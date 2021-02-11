Deep diversification of an AAV capsid protein by machine learning

Abstract
Modern experimental technologies can assay large numbers of biological sequences, but engineered protein libraries rarely exceed the sequence diversity of natural protein families. Machine learning (ML) models trained directly on experimental data without biophysical modeling provide one route to accessing the full potential diversity of engineered proteins. Here we apply deep learning to design highly diverse adeno-associated virus 2 (AAV2) capsid protein variants that remain viable for packaging of a DNA payload. Focusing on a 28-amino acid segment, we generated 201,426 variants of the AAV2 wild-type (WT) sequence yielding 110,689 viable engineered capsids, 57,348 of which surpass the average diversity of natural AAV serotype sequences, with 12–29 mutations across this region. Even when trained on limited data, deep neural network models accurately predict capsid viability across diverse variants. This approach unlocks vast areas of functional but previously unreachable sequence space, with many potential applications for the generation of improved viral vectors and protein therapeutics.
Access options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$259.00
only $21.58 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
Data availability
Experimental data for all three experiments are available at NCBI SRA under accession code PRJNA673640).
Code availability
The TensorFlow 1.3 API was used to implement and train all models using the architectures described in Methods. The training and validation datasets used to create each model are available as part of the experimental dataset released as described in Data availability. The code required to construct the A39 training data, and also to synthesize, process and analyze the experimental data, is provided for download (https://github.com/churchlab/Deep_diversification_AAV), as well as the ipython notebooks that reproduced the analysis figures from the main text (https://github.com/google-research/google-research/tree/master/aav).
References
- 1.
Huang, P. S. et al. High thermodynamic stability of parametrically designed helical bundles. Science 346, 481–485 (2014).
- 2.
Butterfield, G. L. et al. Evolution of a designed protein assembly encapsulating its own RNA genome. Nature 552, 415–420 (2017).
- 3.
Langan, R. A. et al. De novo design of bioactive protein switches. Nature 572, 205–210 (2019).
- 4.
Weinreich, D. M., Delaney, N. F., DePristo, M. A. & Hartl, D. L. Darwinian evolution can follow only very few mutational paths to fitter proteins. Science 312, 111–114 (2006).
- 5.
Halabi, N., Rivoire, O., Leibler, S. & Ranganathan, R. Protein sectors: evolutionary units of three-dimensional structure. Cell 138, 774–786 (2009).
- 6.
Ferretti, L., Weinreich, D., Tajima, F. & Achaz, G. Evolutionary constraints in fitness landscapes. Heredity 121, 466–481 (2018).
- 7.
Stemmer, W. P. Rapid evolution of a protein in vitro by DNA shuffling. Nature 370, 389–391 (1994).
- 8.
Fox, R. J. et al. Improving catalytic function by ProSAR-driven enzyme evolution. Nat. Biotechnol. 25, 338–344 (2007).
- 9.
Davis, A. M., Plowright, A. T. & Valeur, E. Directing evolution: the next revolution in drug discovery? Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 16, 681–698 (2017).
- 10.
Grimm, D. et al. In vitro and in vivo gene therapy vector evolution via multispecies interbreeding and retargeting of adeno-associated viruses. J. Virol. 82, 5887–5911 (2008).
- 11.
Dalkara, D. et al. In vivo-directed evolution of a new adeno-associated virus for therapeutic outer retinal gene delivery from the vitreous. Sci. Transl. Med. 5, 189ra76 (2013).
- 12.
Araya, C. L. et al. A fundamental protein property, thermodynamic stability, revealed solely from large-scale measurements of protein function. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 109, 16858–16863 (2012).
- 13.
Sarkisyan, K. S. et al. Local fitness landscape of the green fluorescent protein. Nature 533, 397–401 (2016).
- 14.
Poelwijk, F. J., Socolich, M. & Ranganathan, R. Learning the pattern of epistasis linking genotype and phenotype in a protein. Nat. Commun. 10, 4213 (2019).
- 15.
Romero, P. A., Krause, A. & Arnold, F. H. Navigating the protein fitness landscape with Gaussian processes. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 110, E193–E201 (2013).
- 16.
Wu, Z., Kan, S. J., Lewis, R. D., Wittmann, B. J. & Arnold, F. H. Machine learning-assisted directed protein evolution with combinatorial libraries. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 116, 8852–8858 (2019).
- 17.
Alley, E. C., Khimulya, G., Biswas, S., AlQuraishi, M. & Church, G. M. Unified rational protein engineering with sequence-based deep representation learning. Nat. Methods 16, 1315–1322 (2019).
- 18.
