HT−/CVD− patients (Supplementary Table 2 and Fig. 1a).

Fig. 1: Association of anti-hypertensive treatment with COVID-19 severity and viral clearance in the Pa-COVID-19 cohort. a, Comparison of COVID-19 severity based on WHO classification in patients without cardiovascular comorbidities (HT−/CVD−, n = 54) and those with arterial hypertension or cardiovascular disease (HT+/CVD+/−, n = 90). Patients were separated into those with HT only (HT+/CVD−, n = 63) and those with additional cardiovascular diseases (HT+/CVD+, n = 27) and are depicted dependent on their treatment with ARB (ARB+), ACEI (ACEI+) or other medications (ACEI−/ARB−). P < 0.05 based on chi-square tests comparing the number of critical patients versus patients with COVID-19 of all other WHO categories. All comparisons were made against the HT−/CVD− group; for exact P values, refer to Supplementary Table 2. b, Viral clearance over time shown for patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 without a coexisting cardiovascular disease (CVD−/HT−, n = 46) in comparison to ARB+ (n = 25) or ACEI+ (n = 21) HT+/CVD+/− patients with COVID-19. Depicted are mean ± s.d. of qPCR data binned in 3-d intervals; only the maximal value of each patient in this interval was considered. Adjusted regression analysis (confounder: BMI, gender, smoking, insulin treatment and days after onset of symptoms; n = 92) showed a significantly higher viral load for ARB+ HT+/CVD+/− compared to ACEI+ HT+/CVD+/− and HT−/CVD− patients. Predicted means were calculated using maximum likelihood, and P values were derived from Fisher’s LSD. Full size image

To exclude the effect of other risk factors for an adverse COVID-19 clinical course, we performed logistic regression analyses adjusted for known confounding factors, including age, sex, body mass index (BMI) and co-treatment with other commonly used cardiovascular therapeutics, such as statins and beta blockers. This analysis confirmed a higher risk for developing critical COVID-19 for hypertensive patients with/without a coexisting cardiovascular disease (HT+/CVD+/−) over non-hypertensive patients (HT−/CVD−; adjusted odds ratio (adjOR) = 4.28, 95% confidence interval (CI): 1.60–11.46, P = 0.028; Fig. 1a, upper panel). The logistic regression analysis revealed no significant increase for critical COVID-19 in hypertensive patients with ACEI treatment compared to non-hypertensive patients (HT+/CVD−/ACEI+ versus HT−/CVD−; Fig. 1a, middle panel). In contrast, patients treated with ARB still had an increased risk for critical COVID-19 compared to non-hypertensive patients (HT−/CVD− versus HT+/CVD−/ARB+) (adjOR = 4.14, 95% CI: 1.01–17.04, P = 0.044; Fig. 1a, middle panel). However, this risk for critical disease was lower than for hypertensive patients without ACEI or ARB treatment (HT−/CVD− versus HT+/CVD−/ACEI−/ARB−: adjOR = 8.17, 95% CI:1.65–40.52, P = 0.009; Fig. 1a). In trend, similar results were observed for HT+/CVD+ patients (Fig. 1a, lower panel) without reaching the significance level, likely owing to lower case numbers.

Our results showed that patients with hypertensive disease had an increased risk for critical COVID-19. This risk was lower in ACEI/ARB-treated patients. ACEI treatment almost entirely abolished the additional risk related to hypertension, whereas ARB treatment was associated with only a reduced risk.

