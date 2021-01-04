A five-transgene cassette confers broad-spectrum resistance to a fungal rust pathogen in wheat

Nature Biotechnology (2021)

Abstract

Breeding wheat with durable resistance to the fungal pathogen Puccinia graminis f. sp. tritici (Pgt), a major threat to cereal production, is challenging due to the rapid evolution of pathogen virulence. Increased durability and broad-spectrum resistance can be achieved by introducing more than one resistance gene, but combining numerous unlinked genes by breeding is laborious. Here we generate polygenic Pgt resistance by introducing a transgene cassette of five resistance genes into bread wheat as a single locus and show that at least four of the five genes are functional. These wheat lines are resistant to aggressive and highly virulent Pgt isolates from around the world and show very high levels of resistance in the field. The simple monogenic inheritance of this multigene locus greatly simplifies its use in breeding. However, a new Pgt isolate with virulence to several genes at this locus suggests gene stacks will need strategic deployment to maintain their effectiveness.

Fig. 1: Generating transgenic Fielder wheat lines containing a multi-transgene resistance gene cassette.
Fig. 2: Multi-transgene lines are highly resistant to Pgt without evidence of pleiotropic effects.
Fig. 3: Expression and function of resistance genes in multi-transgene lines.

Data availability

See the Nature Research Reporting Summary. All raw data presented in Fig. 3a, Supplementary Figs. 1215 (RenSeq sequence data) and Fig. 3b (Sr55 quantitative expression sequencing data) were deposited at NCBI under Bioproject accession no. PRJNA624003. The following DNA sequences were also deposited at NCBI, that is, the Sr45Sr55Sr50Sr35Sr22 T-DNA sequence (GenBank accession no. MT165900), the p380HH vector (region from attR1 to attR2; GenBank accession no. MT180324), the pDONOR1 (D1) vector (GenBank accession no. MT180325) and the pDONOR2 (D2) vector (GenBank accession no. MT180326).

References

  1. 1.

    Lewis, C. M. et al. Potential for re-emergence of wheat stem rust in the United Kingdom. Commun. Biol. 1, 13 (2018).

  2. 2.

    Periyannan, S., Milne, R. J., Figueroa, M., Lagudah, E. S. & Dodds, P. N. An overview of genetic rust resistance: from broad to specific mechanisms. PLoS Pathog. 13, e1006380 (2017).

  3. 3.

    Steuernagel, B. et al. Rapid cloning of disease-resistance genes in plants using mutagenesis and sequence capture. Nat. Biotechnol. 34, 652–655 (2016).

  4. 4.

    Saintenac, C. et al. Identification of wheat gene Sr35 that confers resistance to Ug99 stem rust race group. Science 341, 783–786 (2013).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  5. 5.

    Mago, R. et al. The wheat Sr50 gene reveals rich diversity at a cereal disease resistance locus. Nat. Plants 1, 15186 (2015).

  6. 6.

    Schafer, J. F. & Roelfs, A. P. Estimated relationship between numbers of urediniospores of Puccinia graminis f. sp. tritici and rates of occurrence of virulence. Phytopathology 75, 749–750 (1985).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  7. 7.

    Moore, J. W. et al. Recent evolution of a hexose transporter variant confers resistance to multiple pathogens in wheat. Nat. Genet. 47, 1494–1498 (2015).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  8. 8.

    Arndell, T. et al. gRNA validation for wheat genome editing with the CRISPR-Cas9 system. BMC Biotechnol. 19, 71 (2019).

  9. 9.

    Chen, J. et al. Loss of AvrSr50 by somatic exchange in stem rust leads to virulence for Sr50 resistance in wheat. Science 358, 1607–1610 (2017).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  10. 10.

    Salcedo, A. et al. Variation in the AvrSr35 gene determines Sr35 resistance against wheat stem rust race Ug99. Science 358, 1604–1606 (2017).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  11. 11.

    Bhattacharaya, S. Deadly new wheat disease threatens Europe’s crops. Nature 542, 145–146 (2017).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  12. 12.