Kelsic, E. D. & Church, G. M. Challenges and opportunities of machine-guided capsid engineering for gene therapy. Cell Gene Ther. Insights 5, 523–536 (2019).
- 19.
Ogden, P. J., Kelsic, E. D., Sinai, S. & Church, G. M. Comprehensive AAV capsid fitness landscape reveals a viral gene and enables machine-guided design. Science 366, 1139–1143 (2019).
- 20.
Liu, G. et al. Antibody complementarity determining region design using high-capacity machine learning. Bioinformatics 36, 2126–2133 (2020).
- 21.
Brookes, D. H., Park, H. & Listgarten, J. 2019. Conditioning by adaptive sampling for robust design. Proc. 36th Intl Conf. Machine Learning, PMLR 97, 773–782 (2019).
- 22.
Yang, K. K., Wu, Z. & Arnold, F. H. Machine-learning-guided directed evolution for protein engineering. Nat. Methods 16, 687–694 (2019).
- 23.
Russell, S. et al. Efficacy and safety of voretigene neparvovec (AAV2-hRPE65v2) in patients with RPE65-mediated inherited retinal dystrophy: a randomised, controlled, open-label, phase 3 trial. Lancet 390, 849–860 (2017).
- 24.
Dunbar, C. E. et al. Gene therapy comes of age. Science 359, eaan4672 (2018).
- 25.
Mendell, J. R. et al. Single-dose gene-replacement therapy for spinal muscular atrophy. New Engl. J. Med. 377, 1713–1722 (2017).
- 26.
Calcedo, R., Vandenberghe, L. H., Gao, G., Lin, J. & Wilson, J. M. Worldwide epidemiology of neutralizing antibodies to adeno-associated viruses. J. Infect. Dis. 199, 381–390 (2009).
- 27.
Tse, L. V. et al. Structure-guided evolution of antigenically distinct adeno-associated virus variants for immune evasion. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 114, E4812–E4821 (2017).
- 28.
Tseng, Y. S. & Agbandje-McKenna, M. Mapping the AAV capsid host antibody response toward the development of second generation gene delivery vectors. Front. Immunol. 5, 9 (2014).
- 29.
Adachi, K., Enoki, T., Kawano, Y., Veraz, M. & Nakai, H. Drawing a high-resolution functional map of adeno-associated virus capsid by massively parallel sequencing. Nat. Commun. 5, 3075 (2014).
- 30.
Szubert, B. & Drozdov, I. ivis: dimensionality reduction in very large datasets using Siamese Networks. J. Open Source Softw. https://doi.org/10.21105/joss.01596 (2019).
- 31.
Wheeler, T. J., Clements, J. & Finn, R. D. Skylign: a tool for creating informative, interactive logos representing sequence alignments and profile hidden Markov models. BMC Bioinformatics 15, 7 (2014).
- 32.
Pereira, F. et al. Pydna: a simulation and documentation tool for DNA assembly strategies using python. BMC Bioinformatics 16, 142 (2015).
- 33.
Zolotukhin, S. et al. Recombinant adeno-associated virus purification using novel methods improves infectious titer and yield. Gene Ther. 6, 973–985 (1999).
- 34.
Zhang, J., Kobert, K., Flouri, T. & Stamatakis, A. PEAR: a fast and accurate Illumina Paired-End reAd mergeR. Bioinformatics 30, 614–620 (2014).
- 35.
Sievers, F. et al. Fast, scalable generation of high-quality protein multiple sequence alignments using Clustal Omega. Mol. Syst. Biol. 7, 539 (2011).
Acknowledgements
The authors thank K. Kohlhoff, S. Kearnes, D. Belanger, E. Bixby and J. Gerold for helpful discussions. The authors thank the Wyss Institute for funding. L.J.C. gratefully acknowledges support from the Simons Foundation.
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
E.D.K., P.J.O., N.K.J., S.S. and G.M.C. performed research while at Harvard University, and E.D.K. and S.S. also performed research while at Dyno Therapeutics. E.D.K., S.S. and G.M.C. hold equity at Dyno Therapeutics. A full list of G.M.C.’s tech transfer, advisory roles and funding sources can be found on the website: http://arep.med.harvard.edu/gmc/tech.html. Harvard University has filed a provisional patent application for inventions related to this work. D.H.B., A.B., L.J.C. and P.F.R. performed research as part of their employment at Google LLC. Google is a technology company that sells ML services as part of its business.
Additional information
Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.
Supplementary information
Supplementary Information
Supplementary Figs. 1–5 and Tables 1–7.
Supplementary Data
Supplementary Data 1.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Bryant, D.H., Bashir, A., Sinai, S. et al. Deep diversification of an AAV capsid protein by machine learning. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-00793-4
Received:
Accepted:
Published: