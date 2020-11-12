Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-0712-z, published online 26 October 2020.
In the version of this article initially published online, a second affiliation and an acknowledgment were missing for author Finnlay R. P. Lambert. The author is affiliated with the Division of Biomedical Sciences, Warwick Medical School, University of Warwick, Coventry, UK, and was supported by a doctoral scholarship from the Warwick-A*STAR research attachment programme. The errors have been corrected in the print, PDF and HTML versions of the article.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Aw, J.G.A., Lim, S.W., Wang, J.X. et al. Author Correction: Determination of isoform-specific RNA structure with nanopore long reads. Nat Biotechnol (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-020-00755-w
Published: