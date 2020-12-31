The European Union Horizon 2020 (EU H2020) HCA|Organoid project enables us to establish a first version of the Organoid Cell Atlas over the coming years, which may act as a nucleus for a broader, collaborative, global initiative. In this pilot project, we are generating single-cell transcriptome profiles, epigenome maps and detailed imaging data in a selection of human organoids. For two organs, colon and brain, we will derive and characterize organoids from 100 whole-genome-sequenced individuals each, to capture normal population variation and to establish a reference for disease-centric studies (Fig. 2a,b). User-friendly access to the single-cell data for organoids and comparisons between organoid profiles and single-cell data for human primary tissues will be available on the Organoid Cell Atlas Portal, which is being developed in parallel with the data generation.

Fig. 2: Connecting single cells in human organoids and in primary tissue samples via the Organoid Cell Atlas. a, Single-cell profiling of human organoids (left) and of human primary tissue samples (right) provides complementary information. Data integration between single-cell profiles from organoids and primary tissues makes it possible to investigate the same cell type in both contexts, allowing each approach to play to its strengths. b, The Organoid Cell Atlas Portal will implement key features for analyzing and interpreting single-cell data from human organoids in the biological context provided by HCA profiles of their in vivo counterparts. Full size image

We selected colon and brain organoids as the two focus areas of the HCA|Organoid project for three reasons: first, colon and brain were among the first organs for which organoids were demonstrated, so relatively mature protocols are now available; second, colon organoids are derived from adult stem cells in primary ex vivo samples while brain organoids are derived from pluripotent cells, thus spanning the two main sources of organoid derivation; third, colon and brain organoids have already been used for disease-centric studies, and single-cell characterization of these organoids for a large number of individuals will facilitate biomedical applications. Beyond the initial focus on colon and brain organoids, the HCA|Organoid project is designed in such a way that most of the data infrastructure is generic and applicable to other types of human organoids. We actively seek collaboration with other projects that pursue systematic single-cell profiling in other types of human organoids to explore the possibility of interconnection or integration with the Organoid Cell Atlas.

The Organoid Cell Atlas Portal is a central aim of the EU H2020 HCA|Organoid project. It will provide computational infrastructure and a web-based front end that make single-cell data for human organoids easy to access and analyze. This effort will build upon the existing Data Coordination Platform infrastructure of the HCA (https://data.humancellatlas.org) for data submission, processing, annotation and retrieval. Key features that are specific to organoids will include the interactive exploration of human organoid data, data-driven selection of organoids for functional experiments, and comparison of disease-specific organoids against reference collections of normal organoids.

The Organoid Cell Atlas Portal will also provide interactive mappings between single-cell profiles of human organoids and the corresponding primary tissues available within the HCA, using algorithms that enable cell–cell alignments between these datasets. This functionality will facilitate and encourage the use of organoids as a model for detailed biological experiments, including the identification of target genes for mechanistic research and drug development. The mapping and data integration will also allow exploration of normal variation between individuals (for example, due to common genetic differences) in an interactive manner, leveraging organoids as a model for the corresponding variation in primary tissues. Finally, the cell–cell alignments will facilitate the analysis and interpretation of perturbations in human organoids in the context of the corresponding primary tissues.

We will pursue several complementary strategies to ensure that the data in the Organoid Cell Atlas will be of the highest possible quality and reproducibility. First, we will invest in standardization and validation of experimental workflows for organoid derivation — for example, by comparing alternative protocols and by assessing the relative effect of technical and biological factors on the single-cell profiles of colon and brain organoids. Second, we will contribute to HCA efforts to establish community standards and software infrastructure for data processing and data annotation — for example, by ensuring compatibility with the specific metadata structure for organoids. Third, we will develop and validate computational methods for the flexible alignment and comparison of cells between organoids and corresponding primary tissue. Finally, we will implement interactive visualization tools that enable user-friendly quality control and exploratory analysis of single-cell organoid datasets contributed to the Organoid Cell Atlas.

To maximize the utility and impact of the EU H2020 HCA|Organoid project for the broader scientific community, single-cell profiles will be made public as rapidly as possible, in concordance with the HCA’s strong commitment to data sharing, local ethical regulations and the European data protection law (GDPR). Newly established organoids will be provided as a ‘living biobank’ via Hubrecht Organoid Technology14 (colon) or as a set of precise protocols for derivation from biobanked induced pluripotent stem cell lines (brain). Furthermore, we will evaluate and explore the practical utility of the Organoid Cell Atlas in a series of disease-centric pilot studies, pursuing CRISPR screening with single-cell transcriptome readout (CROP-seq)15 and disease modeling of genetic epilepsy using brain organoids selected from the Organoid Cell Atlas. Finally, we are committed to developing the Organoid Cell Atlas Portal into a public, sustainable and widely used infrastructure for finding, accessing, analyzing and interpreting single-cell data from human organoids.