Butler enables rapid cloud-based analysis of thousands of human genomes

The source code for Butler is freely available at http://github.com/llevar/butler under the GPL v3.0 license.

The project-specific deployment settings, configurations, analysis definitions, and workflows are available at the following:

PCAWG Germline Project: https://github.com/llevar/pcawg-germline

EOSC Pilot: https://github.com/llevar/eosc_pilot

Pan-Prostate Cancer Group: https://github.com/llevar/pan-prostate

The R source code for the analysis is available at https://github.com/llevar/butler_perf_analysis.

The core computational pipelines used by the PCAWG Consortium for alignment, quality control and variant calling are available to the public at https://dockstore.org/search?search=pcawg under the GNU General Public License v3.0, which allows for reuse and distribution.