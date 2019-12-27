BUILDING A BUSINESS

Integrating scientific considerations into R&D project valuation

Nature Biotechnology (2019)Cite this article

Traditional valuation approaches rarely take into account scientific considerations specific to a R&D project. A question-based approach using real options offers a solution.

Fig. 1: Decision tree of the younamamab case based on the QBCD analysis using the QOC tool.

Author information

Affiliations

  1. The Netherlands Organisation for Health Research and Development (ZonMw), The Hague, the Netherlands
    • Saco J. de Visser
  2. Centre for Human Drug Research (CHDR InnoS), Leiden, the Netherlands
    • Adam F. Cohen
  3. Paul Janssen Futurelab, Leiden University Medical Center, Leiden, the Netherlands
    • Marcel J. H. Kenter
Corresponding author

Correspondence to Saco J. de Visser.

Ethics declarations

Competing interests

The authors declare no competing interests.

Supplementary information

Supplementary Materials

Supplementary Figs. 1 and 2 and Supplementary Table 1

About this article

Cite this article

de Visser, S.J., Cohen, A.F. & Kenter, M.J.H. Integrating scientific considerations into R&D project valuation. Nat Biotechnol (2019) doi:10.1038/s41587-019-0358-x

