Reimagining high-throughput profiling of reactive cysteines for cell-based screening of large electrophile libraries

1. Long, M. J. C. & Aye, Y. Privileged electrophile sensors: a resource for covalent drug development. Cell Chem. Biol. 24, 787–800 (2017).

2. Maurais, A. J. & Weerapana, E. Reactive-cysteine profiling for drug discovery. Curr. Opin. Chem. Biol. 50, 29–36 (2019).

3. Gehringer, M. & Laufer, S. A. Emerging and re-emerging warheads for targeted covalent inhibitors: applications in medicinal chemistry and chemical biology. J. Med. Chem. 62, 5673–5724 (2019).

4. Zhang, T., Hatcher, J. M., Teng, M., Gray, N. S. & Kostic, M. Recent advances in selective and irreversible covalent ligand development and validation. Cell Chem. Biol. 26, 1486–1500 (2019).

5. Roberts, A. M., Ward, C. C. & Nomura, D. K. Activity-based protein profiling for mapping and pharmacologically interrogating proteome-wide ligandable hotspots. Curr. Opin. Biotechnol. 43, 25–33 (2017).

6. Cravatt, B. F., Wright, A. T. & Kozarich, J. W. Activity-based protein profiling: from enzyme chemistry to proteomic chemistry. Annu. Rev. Biochem. 77, 383–414 (2008).

7. Pace, N. J. & Weerapana, E. Diverse functional roles of reactive cysteines. ACS Chem. Biol. 8, 283–296 (2013).

8. Murray, C. W. & Rees, D. C. The rise of fragment-based drug discovery. Nat. Chem. 1, 187–192 (2009).

9. Giles, N. M., Giles, G. I. & Jacob, C. Multiple roles of cysteine in biocatalysis. Biochem. Biophys. Res. Commun. 300, 1–4 (2003).

10. Bulaj, G., Kortemme, T. & Goldenberg, D. P. Ionization-reactivity relationships for cysteine thiols in polypeptides. Biochemistry 37, 8965–8972 (1998).

11. Reddie, K. G. & Carroll, K. S. Expanding the functional diversity of proteins through cysteine oxidation. Curr. Opin. Chem. Biol. 12, 746–754 (2008).

12. Resnick, E. et al. Rapid covalent-probe discovery by electrophile-fragment screening. J. Am. Chem. Soc. 141, 8951–8968 (2019).

13. Gygi, S. P. et al. Quantitative analysis of complex protein mixtures using isotope-coded affinity tags. Nat. Biotechnol. 17, 994–999 (1999).

14. Weerapana, E., Speers, A. E. & Cravatt, B. F. Tandem orthogonal proteolysis-activity-based protein profiling (TOP-ABPP) – a general method for mapping sites of probe modification in proteomes. Nat. Protoc. 2, 1414–1425 (2007).

15. Weerapana, E. et al. Quantitative reactivity profiling predicts functional cysteines in proteomes. Nature 468, 790–797 (2010).

16. Martell, J. & Weerapana, E. Applications of copper-catalyzed click chemistry in activity-based protein profiling. Molecules 19, 1378–1393 (2014).

17. Weerapana, E., Simon, G. M. & Cravatt, B. F. Disparate proteome reactivity profiles of carbon electrophiles. Nat. Chem. Biol. 4, 405–407 (2008).

18. Backus, K. M. et al. Proteome-wide covalent ligand discovery in native biological systems. Nature 534, 570–574 (2016).

19. Grüner, B. M. et al. An in vivo multiplexed small-molecule screening platform. Nat. Methods 13, 883–889 (2016).

20. Matthews, M. L. et al. Chemoproteomic profiling and discovery of protein electrophiles in human cells. Nat. Chem. 9, 234–243 (2017).

21. Bar-Peled, L. et al. Chemical proteomics identifies druggable vulnerabilities in a genetically defined cancer. Cell 171, 696–709 (2017).

22. Senkane, K. et al. The proteome-wide potential for reversible covalency at cysteine. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. Engl. 58, 11385–11389 (2019).

23. Yang, Y., Hahne, H., Kuster, B. & Verhelst, S. H. L. A simple and effective cleavable linker for chemical proteomics applications. Mol. Cell. Proteomics 12, 237–244 (2013).

24. Qian, Y. et al. An isotopically tagged azobenzene-based cleavable linker for quantitative proteomics. ChemBioChem 14, 1410–1414 (2013).

25. Nessen, M. A. et al. Selective enrichment of azide-containing peptides from complex mixtures. J. Proteome Res. 8, 3702–3711 (2009).

