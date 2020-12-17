Author Correction: Supporting US public health experts

Nature Biotechnology (2020)Cite this article

Subjects

The Original Article was published on 25 November 2020

Download PDF

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-00767-6, published online 25 November 2020.

In the version of this article initially published, the name of cosignatory Tahir Mahmood was misspelled Tahi Mahmood. The error has been corrected in the PDF and HTML versions of the article.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. President and CEO, Acorda Therapeutics, Ardsley, NY, USA

    Ron Cohen

  2. President and CEO, Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Waltham, MA, USA

    Cedric Francois

  3. Chairman and CEO, Amicus Therapeutics, Cranbury, NJ, USA

    John Crowley

  4. President and CEO, Nkarta Therapeutics, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Paul Hastings

  5. CEO, GlycoMimetics, Rockville, MD, USA

    Rachel King

  6. President and CEO, Global Blood Therapeutics, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Ted W. Love

  7. CEO, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA

    John Maraganore

  8. President and CEO, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Washington, DC, USA

    Michelle McMurry-Heath

  9. Chairman and CEO, Ovid Therapeutics, New York, NY, USA

    Jeremy Levin

  10. Chairman, Biotechnology Innovation Organization, Washington, DC, USA

    Jeremy Levin

  11. Founder and CEO, Cydan II Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA

    Chris Adams

  12. President and CEO, Beacon Discovery, San Diego, CA, USA

    Sunny Al-Shamma

  13. Chairman and CEO, Veracyte, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Bonnie Anderson

  14. President and CEO, Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals, Pasadena, CA, USA

    Christopher R. Anzalone

  15. Managing Director, Health Catalysts Group, Tucson, AZ, USA

    Mara G. Aspinall

  16. Entrepreneur in Residence, Third Rock Ventures, Boston, MA, USA

    James E. Audia

  17. President and CEO, Principia Biopharma Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Martin Babler

  18. CEO, Edison Oncology Holding Corp., Menlo Park, CA, USA

    Jeffrey Bacha

  19. President and CEO, AVEO Oncology, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Michael P. Bailey

  20. Partner, MPM Impact Fund, Boston, MA, USA

    Christiana Bardon

  21. CEO, Lasson Therapeutics, San Diego, CA, USA

    Mark Barrett

  22. Partner, Atlas Venture, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Peter Barrett

  23. Cofounder and CEO, Strand Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Jacob Becraft

  24. Founder, Bluebird Ventures, Palo Alto, CA, USA

    Jeffrey Bird

  25. Partner, Atlas Venture, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Kevin Bitterman

  26. President and CEO, Cytokinetics, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Robert Blum

  27. President and CEO, Wave Life Sciences, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Paul Bolno

  28. Chairman of the Board, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Boston, MA, USA

    Michael Bonney

  29. Chairman of the Board, Kaleido Biosciences, Boston, MA, USA

    Michael Bonney

  30. Chairman of the Board, Magenta, Boston, MA, USA

    Michael Bonney

  31. Partner, Atlas Venture, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Bruce Booth

  32. Chairman of the Board, Arrakis Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Katrine S. Bosley

  33. CEO, Avidity Biosciences, La Jolla, CA, USA

    Sarah Boyce

  34. Head of Biotechnology and Pharma, William Blair and Company, Boston, MA, USA

    Marina Bozilenko

  35. CEO, Locanabio, San Diego, CA, USA

    Jim Burns

  36. Partner, Kleiner Perkins Caulfield Byers, Menlo Park, CA, USA

    Brook Byers

  37. President, Human BioMolecular Research Institute, San Diego, CA, USA

    John Cashman

  38. Cofounder and CEO, 1859 Inc., San Diego, CA, USA

    Devon Cayer

  39. Partner, Polaris Partners, Boston, MA, USA

    Brian Chee

  40. President and CEO, Genocea, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Chip Clark

