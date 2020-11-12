Send in the senolytics

The idea of therapeutically targeting senescence traces its roots back to the laboratory of Jan van Deursen, a molecular biologist who directed the mouse transgenic and knockout core facility at the Mayo Clinic for over 20 years. (Although van Deursen left the Minnesota research hospital earlier this year after allegations of bullying, a Mayo Clinic spokesperson states that the integrity of the lab’s results has not been called into question and that no published papers are being retracted.)

In the early 2000s, van Deursen engineered a strain of mice with low levels of the mitotic checkpoint protein BubR1, which helps maintain the proper segregation of chromosomes during cell division. He expected the resulting chromosome instability to lead to tumor formation. But hardly any mice developed cancer. Instead, they just seemed to age prematurely1.

By the time the mice were a few months old, their eyes were pocked with cataracts, their skin was wearing thin, their muscles were wasting away, and — conspicuously — their organs were chock-full of senescent cells, trapped in a state of long-term cell-cycle arrest like mosquitoes in amber. The cells had stopped dividing, but refused to die.

At the time, this zombie-like state of cellular existence — first described2 by biogerontologist Leonard Hayflick and cytogeneticist Paul Moorhead at the Wistar Institute in 1961 — was chiefly understood as a defense mechanism against cancer. In the face of replicative stress, cells were thought to enter senescence as a way to avoid becoming malignant.

But in van Deursen’s mice, the cells seemed to have a dark side. They kept tumors at bay, but also fueled the aging process through a toxic brew of secreted interleukins, chemokines, growth factors, enzymes and other molecules that were arousing local inflammation and damaging nearby cells. Judith Campisi, a cell biologist at the Buck Institute for Research on Aging in Novato, California who led one of the three teams that first described this complex network of immune-modulating molecules, gave the phenomenon a name: the senescence-associated secretory phenotype, or SASP3 (Fig. 1).

Fig. 1: Targeting senescence. One strategy to interfere with aging is to prevent senescent cells from releasing SASP-associated factors that contribute to cancer and age-related disease. Credit: Judith Campisi, Buck Institute; adapted with permission. Full size image

To many researchers, suppressing the SASP seemed like the most obvious way of combating the ills of senescence to treat cancer and diseases of aging. But in 2011, van Deursen — working with a Mayo colleague, gerontologist James Kirkland — showed that one could simply do away with the senescent cells instead. Their paper detailed a transgenic strategy (devised by Kirkland and adapted from a technique4 pioneered by Philipp Scherer, a fat-cell researcher now at the University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center in Dallas) for selectively purging mice of cells in stable replicative arrest by targeting a protein characteristic of senescence: the tumor suppressor p16lnk4a (ref. 5). In the rapidly aging mice, the senescent ouster retarded many aspects of the usual fast-tracked tissue degeneration.

Within weeks of that report, van Deursen had teamed up with serial biotech entrepreneur Ned David. They looped in Campisi, who was working on a similar transgenic mouse model for selective senescent cell destruction at the time, and Unity (initially known as Cenexys) was born. The van Deursen mice had lost their senescent cells through a trick of genetic engineering. Now the goal was to find drug compounds capable of doing the same thing in people.

Early leads mostly came from the world of oncology, where the aim is also to induce cell death. But whereas a cancer drug must eliminate every last tumor cell to avoid disease recurrence, a senolytic can still be effective if it purges only a meaningful fraction. And whereas the rapid pace of cancer development usually necessitates giving high doses of drug on a frequent basis, senescence targeting often works at lower doses administered intermittently. “It’s a really hit-and-run approach,” says Paul Robbins, a molecular biologist at the University of Minnesota Medical School in Minneapolis.

Unity’s first promising candidate came from Campisi’s lab, where researchers discovered that a small-molecule inhibitor of MDM2 called nutlin-3a had senolytic activity. (A form of that compound eventually became UBX0101.) Another lead emerged from a drug screen conducted by Daohong Zhou, a cancer researcher now at the University of Florida at Gainesville, who in 2014 became a scientific cofounder of Unity. He and his colleagues had identified Abbott’s navitoclax, an experimental inhibitor of the antiapoptotic B-cell lymphoma 2 (BCL-2) family of proteins, as a potent senolytic6. UBX1325, which targets one of these proteins, BCL-xL, entered phase 1 testing in October for the treatment of diabetic macular edema.

But Unity was hardly alone in its quest for senolytic agents. Kirkland soon embarked on a drug-repurposing effort, looking for approved agents with antisenescence activity; the most promising leads are now in clinical testing. And on the commercial front, many other companies soon formed, including one that has even managed to bring a senolytic product to market, albeit as a supplement not subject to the same regulations as medicinal drugs (Box 1).

Like Unity, most of these startups drew inspiration from van Deursen’s 2011 paper5 and a follow-up report7 showing the promise of senescent cell clearance to protect against age-related organ deterioration in normal aging mice as well. “I refer to those mice [in van Deursen’s lab] as the mice that launched a thousand ships,” says Matthew Scholz, cofounder and CEO of Oisín Biotechnologies, a senolytics-focused gene therapy company.

When it comes to raising funds, many of those senolytic ‘ships’ have hit rocky waters in recent months. Because of the UBX0101 trial failure, some investors — already burned once by the hype that surrounded the ill-fated anti-aging company Sirtris Pharmaceuticals (Nat. Biotechnol. 28, 185–186, 2010) and fearing a repeat with companies such as Unity — have shied away from pouring additional money into the antisenescence drug market.

Yet industry insiders say the problem with Unity’s trial had more to do with the specifics of that drug and its study protocol than with the strategy of senolysis writ large. “Of course, we’ve been anxiously following their progress through the clinic, and we’re disappointed too,” says Lewis Gruber, CEO and CSO of SIWA Therapeutics, a company developing an antibody drug directed against a type of advanced glycation end product found on the surface of senescent cells. “But the actual technical results are, at least so far, not of concern to us,” he says. “We don’t see it as a problem for senolytics in general.”