ARB but not ACEI treatment was associated with delayed SARS-CoV-2 clearance

We investigated the dynamics of SARS-CoV-2 clearance in patients included in the Pa-COVID-19 cohort. During hospitalization, patients with COVID-19 were tested longitudinally for SARS-CoV-2 by quantitative polymerse chain reaction (qPCR) of the viral genome. Using an adjusted repeated measurement mixed model, we studied the changes of the viral load over time, comparing ACEI+ (n = 21) or ARB+ (n = 26) patients with COVID-19 to HT−/CVD− patients with COVID-19 (n = 46). All three groups showed the same initial viral load. Although ACEI+ treatment did not change viral clearance up to 16 d after the first positive test compared to HT−/CVD−, ARB treatment was associated with a significantly slower viral clearance over time compared to HT−/CVD− (P = 0.031) or ACEI+ (P = 0.026) (Fig. 1b), respectively. This finding was supported by the time-dependent slope of viral load between the different patient groups. ARB+ patients tended to have a flatter slope compared to HT−/CVD− (P = 0.07; Extended Data Fig. 1a). The same was observed for HT+/CVD+/− patients who showed a tendency of slower viral clearance compared to HT−/CVD− patients (P = 0.08; Extended Data Fig. 1b).

Taken together, we showed that viral clearance in HT+/CVD+/− patients under ACEI treatment was similar to that in patients with COVID-19 without a coexisting cardiovascular disease, whereas viral clearance might have been delayed in patients undergoing hypertensive ARB treatment.

Cardiovascular disease and SARS-CoV-2 infection affect cell type distribution

To investigate the cellular and molecular effect of cardiovascular comorbidities and anti-hypertensive treatment on COVID-19 severity, we performed extensive single-cell transcriptome profiling of nasopharyngeal samples from patients with COVID-19 with or without hypertension and other cardiovascular diseases (see Supplementary Table 3 for clinical characteristics). To disentangle the effect of HT and CVD on SARS-CoV-2 infection, we also included a mirror cohort of patients negative for SARS-CoV-2 with and without HT/CVD under ARB/ACEI treatment (Fig. 2a). In total, we assessed the transcriptomes of 114,761 individual cells obtained from nasopharyngeal swabs of 32 patients with COVID-19 (n = 25 with HT+/CVD+/−; n = 10 ACEI+ and n = 15 ARB+; for treatment, see Supplementary Table 3) and 16 SARS-CoV-2− controls (n = 10 with HT+/CVD+/−; n = 6 ACEI+ and n = 4 ARB+; for treatment, see Supplementary Table 3). There was no significant difference in systolic or diastolic blood pressure between the ACEI- and ARB-treated patients at the day of sampling (systolic: 130.6 ± 16.3 mmHg versus 130.4 ± 14.2 mmHg, P = 0.97; diastolic: 74.7 ± 9.7 mmHg versus 69.7 ± 14.7 mmHg, P = 0.26). There was also no difference when comparing HT−/CVD− patients (systolic: 118.9 ± 17.0 mmHg; diastolic: 67.7 ± 10.3 mmHg) to those treated with ACEIs or ARBs (systolic: P = 0.21; diastolic: P = 0.36). Only individuals diagnosed with severe to critical COVID-19 or SARS-CoV-2− controls were eligible for inclusion in this part of the study (Supplementary Table 3).

Fig. 2: Characteristics of the scRNA-seq cohorts and cell type distribution of nasopharyngeal samples. a, A subset of patients from the Pa-COVID-19 cohort and the SC2-Study were analyzed by scRNA-seq to study the effect of HT/CVD and its treatment by ARB or ACEI in patients negative for SARS-CoV-2 (n = 16) or positive for SARS-CoV-2 (n = 32). b, Samples were collected from the nasopharynx of the patients and subjected to scRNA-seq, resulting in the given UMAP displaying all identified cell types and states (color coded). c, Distribution of epithelial and immune cell types/states in patients negative for SARS-CoV-2 and patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 separated by HT+/CVD+/− / HT−/CVD− or ACEI+/ARB+ treatment. Given are percentages related to the total number of epithelial or immune cells, respectively. Benjamini–Hochberg adjusted P values < 0.05 from multinomial logistic regression are given. *Significance compared to HT−/CVD−; #Significance compared to SARS-CoV-2−. CTL, cytotoxic T lymphocyte; diff, differentiating; MC, mast cell; Neu, neutrophil; p-NKT, proliferating natural killer T cell; ViralResp, viral response. Full size image

