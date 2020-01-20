Identifying drug targets in tissues and whole blood with thermal-shift profiling

a, Box blot of metabolite M37.8 concentration in rat spleen slices treated ex vivo for 1h with increasing concentrations of panobinostat. Metabolites present in rat spleen slices were analyzed by mass spectrometry-based untargeted metabolomics. Panobinostat metabolites M37.8 and M43.5 were putatively detected within 0.002 Da of theoretical m/z and displayed a concentration-dependent increase (see Supplementary Data 15 for list of queried panobinostat metabolites and Supplementary Data 13 for metabolite annotation details), confirming that the developed ex vivo rat spleen model was metabolically active. R 2 = 0.488, lower limit of quantification 0.1 μM. n=3 rats for all concentrations, whiskers extend to minimum and maximum datapoints respectively that are within 1.5 inter-quartile ranges of the median, box limits extend to the lower and upper quartile, the center line represents the median and any outliers beyond 1.5 inter-quartile ranges of the median would be indicated as explicit data points. b, Chemical structure of synthesized panobinostat metabolites. Seven of the most abundant previously described panobinostat metabolites (Assessment report Farydak, procedure No. EMA/H/C/003725/0000, 2015) were synthesized for testing the hypothesis that Dhrs1 was thermally stabilized by direct binding of panobinostat metabolites. c,Thermal stability of recombinant Dhrs1 (amino acids 3-262) in presence of panobinostat or panobinostat metabolites (all at 100 μM) by differential scanning fluorimetry (DSF). Fluorescence at 350 and 330 nm was measured and melting point T m was calculated from the first derivate of the fluorescence ratio F350 / F330. No shift in the Tm of recombinant Dhrs1 was detected after incubation with panobinostat and the metabolites M43.5, M36.9, M37.8. *: autofluorescent compounds for which the melting temperature could not be determined in the DSF assay. d, Barplots of Dhrs1 and Hdac2 stabilization by panobinostat metabolites in rat liver crude lysates. In short, rat liver crude lysate aliquots were incubated for 15 minutes at 25°C with 10 or 100 μM panobinostat and the metabolites M43.5, M36.9, T27c, M37.8, then heated at 50°C for 3 minutes. Soluble proteins were identified and quantified using LC-MS/MS. Fold changes of Dhrs1 and Hdac2 compared to the respective 37°C control are displayed. No stabilization of Dhrs1 was observed by any of the tested compounds while Hdac2 was stabilized as expected by panobinostat. Hdac2 was also stabilized by the metabolite T27c which, like panobinostat, contains a hydroxamic acid moiety, a known zinc chelator. e, Barplot of Dhrs1 stabilization by panobinostat metabolites in rat liver crude lysates. In short, rat liver crude lysate aliquots were incubated for 15 minutes at 25°C with 100 μM of three different panobinostat metabolites, 0.4 mM NADP or vehicle, then heated at 48 or 50°C for 3 minutes. Soluble proteins were identified and quantified using LC-MS/MS. Fold changes compared to the respective 37C control are displayed. Dhrs1 was not stabilized by any of the tested compounds, but by NADP, a positive control that was discovered to stabilize Dhrs1 (see f and g). f, Heatmap of proteins stabilized by panobinostat and/or a co-factor mix in rat liver S9 fraction. In short, aliquots of S9 from male whistar han rats were incubated for 2 hours at 25°C with 100 μM panobinostat and/or a co-factor mix (NADP, UDPGA, PAPS, GSH) then heated at temperatures spanning 37 to 60.7°C for 3 minutes. Soluble proteins were identified and quantified using LC-MS/MS. Log2 fold changes compared to the respective 37°C control are displayed. Soluble amounts of Dhrs1, Hdac1, Hdac2 and Ttc38 decrease with increasing temperature. Dhrs1 was stabilized by the co-factor mix independently of the presence of panobinosat. Hdac1, Hdac2 and Ttc38 are stabilized by panobinostat but not by the co-factor mix. R1 and R2: replicate 1 and 2. g, Western Blot showing soluble levels of Dhrs1 (anti-Dhrs1, Sigma-Aldrich, #HPA000599) in HepG2 crude lysate after treatment with different co-factors. In short, HepG2 crude lysate aliquots were treated with 1mM NADP, 0.5 UDPGA, 50 ug/mL PAPS, 50 uM GSH or a mix of those cofactors, 100 uM panobinostat or vehicle for 15 min at 25°C, then heated at 52°C for 3 minutes. Dhrs1 was stabilized by the co-factor mix, not by panobinostat. The deconvolution of the co-factor mix indicated that NAPD was the main mix component leading to the stabilization of Dhrs1. The effect of NADP on Dhrs1 thermal stability suggests that, rather than a direct drug-protein interaction, a cellular process induced by panobinostat treatment could underlie the stabilization of Dhrs1 detected in vivo.