  41. Chairman, President and CEO, Ashvatta Therapeutics, Redwood City, CA, USA

    Jeffrey Cleland

  42. Managing Director, Eden Biopharma, Dublin, Ireland, USA

    Ivan Coulter

  43. Owner, Gerald Cox Rare Care Consulting LLC, Boston, MA, USA

    Gerald F. Cox

  44. Entrepreneur Partner, Polaris Partners, Boston, MA, USA

    Alan Crane

  45. CEO, Lineage Cell Therapeutics, Carlsbad, CA, USA

    Brian Culley

  46. President and CEO, Second Genome, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Karim Dabbagh

  47. CEO, Xencor, Monrovia, CA, USA

    Bassil Dahiyat

  48. CEO, ProQR Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Daniel A. de Boer

  49. CEO, Evox Therapeutics, Oxford, UK

    Tony De Fougerolles

  50. President, CEO, Radimmune Therapeutics, Inc., San Mateo, CA, USA

    Steven R. Deitcher

  51. Founder and CEO, Demy-Colton, Saint James, NY, USA

    Sara Jane Demy

  52. Founder, President and CEO, MaxCyte, Inc., Gaithersburg, MD, USA

    Douglas Doerfler

  53. President and CEO, Retrophin, San Diego, CA, USA

    Eric Dube

  54. President and CEO, Circle Pharma, Santa Cruz, CA, USA

    David J. Earp

  55. CEO, Abivax, Paris, France

    Hartmut Ehrlich

  56. Managing Partner, Aisling Capital LLC, New York, NY, USA

    Steve Elms

  57. Founder, CEO and Chairman, Vanguard Therapeutics, Inc., Half Moon Bay, CA, USA

    Stephen H. Embury

  58. Managing Director, Remedii LLC, Sunny Isles Beach, FL, USA

    David R. Epstein

  59. Partner, Third Rock Ventures, Boston, MA, USA

    Neil Exter

  60. Partner, Third Rock Ventures, San Diego, CA, USA

    Alan Ezekowitz

  61. President and CEO, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Lexington, MA, USA

    Douglas Fambrough

  62. President and CEO, Zogenix, Inc., Emeryville, CA, USA

    Stephen J. Farr

  63. CEO, Synthetic Genomics, Inc., La Jolla, CA, USA

    Oliver Fetzer

  64. President and CEO, MeiraGTx, New York, NY, USA

    Alexandria Forbes

  65. Partner, Atlas Venture, Cambridge, MA, USA

    J. F. Formela

  66. CEO, Lipidio Pharmaceuticals, San Diego, CA, USA

    Gordon Foukes

  67. CEO, Agios Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Jackie Fouse

  68. Cofounder and CEO, Kezar Life Sciences, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    John Fowler

  69. Chairman, Evolution Life Science Partners, New York, NY, USA

    Frederick Frank

  70. Founder, President and CEO, Solid Bioscience, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Ilan Ganot

  71. CEO and President, Cofounder, Magenta Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Jason Gardner

  72. CEO, Recursion Pharmaceuticals, Salt Lake City, UT, USA

    Christopher Gibson

  73. President and CEO, Artelo Biosciences, La Jolla, CA, USA

    Gregory Gorgas

  74. Chairman, President and CEO, Intarcia Therapeutics, Boston, MA, USA

    Kurt Graves

  75. Partner, Atlas Venture, Cambridge, MA, USA

    David Grayzel

  76. Senior Advisor, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Barry Greene

  77. President and COO, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Yvonne Greenstreet

  78. President and CEO, Gossamer Bio, San Diego, CA, USA

    Sheila Gujrathi

  79. President and CEO, Spotlight Therapeutics, Hayward, CA, USA

    Mary Haak-Frendscho

  80. President and CEO, Regulus, La Jolla, CA, USA

    John Hagan

  81. Chairman and CEO, ElevateBio, Cambridge, MA, USA

    David Hallal

  82. Chairman and CEO, AlloVir, Cambridge, MA, USA

    David Hallal

  83. CEO, Leading Bio Sciences, Carlsbad, CA, USA

    Tom Hallam

  84. President and CEO, Halloran Consulting Group, Inc., Boston, MA, USA

    Laurie Halloran

  85. Chair and President, ACCESS Health International, New York, NY, USA

    William Haseltine

  86. Chairman, Gossamer Bio San Diego, CA, USA

    Faheem Hasnain

  87. Chairman, Mirati Therapeutics, San Diego, CA, USA

    Faheem Hasnain

  88. CEO, OrPro Therapeutics, San Diego, CA, USA

    Peter B. Heifetz

  89. CEO and Founder, GLAdiator Biosciences, Richmond, CA, USA

    Terry Hermiston

  90. President and CEO, Algomedix Inc., Mill Creek, WA, USA

    Jeffrey Herz

  91. Chairman of the Board, ORIC Pharmaceutical, San Diego, CA, USA

    Richard Heyman

