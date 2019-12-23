Label-free metabolic imaging by mid-infrared optoacoustic microscopy in living cells

(a) Normalized optoacoustic spectra (NOAS) of water solutions of DMSO at different concentrations (after water subtraction). The absorption band due to the S=O vibration of the DMSO molecule is clearly recognized above the baseline (BL) down to a concentration of 2.5 mM. (b) Area of NOAS for the S=O absorption band vs concentration of DMSO, the lowest detected concentration with a SNR > 2 is indicates by the red arrow (2.5 mM with a SNR of 6). (c) MiROM micrograph of D 2 O and carbon tape at 1650 cm−1. The LOD for albumin was tested changing its concentration from 0 to 757 µM while measuring the OA signal at the indicated point S. The OA signal at point R in the carbon tape served as spectral reference. (d) NOAS of D 2 O solutions of albumin at different concentrations (after D 2 O subtraction). The amide I absorption band of albumin is clearly recognized above the BL down to a concentration of 1.5 µM. (e) Area of NOAS of the amide I band vs concentration of albumin, the lowest detected concentration with a SNR > 2 is indicates by the red arrow (1.5 µM with a SNR of 4.5). (f) Contrast test of albumin solutions in the area indicated in c (red dashed line) showing that: images of albumin with concentrations as low as 1.5 µM can be obtained and recognized above the contrast level of D 2 O. (g) Contrast test of the carbon tape (for reference) in the area indicated in c (black dashed line). Data in a-g are representative of three independent experiments. In b,e the error bars represent: area of NOAS ± noise level (see Methods).