Emerging patent landscape for non-viral vectors used for gene therapy

An analysis of the emerging patent landscape of gene therapies under development, focusing on non-viral vectors.
Access options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$250.00
only $20.83 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
References
- 1.
Raper, S. E. et al. Mol. Genet. Metab. 80, 148–158 (2003).
- 2.
Kim, T. K. & Eberwine, J. H. Anal. Bioanal. Chem. 397, 3821–3826 (2010).
- 3.
Garçon, L. et al. Blood 122, 912–921 (2013).
- 4.
de Sousa Russo-Carbolante, E. M. et al. Biotechnol. Lett. 33, 23–31 (2010).
- 5.
Michieletto, D., Lusic, M., Marenduzzo, D. & Orlandini, E. Nat. Commun. 10, 575 (2019).
- 6.
Atianand, M. K. & Fitzgerald, K. A. J. Immunol. 190, 1911–1918 (2013).
- 7.
Tao, J., Zhou, X. & Jiang, Z. IUBMB Life 68, 858–870 (2016).
- 8.
Gándara, C., Affleck, V. & Stoll, E. A. Hum. Gene Ther. Methods https://doi.org/10.1089/hgtb.2017.098 (published online 1 February 2018).
- 9.
Jenke, A. C. W. et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 101, 11322–11327 (2004).
- 10.
Stavrou, E. F. et al. Sci. Rep. 7, 40673 (2017).
- 11.
Hagedorn, C., Antoniou, M. N. & Lipps, H. J. Mol. Ther. Nucleic Acids 3, e118 (2013).
- 12.
Saunders, F., Sweeney, B., Antoniou, M. N., Stephens, P. & Cain, K. PLoS One 10, (e0120096 (2015).
- 13.
Haase, R. et al. BMC Biotechnol. 10, 20 (2010).
Acknowledgements
We acknowledge support from the Basic Medical Sciences Department at the Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine, Purdue Center for Cancer Research, and the Purdue Institute for Drug Discovery. This work was supported in part by NIH grants R01CA196947 and R01AR069079 and FAPESP grants 2017/25364-6, 2013/08135-2 and 2014/22500-8.
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
The authors declare no competing interests.
Rights and permissions
About this article
Cite this article
Picanço-Castro, V., Pereira, C.G., Covas, D.T. et al. Emerging patent landscape for non-viral vectors used for gene therapy. Nat Biotechnol 38, 151–157 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0402-x
Published:
Issue Date: