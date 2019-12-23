Rapid customization of Solanaceae fruit crops for urban agriculture

a, Concept for generating intermediates between double- and triple-determinate plants by quantitatively modifying shoot and inflorescence internode lengths. b, PCR analysis of T 0 transgenic plants targeting promoter region of SlER by CRISPR-Cas9. PCR agarose gel images were cropped to accommodate size. c, Sequences of two SlERCR-pro promoter alleles and one slerCR-3 coding sequence in-frame allele from T 2 plants. Red arrows, blue and light blue squares indicate guide RNAs, exons and 5’ UTR, respectively. d, Representative field-grown plants of Sweet100 sp sp5g, sp sp5g SlERCR-pro-4, sp sp5g slerCR-3 and sp sp5g slerCR-1. Leaves were removed to show fruits. DAT, days after transplanting. e, Primary shoot lengths (Length between 1st leaf and 1st inflorescence of the primary shoot) of Sweet100 sp sp5g, sp sp5g SlERCR-pro-14, sp sp5g SlERCR-pro-4, sp sp5g slerCR-3 and sp sp5g slerCR-1plants. n, number of plants. Data of Sweet100 sp sp5g and sp sp5g slerCR-1 are from Fig. 3b. f, Representative first inflorescences of Sweet100 sp sp5g, sp sp5g SlERCR-pro-4, sp sp5g slerCR-3 and sp sp5g slerCR-1 (left) and enlarged photo for of Sweet100 sp sp5g and sp sp5g SlERCR-pro-4 (right) plants. DP3r, 3rd distal pedicel from distal region of the first inflorescence. DP4r, 4th distal pedicel from distal region of the first inflorescence. PP3r, 3rd proximal pedicel from distal region of the first inflorescence. PP4r, 4th proximal pedicel from distal region of the first inflorescence. INT2r, 2nd internode from distal region of the first inflorescence. INT3r, 3rd internode from distal region of the first inflorescence. g, Quantification of pedicels and inflorescence internodes from the proximal region of the first inflorescences in Sweet100 sp sp5g, sp sp5g SlERCR-pro-14, sp sp5g SlERCR-pro-4, sp sp5g slerCR-3 and sp sp5g slerCR-1 plants. h, Quantification of pedicels and inflorescence internodes from distal region of the first inflorescences in Sweet100 sp sp5g, sp sp5g SlERCR-pro-14 and sp sp5g SlERCR-pro-4. n, number of inflorescences in g and h. Box plots, 25th–75th percentile; center line, median; whiskers, full data range in e, g and h. The letters indicate the significance groups at P < 0.01 (One-way ANOVA and Tukey test) in e, g and h. The exact sample sizes (n) for each experimental group/conditions are given as discrete numbers in each panel. The experiment was repeated twice independently with similar results in b.