Efficient, continuous mutagenesis in human cells using a pseudo-random DNA editor

1. Farzadfard, F. & Lu, T. K. Emerging applications for DNA writers and molecular recorders. Science 361, 870–875 (2018).

2. Esvelt, K. M., Carlson, J. C. & Liu, D. R. A system for the continuous directed evolution of biomolecules. Nature 472, 499–503 (2011).

3. Su, T. et al. A CRISPR-Cas9 assisted non-homologous end-joining strategy for one-step engineering of bacterial genome. Genome Sci. Rep. 6, 37895 (2016).

4. Hess, G. T. et al. Directed evolution using dCas9-targeted somatic hypermutation in mammalian cells. Nat. Methods 13, 1036–1042 (2016).

5. Halperin, S. O. et al. CRISPR-guided DNA polymerases enable diversification of all nucleotides in a tunable window. Nature 560, 248–252 (2018).

6. Moore, C. L., Papa, L. J. 3rd & Shoulders, M. D. A processive protein chimera introduces mutations across defined DNA regions in vivo. J. Am. Chem. Soc. 140, 11560–11564 (2018).

7. Alexander, D. L. et al. Random mutagenesis by error-prone pol plasmid replication in Escherichia coli. Methods Mol. Biol.1179, 31–44 (2014).

8. Ravikumar, A., Arzumanyan, G. A., Obadi, M. K. A. & Liu, C. C. Scalable, continuous evolution of genes at mutation rates above genomic error thresholds. Cell 175, 1–12 (2018).

9. Chamberlin, M., Kingston, R., Gilman, M., Wiggs, J. & deVera, A. Isolation of bacterial and bacteriophage RNA polymerases and their use in synthesis of RNA in vitro. Methods Enzymol. 101, 540–568 (1983).

10. Lieber, A., Kiessling, U. & Strauss, M. High level gene expression in mammalian cells by a nuclear T7-phase RNA polymerase. Nucleic Acids Res. 17, 8485–8493 (1989).

11. Ghaderi, M. et al. Construction of an eGFP expression plasmid under control of T7 promoter and IRES Sequence for assay of T7 RNA polymerase activity in mammalian cell lines. Iran. J. Cancer Prev. 7, 137–141 (2014).

12. Komor, A. C., Kim, Y. B., Packer, M. S., Zuris, J. A. & Liu, D. R. Programmable editing of a target base in genomic DNA without double-stranded DNA cleavage. Nature 533, 420–424 (2016).

13. Schirmer, M. et al. Insight into biases and sequencing errors for amplicon sequencing with the Illumina MiSeq platform. Nucleic Acids Res. 43, e37 (2015).

14. Imburgio, D., Rong, M., Ma, K. & McAllister, W. T. Studies of promoter recognition and start site selection by T7 RNA polymerase using a comprehensive collection of promoter variants. Biochemistry 39, 10419–10430 (2000).

15. Guillerez, J., Lopez, P. J., Proux, F., Launay, H. & Dreyfus, M. A mutation in T7 RNA polymerase that facilitates promoter clearance. Proc. Natl Acad. Sci. USA 102, 5958–5963 (2005).

16. Bonner, G., Lafer, E. M. & Sousa, R. Characterization of a set of T7 RNA polymerase active site mutant. J. Biol. Chem. 269, 25120–25128 (1994).

17. Boulin, J. C. et al. Mutants with higher stability and specific activity from a single thermosensitive variant of T7 RNA polymerase. Protein Eng Des. Sel. 26, 725–734 (2013).

18. Glaser, A., McColl, B. & Vadolas, J. GFP to BFP conversion: a versatile assay for the quantification of CRISPR/Cas9-mediated genome editing. Mol. Ther. Nucleic Acids 5, e334 (2016).

19. Jakociunas, T., Pedersen, L. E., Lis, A. V., Jensen, M. K. & Keasling, J. D. CasPER, a method for directed evolution in genomic contexts using mutagenesis and CRISPR/Cas9. Metab. Eng. 48, 288–296 (2018).

20. Spanjaard, B. et al. Simultaneous lineage tracing and cell-type identification using CRISPR-Cas9-induced genetic scars. Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 469–473 (2018).

21. Gaudelli, N. M. et al. Programmable base editing of A*T to G*C in genomic DNA without DNA cleavage. Nature 551, 464–471 (2017).

22. Schaefer, M. R. et al. A novel trafficking signal within the HLA-C cytoplasmic tail allows regulated expression upon differentiation of macrophages. J. Immunol. 180, 7804–7817 (2008).

23. Liu, Y. et al. CRISPR activation screens systematically identify factors that drive neuronal fate and reprogramming. Cell Stem Cell 23, 758–771 (2018).

24. Carpenter, A. E. et al. CellProfiler: image analysis software for identifying and quantifying cell phenotypes. Genome Biol. 7, R100 (2006).

25. Landini, G., Randell, D. A., Fouad, S. & Galton, A. Automatic thresholding from the gradients of region boundaries. J. Microsc. 265, 185–195 (2017).

26. Langmead, B. & Salzberg, S. L. Fast gapped-read alignment with Bowtie 2. Nat. Methods 9, 357–359 (2012).