We identified nine immune and 12 epithelial cell populations (Fig. 2b,c and Extended Data Fig. 2). Overall, SARS-CoV-2 infection led to pronounced changes in most epithelial and immune cells and cell states (Fig. 2c and Extended Data Fig. 3). In HT+/CVD+/− patients with COVID-19, secretory and ciliated cells, known to be primarily infected by the virus20,26,27,28, tended to be significantly decreased compared to HT−/CVD− patients. This was accompanied by an expansion of non-resident macrophages (nrMa) and monocyte-derived macrophages (moMa), independent of their anti-hypertensive treatment (Fig. 2c and Extended Data Fig. 3).

Anti-hypertensive treatment is not associated with altered expression of the SARS-CoV-2 entry receptor ACE2

SARS-CoV-2 enters the human cell via the receptor ACE2 and with the help of the protease TMPRSS2. It has been speculated that ARB and ACEI, as RAAS-modulating agents, might change ACE2 expression and, thereby, the infectivity for SARS-CoV-2. Because the expression of ACE2 is generally low in human airways26, we quantified total ACE2 expression per sample. In line with previous studies29,30, we found an overall increased expression of both ACE2 (P = 0.0025; Extended Data Fig. 4a) and TMPRSS2 (P = 0.0002; Extended Data Fig. 4b) upon SARS-CoV-2 infection. However, anti-hypertensive treatment did not alter ACE2 expression, in neither patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 nor patients negative for SARS-CoV-2, in line with recent observations from Lee et al.31.

We conclude that entry factor expression did not predispose ACEI- or ARB-treated patients to SARS-CoV-2 infection. This finding is in accordance with observational studies, which did not reveal any effect of ACEI or ARB treatment on SARS-CoV-2 infection risk in individuals with HT or other CVDs4.

ARB-treated patients with COVID-19 have a reduced cell-intrinsic antiviral response

We next assessed potential molecular mechanisms that might be involved in the delayed viral clearance of ARB-treated patients within the Pa-COVID-19 cohort described above. Pathway enrichment analysis based on the top 100 genes that were significantly differentially expressed (log fold change > 0.25, false discovery rate (FDR) < 0.05, expression in >10% of cells in one group) in either of the anti-hypertensive treatment groups compared to the HT−/CVD− group showed an activation of genes involved in stress and inflammatory response and antigen processing in ciliated cells of ARB+ HT+/CVD+/− patients with COVID-19 (Fig. 3a, Extended Data Fig. 5a and Supplementary Table 4a). For ACEI+ HT+/CVD+/− patients with COVID-19, pathways related to defense response and regulation of viral genome replication were enriched in ciliated cells. Of those genes involved in regulation of viral genome replication, we found several statistically significantly upregulated type I and type III interferon (IFN)-induced genes (for example, IFI6, IFI27 and ISG15; Fig. 3a,b) in both treatment groups.