    Zhu, S., Li, Y., Vossen, J. H., Visser, R. G. F. & Jacobsen, E. Functional stacking of three resistance genes against Phytophora infestans in potato. Transgenic Res. 21, 89–99 (2012).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  13. 13.

    Haesaert, G. et al. Transformation of the potato variety Desiree with single or multiple resistance genes increases resistance to late blight under field conditions. Crop Prot. 77, 163–175 (2015).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  14. 14.

    Ghislain, M. et al. Stacking three blight resistance genes from wild species directly into African highland potato varieties confers complete field resistance to local blight races. Plant Biotechnol. J. 17, 1119–1129 (2019).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  15. 15.

    Lowe, K. et al. Morphogenic regulators Baby boom and Wuschel improve monocot transformation. Plant Cell 28, 1998–2015 (2016).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  16. 16.

    Arora, S. et al. Resistance gene discovery and cloning by sequence capture and association genetics. Nat. Biotechnology 37, 139–143 (2019).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  17. 17.

    Singh, R. P. et al. Emergence and spread of new races of wheat stem rust: continued threats to food security and prospects of genetic control. Phytopathology 105, 872–874 (2015).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  18. 18.

    Borlaug Global Rust Initiative. Knowledge Center—Resistance Genes. https://bgri.cornell.edu/knowledge-center (accessed 30 November 2020).

  19. 19.

    Ishida, Y., Tsunashima, M., Hiei, Y. & Komari, T. Wheat (Triticum aestivum L.) transformation using immature embryos. in Methods in Molecular Biology, Agrobacterium Protocols, 3rd edn. (ed. Wang, K.) (Springer, 2014).

  20. 20.

    Richardson, T., Thistleton, J., Higgins, T. J., Howitt, C. & Ayliffe, M. Efficient Agrobacterium transformation of elite wheat germplasm without selection. Plant Cell, Tissue Organ Cult. 119, 647–659 (2014).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  21. 21.

    Huang, S., Steffenson, B. J., Sela, H. & Stinebaugh, K. Resistance of Aegilops longissima to the rusts of wheat. Plant Dis. 102, 1224–1235 (2018).

  22. 22.

    Stakman, E. C., Stewart, D. M. & Loegering, Q. W. Identification of Physiologic Races of Puccinia graminis var. tritici (Department of Agriculture, Agricultural Research Service, 1962).

  23. 23.

    Zadoks, J. C., Chang, T. T. & Konzak, C. F. A decimal code for the growth stages of cereals. Weed Res. 14, 415–421 (1974).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  24. 24.

    Peterson, R., Campbell, A. & Hannah, A. A diagrammatic scale for estimating rust intensity on leaves and stems of cereals. Can. J. Res. 26C, 496–500 (1948).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  25. 25.

    Roelfs, A. P., Singh, R. P. & Saari, E. E. Rust Diseases of Wheat: Concepts and Methods of Disease Management (CIMMYT, 1992).

  26. 26.

    Long, D. L. & Kolmer, J. A. A North American system of nomenclature for Puccinia triticina. Phytopathology 79, 525–529 (1989).

    Article  Google Scholar 

  27. 27.

    Zhu, Q. et al. Development of ‘purple endosperm rice’ by engineering anthocyanin biosynthesis in the endosperm with a high-efficiency transgene stacking System. Mol. Plant 10, 918–929 (2017).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

  28. 28.

    Marchal, C. et al. BED-domain-containing immune receptors confer diverse resistance spectra to yellow rust. Nat. Plants 4, 662–668 (2018).

    CAS  Article  Google Scholar 

Acknowledgements

We thank the 2Blades Foundation for financial support, Y.G. Liu for the 380H vector and C. Chen for assistance with figures.

