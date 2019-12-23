A reversible RNA on-switch that controls gene expression of AAV-delivered therapeutics in vivo

(a) Sequences and secondary structures of three previously published type I hammerhead ribozyme variants, N79, N117, and N107 (Yen, L. et al. Exogenous control of mammalian gene expression through modulation of RNA self-cleavage. Nature 431, 471-476, (2004).) and a stem I variant of N107 (N107-v1) are shown. Watson-Crick base-pairing interactions are indicated as orange lines. Other hydrogen-bonding interactions are represented, as in the main text, as thin black lines with annotations according to the following key: open circle next to open square represents a Watson-Crick/Hoogsteen interaction; open square next to open triangle, a Hoogsteen/sugar edge interaction; green line with T termini, nonadjacent base stacking; circle, a Wobble base pair. Thick solid or dashed orange lines indicate backbone continuity where the sequence has been separated for diagrammatic clarity. Thick blue lines indicate flexible linker sequences introduced to isolate the ribozyme and help stem-I folding. Arrows indicate a single A to G mutation that inactivates the ribozyme. Nucleotide differences among the variants are indicated in blue. Numbers in the parentheses are the fold inhibition activities of each variant when they are placed at 3′ UTR of a Gaussia luciferase (Gluc) reporter gene and tested in 293T cells using the reporter inhibition assay described in Fig. 1. (b) A potential explanation for the differences in reaction rates between a type I and type III HHR is diagramed. The enzyme strand of the HHR is indicated in orange, and the substrate strand is indicated in blue. A cross indicates the HHR cleavage site. The short substrate strand that dissociates after cleavage is referred as the leaving strand. The base-pairing interactions holding the long leaving strand of stem I and the tertiary interactions between this strand and loop II may slow the disassembly of the cleaved type I ribozyme and facilitate re-ligation of the cleaved substrate strand. In contrast, a cleaved type III HHR may disassemble more quickly with less re-ligation, due to its shorter leaving strand and the absence of tertiary interactions between its leaving strand and the remainder of the ribozyme. (c) Sequence and secondary structure of T3H1 ribozyme, a type III HHR converted in this study from the previously described HHR ribozyme, N107. Nucleotide differences from N107 ribozyme are indicated in blue. (d-e) N107-v1 and T3H1 were compared for their activities in a reporter inhibition assay, where a dual-reporter expression vector encoding a Gaussia luciferase (Gluc) and a Cypridina luciferase (Cluc), expressed from two independent promoters, was used. A catalytically active ribozyme variant was placed to the 3′ UTR (d) or 5’ UTR (e) of the Gluc gene, and compared with a catalytically inactive form of the ribozyme placed to the same sites. Reporter plasmids were transiently transfected into the indicated cell lines, and the ribozyme’s activity was calculated as fold inhibition in the Gluc expression relative to the inactive ribozyme control. A Cluc reporter was used as an internal control of Gluc expression. Consistent with the hypothesis represented in (b), type III ribozyme T3H1 outperformed type I ribozyme N107-v1 when placed at the 3′ UTR. Interestingly, no significant differences were observed when T3H1 and N107 were placed at the 5′ UTR, perhaps because cellular RNA helicases promote disassembly of both ribozymes. Thus ribozyme activity at the 5’UTR might indicate an initial cleavage rate independent of the rate of disassembly. Data shown are representative of two independent experiments with similar results, and data points represent mean ± s.d. of three cell cultures.