  92. President and CEO, Bionano Genomics, San Diego, CA, USA

    Erik Holmlin

  93. President and CEO, ProSciento Inc., Chula Vista, CA, USA

    Marcus Hompesch

  94. General Partner, Canaan Partners, Menlo Park, CA, USA

    Wende Hutton

  95. President and CEO, Sarepta Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Douglas S. Ingram

  96. CEO, Strongbridge Biopharma, Trevose, PA, USA

    John H. Johnson

  97. Chair, Board of Directors, Palo Alto, CA, USA

    Perry Karsen

  98. CEO, Elex Biotech, Portland, OR, USA

    Douglas Kawahata

  99. CEO, Stoke Therapeutics, Bedford, MA, USA

    Edward M. Kaye

  100. General Partner, Canaan, Sausalito, CA, USA

    Nina Kjellson

  101. Founder, Avacta Life Sciences, Wetherby, UK

    Paul Ko Ferrigno

  102. CEO, metaLinear, Harrogate, UK

    Paul Ko Ferrigno

  103. CEO, Connect, San Diego, CA, USA

    Mike Krenn

  104. Executive Chairman, Centurion Biopharmaceuticals, Los Angeles, CA, USA

    Steven Kriegsman

  105. CEO, BridgeBio Pharma, Palo Alto, CA, USA

    Neil Kumar

  106. Senior Partner, PureTech Health, Boston, MA, USA

    John LaMattina

  107. Institute Professor, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Robert Langer

  108. CEO, Valley Fever Solutions, Tucson, AZ, USA

    David Larwood

  109. CEO and CSO, Virscio, Inc., New Haven, CT, USA

    Matthew Lawrence

  110. CEO, SVBLeerink, Boston, MA, USA

    Jeff Leerink

  111. Founder and CEO, Royalty Pharmaceuticals, New York, NY, USA

    Pablo Legoretta

  112. Executive Chairman, Vertex Pharmaceuticals, Boston, MA, USA

    Jeff Leiden

  113. Chief, Bluebird Bio, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Nick Leschly

  114. Partner, Third Rock Ventures, Boston, MA, USA

    Mark Levin

  115. President and CEO, Fluidigm Corp., South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Christopher Linthwaite

  116. Chairman, Real Endpoints, Westport, CT, USA

    Roger Longman

  117. CEO, Indi Molecular, Culver City, CA, USA

    Albert Luderer

  118. President and CEO, Sangamo Therapeutics, Richmond, CA, USA

    Sandy Macrae

  119. CEO, Applied Molecular Transport, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Tahir Mahmood

  120. CEO, Dantari Pharmaceuticals, Thousand Oaks, CA, USA

    Richard Markus

  121. Chairman, President and CEO, Adjuvance Technologies, Lincoln, NE, USA

    Tyler Martin

  122. President, CEO and Chairman, Cytomx Therapeutics, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Sean McCarthy

  123. CEO, Drawbridge Health, Menlo Park, CA, USA

    Lee McCracken

  124. Founding Partner, Polaris Partners, Boston, MA, USA

    Terry McGuire

  125. President and CEO, Antiva Biosciences, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Gail Mederis

  126. President and CEO, Aristea Therapeutics, San Diego, CA, USA

    James Mackay

  127. President and CEO, Harpoon Therapeutics, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Jerry McMahon

  128. President and CEO, Catabasis Pharmaceuticals, Boston, MA, USA

    Jill C. Milne

  129. Founder and CEO, AbilitaBio, San Diego, CA, USA

    Mauro Miloni

  130. Senior Advisor to Chairman, Center for Global Health Innovation, Atlanta, GA, USA

    Kenneth I. Moch

  131. Founder and CEO, Roswell Biotechnologies, San Diego, CA, USA

    Paul Mola

  132. CEO, Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Carlsbad, CA, USA

    Brett Monia

  133. Managing Director, Pandect Bioventures, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Walter Moos

  134. Board Member and Advisor, Life Sciences, Hillsborough, CA, USA

    Scott W. Morrison

  135. Director, President and CEO, Arena Pharmaceuticals, San Diego, CA, USA

    Amit Munshi

  136. Chief Scientific Officer, Board Member, Dewpoint Therapeutics, Holliston, MA, USA

    Mark Murcko

  137. Managing Partner, Polaris Partners, Boston, MA, USA

    Amir Nashat

  138. CEO, Sutro Biopharma, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA

    William J. Newell

  139. Chairman and CEO, Cofounder, Cabaletta Bio, Philadelphia, PA, USA

    Steven Nichtberger

  140. CEO, IMV Inc., Dartmouth, Nova Scotia, Canada

    Frederic Ors

  141. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Biogen, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA

