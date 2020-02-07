PATENTS

Emerging patent landscape for non-viral vectors used for gene therapy

Nature Biotechnology volume 38pages151157(2020)Cite this article

Subjects

An analysis of the emerging patent landscape of gene therapies under development, focusing on non-viral vectors.

Fig. 1: An overview of the publications and patents related to the term ‘gene therapy’.
Fig. 2: Current trends in the development of emerging gene therapy products.
Fig. 3: Patenting trends in the technology field of non-viral vectors.
Fig. 4: Direction of technology and investment trends analyses.
Fig. 5: Cell diagram representing the most prevalent keywords from the patents belonging to the top organizations in the technology field.

Acknowledgements

We acknowledge support from the Basic Medical Sciences Department at the Purdue University School of Veterinary Medicine, Purdue Center for Cancer Research, and the Purdue Institute for Drug Discovery. This work was supported in part by NIH grants R01CA196947 and R01AR069079 and FAPESP grants 2017/25364-6, 2013/08135-2 and 2014/22500-8.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. Department of Basic Medical Sciences, Purdue University College of Veterinary Medicine, West Lafayette, IN, USA
    • Virginia Picanço-Castro
    •  & Marxa Leão Figueiredo
  2. Center for Cell-based Therapy (CTC), Regional Blood Center of Ribeirão Preto, University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil
    • Virginia Picanço-Castro
    •  & Dimas Tadeu Covas
  3. Strategic Partnerships and Business Development Office, Instituto Butantan, São Paulo, Brazil
    • Cristiano Gonçalves Pereira
    •  & Dimas Tadeu Covas
  4. School of Economics, Business Administration and Accounting, University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil
    • Cristiano Gonçalves Pereira
    •  & Geciane Silveira Porto
  5. Institute of Advanced Studies of the University of São Paulo, São Paulo, Brazil
    • Geciane Silveira Porto
  6. Department of General Biology, Medical School, University of Patras, Patras, Greece
    • Aglaia Athanassiadou
  7. Purdue Institute for Drug Discovery & Purdue Center for Cancer Research, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN, USA
    • Marxa Leão Figueiredo
Contributions

V.P.C., C.G.P., G.S.P. and M.L.F. designed the experiments, analyzed the data and wrote the manuscript; A.A. and D.C. discussed the data and wrote the manuscript.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Virginia Picanço-Castro or Marxa Leão Figueiredo.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Rights and permissions

About this article

Cite this article

Picanço-Castro, V., Pereira, C.G., Covas, D.T. et al. Emerging patent landscape for non-viral vectors used for gene therapy. Nat Biotechnol 38, 151–157 (2020). https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0402-x