26. Rabalski, A. J., Bogdan, A. R. & Baranczak, A. Evaluation of chemically-cleavable linkers for quantitative mapping of small molecule-cysteinome reactivity. ACS Chem. Biol. 14, 1940–1950 (2019).

27. Okerberg, E. S. et al. Identification of a tumor specific, active-site mutation in casein kinase 1α by chemical proteomics. PLoS ONE 11, e0152934 (2016).

28. Rao, S. et al. Leveraging compound promiscuity to identify targetable cysteines within the kinome. Cell Chem. Biol. 26, 818–829 (2019).

29. Zanon, P. R. A., Lewald, L. & Hacker, S. M. Isotopically labeled desthiobiotin azide (isoDTB) tags enable global profiling of the bacterial cysteinome. Angew. Chem. Int. Ed. Engl. 59, 2829–2836 (2020).

30. Zhang, X., Crowley, V. M., Wucherpfennig, T. G., Dix, M. M. & Cravatt, B. F. Electrophilic PROTACs that degrade nuclear proteins by engaging DCAF16. Nat. Chem. Biol. 15, 737–746 (2019).

31. Rauniyar, N. & Yates, J. R. Isobaric labeling-based relative quantification in shotgun proteomics. J. Proteome Res. 13, 5293–5309 (2014).

32. Vinogradova, E. V. et al. An activity-guided map of electrophile-cysteine interactions in primary human T cells. Cell 182, 1009–1026 (2020).

33. Erickson, B. K. et al. Active instrument engagement combined with a real-time database search for improved performance of sample multiplexing workflows. J. Proteome Res. 18, 1299–1306 (2019).

34. Schweppe, D. K. et al. Full-featured, real-time database searching platform enables fast and accurate multiplexed quantitative proteomics. J. Proteome Res. 19, 2026–2034 (2020).

35. Rauniyar, N. & Yates, J. R. Isobaric labeling-based relative quantification in shotgun proteomics. J. Proteome Res. 13, 5293–5309 (2014).

36. O’Connell, J. D., Paulo, J. A., O’Brien, J. J. & Gygi, S. P. Proteome-wide evaluation of two common protein quantification methods. J. Proteome Res. 17, 1934–1942 (2018).

37. Li, J. et al. TMTpro reagents: a set of isobaric labeling mass tags enables simultaneous proteome-wide measurements across 16 samples. Nat. Methods 17, 399–404 (2020).

38. Erickson, B. K. et al. Active instrument engagement combined with a real-time database search for improved performance of sample multiplexing workflows. J. Proteome Res. https://doi.org/10.1021/acs.jproteome.8b00899 (2019).

39. Lito, P., Solomon, M., Li, L.-S., Hansen, R. & Rosen, N. Allele-specific inhibitors inactivate mutant KRAS G12C by a trapping mechanism. Science 351, 604–608 (2016).

40. Janes, M. R. et al. Targeting KRAS mutant cancers with a covalent G12C-specific inhibitor. Cell 172, 578–589 (2018).

41. Kwiatkowski, N. et al. Targeting transcription regulation in cancer with a covalent CDK7 inhibitor. Nature 511, 616–620 (2014).

42. Browne, C. M. et al. A chemoproteomic strategy for direct and proteome-wide covalent inhibitor target-site identification. J. Am. Chem. Soc. 141, 191–203 (2019).

43. Lanning, B. R. et al. A road map to evaluate the proteome-wide selectivity of covalent kinase inhibitors. Nat. Chem. Biol. 10, 760–767 (2014).

44. Haapalainen, A. M. et al. Crystallographic and kinetic studies of human mitochondrial acetoacetyl-CoA thiolase: the importance of potassium and chloride ions for its structure and function. Biochemistry 46, 4305–4321 (2007).

45. Davies, T. G. & Hyvönen, M. Fragment-based Drug Discovery and X-ray Crystallography (Springer, 2012).

46. Erlanson, D. A., Davis, B. J. & Jahnke, W. Fragment-based drug discovery: advancing fragments in the absence of crystal structures. Cell Chem. Biol. 26, 9–15 (2019).

47. Fan, C. H. et al. O6-methylguanine DNA methyltransferase as a promising target for the treatment of temozolomide-resistant gliomas. Cell Death Dis. 4, e876 (2013).

48. Sharma, S. et al. Role of MGMT in tumor development, progression, diagnosis, treatment and prognosis. Anticancer Res. 29, 3759–3768 (2009).