    Stelios Papadopoulos

  142. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Exelixis, Inc., Alameda, CA, USA

    Stelios Papadopoulos

  143. Chairman of the Board of Directors, Regulus Therapeutics, Inc., San Diego, CA, USA

    Stelios Papadopoulos

  144. Chairman, Alliance for Regenerative Medicine Foundation, Chapel Hill, NC, USA

    H. Stewart Parker

  145. President and CEO, Hawaii Biotech, Honolulu, HI, USA

    Elliot Parks

  146. Managing Partner, 5AM Ventures, Boston, MA, USA

    Kush M. Parmar

  147. President and CEO, Arcturus Therapeutics, San Diego, CA, USA

    Joseph Payne

  148. Lead Independent Director, Global Blood Therapeutics, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Mark Perry

  149. Chair, MyoKardia, Inc., Mill Valley, CA, USA

    Mark Perry

  150. Partner, Third Rock Ventures, Lexington, MA, USA

    Cary G. Pfeffer

  151. CEO, Bridge Medicines, New York, NY, USA

    William J. Polvino

  152. President and CEO, Intercept Pharmaceuticals Inc., New York, NY, USA

    Mark Pruzanski

  153. Founder, Aisling Capital LLC, Rye, NY, USA

    Dennis J. Purcell

  154. Director, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA

    David E. I. Pyott

  155. President and CEO, Ardelyx, Inc., Fremont, CA, USA

    Michael G. Raab

  156. President and CEO, Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Jigar Raythatha

  157. CEO, BriOri Biotech, Carlsbad, CA, USA

    R. Bruce Register

  158. CEO, Translate Bio, Lexington, MA, USA

    Ronald Renaud Jr

  159. CEO (retired), Onyx Pharmaceuticals, Bend, Oregon, USA

    Hollings Renton

  160. President and CEO, Drug Delivery Experts, San Diego, CA, USA

    Christopher Rhodes

  161. Partner, Atlas Venture, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Jason Rhodes

  162. President and CEO, NextCure, Inc., Beltsville, MD, USA

    Michael Richman

  163. President and CEO, Nektar Therapeutics, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Howard Robin

  164. President and CEO, Blade Therapeutics, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Wendye Robbins

  165. Chairman and CEO, Synergenics LLC, San Francisco, CA, USA

    William J. Rutter

  166. CEO, AzurRx BioPharma, Delray Beach, FL, USA

    James Sapirstein

  167. Chair, Vir Biotechnology, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Vicki Sato

  168. President and CEO, iVeric Bio Inc., New York, NY, USA

    Glenn Sblendorio

  169. CEO, Vir Biotechnology, South San Francisco, CA, USA

    George Scangos

  170. Chairman and CEO, Geron Corporation, Menlo Park, CA, USA

    John A. Scarlett

  171. Managing Partner, Aisling Capital LLC, New York, NY, USA

    Drew Schiff

  172. Former CEO, Prosensa, Leiden, the Netherlands

    Hans Schikan

  173. Cofounder & Board Member, Pharvaris, Amsterdam, the Netherlands

    Hans Schikan

  174. CEO, Maverick Therapeutics, Brisbane, CA, USA

    James Scibetta

  175. Managing Partner, Polaris Partners, New York, NY, USA

    Amy Schulman

  176. Founding Partner, LSPIF, New York, NY, USA

    Amy Schulman

  177. CEO, TEGA Therapeutics, San Diego, CA, USA

    Tim Scott

  178. President and CEO, eGenesis, Inc., New York, NY, USA

    Paul Sekhri

  179. CEO, Nura Bio., San Francisco, CA, USA

    Alpna Seth

  180. Clinical Professor of Medicine, UCSF, San Francisco, CA, USA

    Stephen A. Sherwin

  181. Chairman, CEO, Cofounder, BioAlta, San Diego, CA, USA

    Jay M. Short

  182. Cofounder, Torreya Partners, New York, NY, USA

    Mark Simon

  183. President and CEO, Syros Pharmaceuticals, Wayland, MA, USA

    Nancy Simonian

  184. President and CEO, AlloVir, Boston, MA, USA

    Vikas Sinha

  185. CEO, BC Platforms, Zurich, Switzerland, USA

    Tero Sivola

  186. Chief Scientific Advisor, Operation Warp Speed, Gladwyne, PA, USA

    Moncef Slaoui

  187. President and CEO, E-Scape Bio, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Julie Anne Smith

  188. CEO, ReNetX Bio, Inc., New Haven, CT, USA