Fig. 3: Differential regulation of antiviral response in patients with different anti-hypertensive treatments. a, Scaled heat maps showing the top 100 genes differentially expressed between SARS-CoV-2+ ACEI+ or ARB+ and HT−/CVD− patients in ciliated and secretory cells by scRNA-seq (scaling by column). Enriched pathways (Extended Data Fig. 5a) and genes shown in b are selectively marked next to heat maps. b, c, Expression plots of genes involved in regulation of viral genome replication in ciliated and secretory cells, respectively. Red circles indicate Benjamini–Hochberg adjusted two-tailed negative binominal P < 0.05. Plotting labels on the right side. d, Schematic layout of comparative overlap analysis of in vitro experiments (A549 lung cell culture) and scRNA-seq of nasal swaps, displaying the workflow for generation of gene sets used in e and f. For further details, see Methods. e, Bar plots showing the linear fold change of enrichment of overlap between the gene sets generated as shown in d (intrinsic and extrinsic, left and right panel, respectively). The differentially regulated gene sets were split into upregulated and downregulated genes, which are displayed separately as positive and negative values on the x axis, respectively. Asterisks indicate adjusted P values derived from a two-sided hypergeometric test for overlap. For exact P values, refer to Supplementary Table 4c. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.01, ***P < 0.001. f, Iconized table indicating the direction and strength of enrichment shown in e. Upward-pointing arrows mark an enriched overlap in upregulated genes (ARB+ versus HT−/CVD− and ACEI+ versus HT−/CVD−); downward-pointing arrows mark an enriched overlap in downregulated genes. Circles indicate that no significant enrichment of overlap is observed. The numbers of patients cohorts are: SARS-CoV-2− HT−/CVD−: n = 6; SARS-CoV-2− ACEI+: n = 6; SARS-CoV-2– ARB+: n = 4; SARS-CoV-2+ HT−/CVD−: n = 7; SARS-CoV-2+ ACEI+: n = 10; SARS-CoV-2+ ARB+: n = 15. DEG, differentially expressed gene. Full size image

In secretory cells, ACEI treatment was associated with upregulation of genes negatively regulating immune system response to virus. Interestingly, ARB treatment was associated with a strong induction of genes involved in chemotaxis and inflammatory response in secretory cells (Fig. 3a, Extended Data Fig. 5a and Supplementary Table 4a), including CXCL1, CXCL6 and IL-8, which recruit and activate neutrophils (Neu), and CXCL17, which is a chemoattractant for monocytes, macrophages and dendritic cells (Fig. 3a,c).

Recently, evidence has been mounting that cell-intrinsic antiviral signaling leading to an early type I/III IFN response plays a substantial role in controlling SARS-CoV-2 replication. Inactivating mutations (single-nucleotide polymorphisms) in key signaling molecules of cell-intrinsic responses (for example, TRIF, TBK1, IRF3 and IRF7) associate strongly with delayed viral clearance and severe clinical courses of COVID-19 (ref. 32). Lacking or delayed IFN production, however, can lead to excessive amounts of IFNs late in infection, likely produced by immune cells. This ‘extrinsic’ IFN signaling appears unable to clear infection and, rather, contributes to inflammation and immune pathology33,34. We, therefore, sought to disentangle cell-intrinsic responses triggered by viral infection and cell-extrinsic responses induced by signaling through type I/III IFNs. In an in vitro setting using A549 cells, we studied the extrinsic and intrinsic transcriptional response supposedly induced by SARS-CoV-2 infection. Cells were stimulated either by a highly specific RIG-I ligand triggering prototypical antiviral signaling through IRF3 or by a combination of IFNβ- and INFλ-inducing prototypical IFN signaling through ISGF3 (Fig. 3d). Although the major pattern recognition receptor for SARS-CoV-2 remains elusive, all potential antiviral pathways converge on the transcription factors IRF3/IRF7 and NF-κB34, eliciting a similar transcriptional response (Supplementary Table 4b).

By overlapping the specific intrinsic and extrinsic antiviral response gene sets identified in the in vitro experiment with the differentially expressed genes in secretory and ciliated cells of patients with COVID-19 (Supplementary Table 4b; for enrichment, see Methods), we observed that overall ACEI but not ARB treatment was associated with a strong cell-intrinsic antiviral response in secretory cells of patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 (Fig. 3e–f and Supplementary Table 4c). Of note, already in patients negative for SARS-CoV-2, anti-hypertensive treatment by ACEI/ARB was associated with the induction of genes involved in cell-intrinsic antiviral defense in secretory but not in ciliated cells (Fig. 3e–f and Supplementary Table 4c). In secretory cells, pre-activation of the intrinsic antiviral response was further enhanced in ACEI-treated HT+/CVD+/− patients with COVID-19 (Fig. 3e). The increase in cell-intrinsic antiviral response was absent in ARB-treated HT+/CVD+/− patients with COVID-19. In the light of recent literature34, we speculate that this might contribute to an observed delay in SARS-CoV-2 clearance in those patients.

