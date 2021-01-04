Left-handed DNA-PAINT for improved super-resolution imaging in the nucleus

a, Titration experiment of L-DNA imagers (LP3) on L-DNA binders (LB3) and R-DNA imagers (P3) on R-DNA binders (LB3). Single molecule images are 5 µm x 5 µm. b, Plot of total number of localizations per frame in the titration experiment was quantified for L- and R-DNA and found to be very similar. No single molecules were detected for 100 nM of imagers and as such excluded from these graphs. Boxplots (centre is the median; box are the IQR; whiskers are 1.5 × IQR; mean values are represented by open squares; X represent the 1% and 99% percentiles). c, Fluorescence on-times as a result of imager-binder hybridization were extracted. The histogram represents the distribution of on-times for R-DNA and L-DNA and was fitted with a single exponential, yielding a half time of 230 ± 20 ms and 220 ± 10 ms, respectively. Data were gathered from 3 independent measurements. d, The time between subsequent imager-binder hybridization event is defined as the off-time. For 1 nM of imager, the off-times were found to be 61 ± 4 s and 59 ± 6 s for R- and L-DNA, respectively. Data were gathered from 3 independent measurements. Source data