49. Nagel, Z. D. et al. Fluorescent reporter assays provide direct, accurate, quantitative measurements of MGMT status in human cells. PLoS ONE 14, e0208341 (2019).

50. Beharry, A. A., Nagel, Z. D., Samson, L. D. & Kool, E. T. K. Fluorogenic real-time reporters of DNA repair by MGMT, a clinical predictor of antitumor drug response. PLoS ONE 11, e0152684 (2016).

51. Du, G. et al. Structure-based design of a potent and selective covalent inhibitor for SRC kinase that targets a P-loop cysteine. J. Med. Chem. 63, 1624–1641 (2020).

52. Gurbani, D. et al. Structure and characterization of a covalent inhibitor of Src kinase. Front. Mol. Biosci. 7, 81 (2020).

53. Campaner, E. et al. A covalent PIN1 inhibitor selectively targets cancer cells by a dual mechanism of action. Nat. Commun. 8, 15772 (2017).

54. Dubiella, C. et al. Sulfopin, a selective covalent inhibitor of Pin1, blocks Myc-driven tumor initiation and growth in vivo. Preprint at bioRxiv https://doi.org/10.1101/2020.03.20.998443 (2020).

55. Sears, R. C. The life cycle of c-Myc: from synthesis to degradation. Cell Cycle 3, 1131–1135 (2004).

56. Nam, J. et al. Disruption of the Myc-PDE4B regulatory circuitry impairs B-cell lymphoma survival. Leukemia 33, 2912–2923 (2019).

57. Carter, A. J. et al. Target 2035: probing the human proteome. Drug Discov. Today 24, 2111–2115 (2019).

58. Mullard, A. A probe for every protein. Nat. Rev. Drug Discov. 18, 733–736 (2019).

59. Eng, J. K. et al. A deeper look into Comet – implementation and features. J. Am. Soc. Mass Spectrom. 26, 1865–1874 (2015).

60. Eng, J. K., Jahan, T. A. & Hoopmann, M. R. Comet: an open-source MS/MS sequence database search tool. Proteomics 13, 22–24 (2013).

61. Yu, Q. et al. Benchmarking the Orbitrap tribrid eclipse for next generation multiplexed proteomics. Anal. Chem. 92, 6478–6485 (2020).

62. Motiwala, H. F., Kuo, Y. H., Stinger, B. L., Palfey, B. A. & Martin, B. R. Tunable heteroaromatic sulfones enhance in-cell cysteine profiling. J. Am. Chem. Soc. 142, 1801–1810 (2020).

63. Dephoure, N. & Gygi, S. P. Hyperplexing: a method for higher-order multiplexed quantitative proteomics provides a map of the dynamic response to rapamycin in yeast. Sci. Signal. 5, rs2 (2012).

64. Hacker, S. M. et al. Global profiling of lysine reactivity and ligandability in the human proteome. Nat. Chem. 9, 1181–1190 (2017).

65. Hahm, H. S. et al. Global targeting of functional tyrosines using sulfur-triazole exchange chemistry. Nat. Chem. Biol. 16, 150–159 (2020).

66. Navarrete-Perea, J., Yu, Q., Gygi, S. P. & Paulo, J. A. Streamlined Tandem Mass Tag (SL-TMT) protocol: an efficient strategy for quantitative (phospho)proteome profiling using tandem mass tag-synchronous precursor selection-MS3. J. Proteome Res. 17, 2226–2236 (2018).

67. McAlister, G. C. et al. Increasing the multiplexing capacity of TMTs using reporter ion isotopologues with isobaric masses. Anal. Chem. 84, 7469–7478 (2012).

68. Beausoleil, S. A., Villén, J., Gerber, S. A., Rush, J. & Gygi, S. P. A probability-based approach for high-throughput protein phosphorylation analysis and site localization. Nat. Biotechnol. 24, 1285–1292 (2006).

69. Elias, J. E. & Gygi, S. P. Target-decoy search strategy for increased confidence in large-scale protein identifications by mass spectrometry. Nat. Methods 4, 207–214 (2007).

70. Huttlin, E. L. et al. A tissue-specific atlas of mouse protein phosphorylation and expression. Cell 143, 1174–1189 (2010).

71. Komsta, L. & Novomestky, F. moments: moments, cumulants, skewness, kurtosis and related tests. CRAN https://cran.r-project.org/web/packages/moments/moments.pdf (2015).

72. Wickham, H. ggplot2: Elegant Graphics for Data Analysis (Springer, 2016).