The gene set indicative of extrinsic IFN signaling was not pre-activated in HT+/CVD+/− patients negative for SARS-CoV-2 treated by ACEIs or ARBs. Only upon SARS-CoV-2 infection, a robust extrinsic antiviral response was induced in both ciliated and secretory cells of HT+/CVD+/− patients with COVID-19 treated by ACEIs or ARBs (Fig. 3e,f). A transcription factor binding motif analysis for genes differentially regulated in secretory cells confirmed the notion that the classical cell-intrinsic antiviral signaling through transcription factors such as IRF3, IRF1 and ISGF3 (ISRE) was enriched in ACEI+-treated, but not ARB+-treated HT+/CVD+/− patients with COVID-19 (Extended Data Fig. 5b). Instead, ARB+-treated patients showed a strong bias toward genes controlled by NF-κB, which is a hallmark transcription factor for inflammatory conditions35,36,37.

Crosstalk between epithelial and immune cells is associated with anti-hypertensive treatment in patients with COVID-19

The differential gene expression by ACEI/ARB described above revealed a distinct induction of inflammatory and chemoattractant genes. Hence, we determined all possible intercellular interactions of all cell types and states across the different conditions using CellPhoneDB38 (Fig. 4). Basal cells, secretory cells, ciliated cells, resident macrophages (rMa), nrMa, Neu and cytotoxic T lymphocytes (CTL) had the highest number of interactions within the nasopharyngeal mucosa of patients with COVID-19 (Fig. 4a,b). A coexisting CVD correlated with an increased number of cell–cell interactions with most of the previously mentioned cell types, gaining about 500 additional interactions upon SARS-CoV-2 infection (Fig. 4a).

Fig. 4: Cell–cell interactions in COVID-19 under anti-hypertensive treatment. a, Heat map depicting the total number of interactions per cell type across the different SARS-CoV-2+/− conditions. Scaled by number of identified interactions. All succeeding plots show only SARS-CoV-2+ cases. b, Circos plots of the most highly interactive cells (basal, secretory, ciliated, CTL, Neu, nrMa and rMa, printed in bold) scaled by the number of identified interactions. c, Dot plot showing immune modulatory interactions of nrMa across conditions with the highly interactive cells. Color coding reflects log 2 mean expression, whereas the P value derived from CellPhoneDB is shown by the dot size. The patient numbers for deriving the different sets were: SARS-CoV-2+ HT−/CVD−: n = 7; SARS-CoV-2+ ACEI+: n = 10; SARS-CoV-2+ ARB+: n = 15; SARS-CoV-2+ HT+/CVD+/−: n = 25; SARS-CoV-2− HT−/CVD−: n = 6; SARS-CoV-2− ACEI+: n = 6; SARS-CoV-2− ARB+: n = 4; SARS-CoV-2− HT+/CVD+/−: n = 10. Full size image

In patients negative for SARS-CoV-2, interactions in ACEI+ and ARB+ were very similar in number and type (Fig. 4a and Extended Data Fig. 6a). In contrast, for patients with COVID-19, ACEI treatment was concomitant with a reduction of interactions, whereas interactions in ARB treatment remained almost unchanged compared to HT+/CVD+/− patients.