Author information

  1. T. Lynne Reuber

    Present address: Enko Chem, Woburn, MA, USA

Affiliations

  1. CSIRO Agriculture and Food, GPO Box 1700, Canberra, Australia

    Ming Luo, Soma Chakraborty, Aihua Wang, Terese Richardson, Dhara Bhatt, Mohammad Hoque, Peter Dodds, Narayana M. Upadhyaya, Rohit Mago, Sambasivam Periyannan, Evans Lagudah & Michael Ayliffe

  2. School of Life Science and Technology, Xinjiang University, Urumqi, China

    Liqiong Xie

  3. Department of Plant Pathology, Stakman-Borlaug Center for Sustainable Plant Health, University of Minnesota, St. Paul, MN, USA

    Oadi Matny, Michelle Jugovich & Brian J. Steffenson

  4. USDA-ARS Cereal Disease Laboratory, St. Paul, MN, USA

    James A. Kolmer

  5. Department of Agroecology, Aarhus University, Slagelse, Denmark

    Mehran Patpour & Chris Sørensen

  6. Genetics and Breeding of Fruit and Vegetables Unit, National Research Institute for Agriculture, Food and Environment, Montfavet, France

    Diana Ortiz

  7. John Innes Centre, Norwich Research Park, Norwich, UK

    Burkhard Steuernagel & Brande B. H. Wulff

  8. 2Blades Foundation, Evanston, IL, USA

    Roger Freedman & T. Lynne Reuber

Authors
  Ming Luo
  Liqiong Xie
  Soma Chakraborty
  Aihua Wang
  Oadi Matny
  Michelle Jugovich
  James A. Kolmer
  Terese Richardson
  Dhara Bhatt
  Mohammad Hoque
  Mehran Patpour
  Chris Sørensen
  Diana Ortiz
  Peter Dodds
  Burkhard Steuernagel
  Brande B. H. Wulff
  Narayana M. Upadhyaya
  Rohit Mago
  Sambasivam Periyannan
  Evans Lagudah
  Roger Freedman
  T. Lynne Reuber
  Brian J. Steffenson
  Michael Ayliffe
Contributions

Experimental design: M.A., M.L., B.J.S., T.L.R., R.F.; manuscript preparation: M.A., M.L., B.J.S., T.L.R., R.F., B.B.H.W.; field trials and pathology assays: B.J.S., M.J., O.M., J.A.K., M.P., C.S.; protoplast assays: M.L., A.W., D.O., P.D.; molecular analysis: S.C., A.W., M.L., M.H.; construct production: M.L., L.X., A.W., S.C., B.S., B.B.H.W., R.M., S.P., E.L.; bioinformatics: N.M.U., B.S., M.L.; wheat transformation: T.R., D.B., M.A.

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Michael Ayliffe.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

T.L.R. was employed by the 2Blades Foundation, while R.F. is chairman of the 2Blades board. Both were involved in the conceptualization, design, analysis and preparation of this research manuscript. The 2Blades Foundation cofunded the research presented.

Additional information

Peer review information Nature Biotechnology thanks the anonymous reviewers for their contribution to the peer review of this work.

Publisher’s note Springer Nature remains neutral with regard to jurisdictional claims in published maps and institutional affiliations.

Supplementary information

Supplementary Information

Supplementary Figs. 1–16.

Reporting Summary

Supplementary Table 1

Presence of full-length copies of each transgene present in selected transgenic plants using DNA blot analysis.

Supplementary Table 2

Inheritance of the multi-transgene locus in T1 progeny.

Supplementary Table 3

Seedling rust resistance assays.

Supplementary Table 4

Rust disease scores from field trials undertaken in 2018 and 2019 comparison.

Supplementary Table 5

Comparison of select growth, development, and yield parameters of five homozygous multi-transgene lines versus controls grown in the greenhouse.

Supplementary Table 6

Resistance of transgenic Fielder lines and control lines to Italian Puccinia graminis f.sp. tritici isolate IT76a of rate TTRTF.

Supplementary Table 7

Primer sequences.

Rights and permissions

About this article

Cite this article

Luo, M., Xie, L., Chakraborty, S. et al. A five-transgene cassette confers broad-spectrum resistance to a fungal rust pathogen in wheat. Nat Biotechnol (2021). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-00770-x