    Erika R. Smith

  189. Chairman and CEO, Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Boston, MA, USA

    Jean-Pierre Sommadossi

  190. Executive Chair, 5AM Ventures, Board Director, uniQure, Boston, MA, USA

    Paula Soteropoulos

  191. CEO and Cofounder, Peptomyc, Barcelona, Spain

    Laura Souceck

  192. CEO and Cofounder, Novoron Bioscience, San Diego, CA, USA

    Travis Stiles

  193. CEO, OncoResponse Inc., Seattle, WA, USA

    Clifford J. Stocks

  194. President and CEO, Nammi Therapeutics, Los Angeles, CA, USA

    David Stover

  195. CEO, DTx Pharma, San Diego, CA, USA

    Arthur Suckow

  196. CEO, TriSalus Life Sciences, Westminister, CO, USA

    Mary T. Szela

  197. Partner, Third Rock Ventures, Weston, MA, USA

    Robert Tepper

  198. Executive Vice President, Scripps Research Founder, Scripps Institute, La Jolla, CA, USA

    Eric Topol

  199. President and CEO, Voyager Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Andre Turenne

  200. CEO, G1 Therapeutics, Research Triangle Park, NC, USA

    Mark Velleca

  201. President, Global Business Unit, Takeda, Cambridge, MA, USA

    Rajeev Venkayya

  202. Founder and CEO, yuFlu Inc., San Francisco, CA, USA

    Dawn Verdugo

  203. Director, Termeer Foundation, Boston, MA, USA

    Alan Walts

  204. CEO and Cofounder, Refuge Biotechnologies, Menlo, Park, CA, USA

    Bing Wang

  205. General Manager, I-Mab Biopharma U.S., Rockville, MD, USA

    Neil Warma

  206. CEO, Latigo Biotherapeutics, Thousand Oaks, CA, USA

    Scott Wasserman

  207. Nonexecutive Director, OncoSec Therapeutics, Pennington, NJ, USA

    Robert Ward

  208. Former Chairman and CEO, Eloxx Pharmaceuticals, Waltham, MA, USA

    Robert Ward

  209. CEO, Synbal Inc., San Diego, CA, USA

    David Webb

  210. Founder and CEO, Reveal BIO, San Diego, CA, USA

    Claire Weston

  211. Partner, Longwood Fund, Boston, MA, USA

    Christoph Westphal

  212. Director of Gene Therapy Program, University of Pennsylvania, Philadelphia, PA, USA

    James M. Wilson

  213. Founder and Director, MatriSys Bioscience, La Jolla, CA, USA

    Mark S. Wilson

  214. Chairman and CEO, Theravance BioPharma, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA

    Rick Winningham

  215. CEO, Amunix Pharmaceuticals, Mountain View, CA, USA

    Angie You

  216. President and CEO, Cerevast Medical, Inc., Bothell, WA, USA

    Bradford Zakes

  217. Emeritus Professor, Johns Hopkins University, Baltimore, MD, USA

    Elias A. Zerhouni

  218. Former Director, NIH, Bethesda, MD, USA

    Elias A. Zerhouni

  219. Founder and CEO, PureTech Health, Boston, MA, USA

    Daphne Zohar

  220. Venture Partner, Medicxi, Sausalito, CA, USA

    Sandy Zweifach

Authors
  1. Ron Cohen
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  2. Cedric Francois
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  3. John Crowley
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  4. Paul Hastings
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  5. Rachel King
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  6. Ted W. Love
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  7. John Maraganore
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  8. Michelle McMurry-Heath
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

  9. Jeremy Levin
    View author publications

    You can also search for this author in PubMed Google Scholar

Consortia

Cosignatories

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Jeremy Levin.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark

Cite this article

Cohen, R., Francois, C., Crowley, J. et al. Author Correction: Supporting US public health experts. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-00792-5

Download citation

Search

Quick links

Nature Briefing

Sign up for the Nature Briefing newsletter — what matters in science, free to your inbox daily.

Get the most important science stories of the day, free in your inbox. Sign up for Nature Briefing