The cell-specific interactions were then categorized as intra- versus inter-compartment interactions (immune:immune and epithelial:epithelial versus immune:epithelial compartment interactions, Extended Data Fig. 6b). In general, regardless of the SARS-CoV-2 infection status, epithelial cells exhibited more potential interactions with themselves, whereas immune cells had more inter-compartment interactions with epithelial cells. When comparing interactions in patients negative for SARS-CoV-2 and patients positive for SARS-CoV-2, we generally observed a loss of intra-compartment interactions for epithelial cells and a gain in inter-compartment interactions with immune cells among all conditions. Both inter- and intra-compartment interactions of immune cells tended to be increased in HT+/CVD+/− patients with COVID-19 compared to HT−/CVD− patients with COVID-19 (Extended Data Fig. 6b and Supplementary Table 5). Accordingly, intra-compartment interactions upon SARS-CoV-2 infection were exclusively statistically significantly increased in immune cell types but decreased in epithelial cells (Supplementary Table 5).

Notably, this finding was mostly affected by ARB treatment, as ARB+/HT+/CVD+/− patients showed an overall increase in immune cell interactions, whereas ACEI+/HT+/CVD+/− patients were similar to HT−/CVD− patients with COVID-19 (Extended Data Fig. 6b and Supplementary Table 5). In particular, chemokine–chemokine receptor interactions mediated by nrMa (Fig. 4c) reflected the similarity between HT−/CVD− and ACEI-treated patients with COVID-19. HT+/CVD+/− and ARB-treated patients with COVID-19 were similar in their interaction pattern, whereas, in ACEI+, there was a reduced enrichment of interactions between CCL3/CCL4 and CCR5 and between CCR5 and CCL7, respectively (Fig. 4c). In line with the pronounced chemokine–chemokine receptor interaction, the expression of CCL2, CCL3, CCL4 and CCL7 was upregulated in ARB+ concomitantly with the expression of their receptors—for example, CCR1, CCR2 and CCR5—suggesting a higher interactivity of nrMa under ARB compared to ACEI treatment (Extended Data Fig. 6c).

Hypertension-related inflammatory priming of immune cells is less pronounced in ACEI-treated patients

Hyperinflammation is a hallmark of adverse COVID-19 course20,21. Therefore, we evaluated already known key mediators of COVID-19 pathology, including immune cell-recruiting chemokines—for example, CCL2, CCL3 and CCL4—as well as inflammatory cytokines or cytotoxic mediators secreted by T cells, such as IL1β, IL8, PRF1 and granzymes. Upon SARS-CoV-2 infection, immune cells of HT+/CVD+/− patients showed a significantly increased expression of these inflammatory mediators compared to HT−/CVD− patients (Fig. 5a).

Fig. 5: Hypertension-related immune response of the upper airway in COVID-19. a, b, Dot plots depict gene expression of COVID-19-related pro-inflammatory mediators and receptors in macrophages, neutrophils and T cells of the nasopharynx. a, Significant gene expression changes in nrMa, rMa, Neu, NKT and CTL of hypertensive patients with (HT+/CVD+, n (SARS-CoV-2+/−) = 4/10) or without an additional CVD (HT+/CVD−, n (SARS-CoV-2+/−) = 6/15) compared to HT−/CVD− patients (n (SARS-CoV-2+/−) = 6/6). b, Significantly altered gene expression in different immune cells of hypertensive patients treated either with ARB+ (n (SARS-CoV-2+/−) = 4/15) or ACEI+ (n (SARS-CoV-2+/−) = 6/10) in comparison to HT−/CVD− patients (n (SARS-CoV-2+/−) = 6/6). Significant differences in a and b are based on Benjamini–Hochberg adjusted P value calculated using MAST < 0.05 and are indicated by red circles. Samples with no contributing cells per cell type were excluded from analysis. Ave. Exp., average gene expression; Pct. Exp., percentage of cells expressing the gene. Full size image

When comparing expression of all genes depicted in Fig. 5a between SARS-CoV-2+ HT+/CVD+/−/ACEI+ or HT+/CVD+/−/ARB+, expression of most genes was significantly enhanced in ARB+ (Fig. 5b and Supplementary Table 6).

