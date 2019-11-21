Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0303-z, published online 1 November 2019.
In the version of this article initially published, Leslie Gordon’s MD degree was not mentioned and Maria Eriksson’s name was misspelled Marie Erickson. The errors have been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.
Branca, M.A. Publisher Correction: Their lives in their hands. Nat Biotechnol (2019) doi:10.1038/s41587-019-0354-1
