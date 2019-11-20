Detecting contamination in viromes using ViromeQC

Validation of the rRNA mapping approach. Expected abundances of 16S rRNA genes are reported for the 108 synthetic and mock communities (tab 1) and 917 16S amplicon sequencing samples (tab 2). Control metagenomes and 16S samples were mapped against the SSU rRNA genes and filtered at different stringency thresholds (see Supplementary Methods). For the amplicon 16S samples at the expected value was set to 100%. The selected threshold is highlighted in blue. The composition of each synthetic metagenome is reported in tab 3. The rRNA abundances in RNA viromes are reported in tab 4.