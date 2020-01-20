Reconstructing kinase network topologies from phosphoproteomics data reveals cancer-associated rewiring

The ChemPhoPro allows the community to browse our experimental results and identified PDTs. The front page (a) provides a search box into which the name of protein or perturbagen (e.g. inhibitor) can be entered. If the name entered is recognized as a kinase, the kinase view (b) is displayed. In this view, the perturbagens panel provides information about perturbagens reported to affect the activity of the kinase, together with the corresponding results of our own DiscoverX studies. The following panel details putative downstream targets (PDTs) of the kinase identified by our analysis (organized by cell line) and the underlying experimental data can be accessed by clicking a PDT’s graph icon. The final panel in this view lists known kinase-substrate relationships extracted from UniProt and provides links to heatmaps (c) showing the behavior of these substrates in our experimental data. The protein view (d) shows reported substrates and PDTs in the context of their protein location. Clicking the graph icon of a PDT reveals its behavior by cell line and inhibitor. Finally, the perturbagen view (e) provides basic information about the inhibitors that we have used in this study, and data about their activity (both previously reported, and determined by our DiscoverX assays). Throughout the interface, links allow easy navigation between kinase, protein and perturbagen pages. An application programming interface (API) is available for programmatic access to the database. The database may be accessed at http://chemphopro.org.