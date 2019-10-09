Culturing the uncultured

Bacterial species that have eluded cultivation are selectively brought into culture.
Access optionsAccess options
Subscribe to Journal
Get full journal access for 1 year
$250.00
only $20.83 per issue
All prices are NET prices.
VAT will be added later in the checkout.
Rent or Buy article
Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.
from$8.99
All prices are NET prices.
References
- 1.
Hug, L. A. et al. Nat. Microbiol. 1, 16048 (2016).
- 2.
Lloyd, K. G., Steen, A. D., Ladau, J., Yin, J. & Crosby, L. mSystems 3, e00055–18 (2018).
- 3.
Rappé, M. S. & Giovannoni, S. J. Annu. Rev. Microbiol. 57, 369–394 (2003).
- 4.
Steen, A.D. et al. ISME J. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41396-019-0484-y (2019).
- 5.
Cross, K. L. et al. Nat. Biotechnol. https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0260-6 (2019).
- 6.
Brown, C. T. et al. Nature 523, 208–211 (2015).
- 7.
He, X. et al. Proc. Natl. Acad. Sci. USA 112, 244–249 (2015).
- 8.
Browne, H. P. et al. Nature 533, 543–546 (2016).
- 9.
McInerney, M. J., Sieber, J. R. & Gunsalus, R. P. Curr. Opin. Biotechnol. 20, 623–632 (2009).
- 10.
Carini, P. A. mSystems 4, e00092–19 (2019).
Ethics declarations
Competing interests
The authors declare no competing interests.