For example, in all macrophage subtypes, CCL3 and CCL4 expression, as well as the infiltrative potential of Neu (ITGAM and ICAM1), was increased in HT+/CVD+/−/ARB+ compared to HT+/CVD+/−/ACEI+ (Fig. 5b and Supplementary Table 6). This hyperinflammatory phenotype was not only present in the upper airways but also in bronchial lavage (BL), as reflected by a stronger activation of BL-nrMa and BL-Neu of a hypertensive patient with COVID-19 (BIH-SCV2-30) compared to an HT−/CVD− patient (BIH-SCV2-25; Extended Data Fig. 7b).

In the absence of SARS-CoV-2 infection, HT+/CVD+/− patients were characterized by inflammatory priming predominantly in nrMA, Neu and NKT, but not in rMa and CTL, independent of anti-hypertensive treatment (Fig. 5a,b, Supplementary Table 6 and Extended Data Fig. 7a). ACEI treatment, and to a much lesser extent ARB treatment, alleviated the hypertension-related inflammatory response to SARS-CoV-2 infection (Supplementary Table 6).

Exacerbated expression of CCL3 and CCL4 observed in ARB-treated hypertensive patients correlates with disease severity

We next evaluated whether the observed hypertension-related inflammatory predisposition of immune cells might contribute to an increased risk for critical COVID-19. All genes showing a hypertension-related inflammatory priming (Supplementary Table 7a) were overlapped with the genes with a significantly increased expression in critical compared to non-critical COVID-19 (Supplementary Table 7b and Fig. 6a). The resulting intersection included three genes, namely CCL3, CCL4 and CXCR4 (Fig. 6a). Using a logistic regression model considering age, gender, days after onset of symptoms and study center as potential confounding factors, we confirmed a significant positive relationship between expression of CCL4 derived from nrMa (adjOR/95% CI = 1.04/1.00–1.07, P = 0.027) and CCL3 expressed by Neu (adjOR/95% CI = 1.13/1.01–1.27, P = 0.02) with an increased risk for critical COVID-19 (Fig. 6b). Notably, expression of CCR1, the receptor bound by CCL3 and CCL4, increased in nrMa and Neu concomitantly with severity of COVID-19, supporting the potential of CCR1 as a therapeutic target20 (Fig. 6c).

Fig. 6: Perturbed expression in the CCL3/CCL4–CCR1 axis correlates with disease severity. a, Schematic layout of the overlay between differentially expressed genes (DEGs) in hypertensive/non-hypertensive patients and DEGs between critical/non-critical patients in all immune cell subtypes. For the genes found in the overlap, violin plots depict expression in patients negative for SARS-CoV-2 and non-critical/critical patients positive for SARS-CoV-2. Significant differences are based on Benjamini–Hochberg adjusted P values calculated using MAST. b, Adjusted logistic regression analyses of all genes and cell populations found in this overlay in association to critical COVID-19 (confounder: age, gender, days after onset of symptoms and study center). The forest plot shows adjusted odds ratios with whiskers representing the 95% CI. Significant relationships are depicted in bold. c, Not only CCL3 and CCL4 were significantly associated with severity but also their receptor CCR1. Shown are mean expression levels per patient in nrMA and Neu, respectively. Significances were derived from a two-sided Mann–Whitney U test. d, The left panel summarizes all genes related to immune mediators and receptors depicted in Fig. 5 that we found to be elevated in HT+/CVD+/− patients negative for SARS-CoV-2 compared to HT−/CVD− patients independent of ACEI/ARB treatment. The right panel shows those genes significantly upregulated in patients positive for SARS-CoV-2 when comparing ACEI+ (n = 10, light blue colored genes) to ARB+ (n = 15, dark blue colored genes). Genes associated with critical COVID-19 are highlighted in red. *P < 0.05, **P < 0.005, ***P < 0.0005. Full size image

In summary, we conclude that, in contrast to ACEI treatment, ARB therapy was not as efficient in alleviating hypertension-related hyperinflammation, especially in nrMa and Neu, possibly contributing to critical COVID-19 course (Fig. 6d).