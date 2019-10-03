Chinese scientists and US leadership in the life sciences

Thank you for visiting nature.com. You are using a browser version with limited support for CSS. To obtain
To the Editor — We, the undersigned, are leaders in US academic and industrial biomedical research and drug development. We are concerned that recent actions by government agencies and universities with respect to Chinese scientists in the United States could threaten US leadership in biomedical science.
Recently, some scientists from China, or American-born researchers of Chinese heritage, have been summarily dismissed from their university positions, creating a climate of fear and uncertainty in our biomedical communities.
Let us be clear: we must absolutely guard against foreign espionage and intellectual property theft, and prosecute those who engage in it, whatever their origins. At the same time, actions that more broadly limit collaboration between Chinese and American scientists and companies would be deleterious to our national interests; so too would limitations on American residents of Chinese origin receiving government research funding or being employed by the US National Institutes of Health.
In military wars between national adversaries, leaders often vilify ‘the other’. Our ‘war’ unifies an international community of medical researchers to fight a common adversary, disease: cancers, immune diseases, Alzheimer’s disease and infections, to name just a few. Vilifying or excluding any group as ‘the other’ limits our ability to win this war.
The United States’ unique constitution as a nation of immigrants has been fundamental to our world leadership in biomedical research and drug development. Our nation most prolifically attracts the best, most diverse talent from the entire world. This has enriched our economy and society. As a case in point, our preliminary research indicates that, since 1999, over 400,000 US patents have been issued to inventors of Chinese descent resident in the United States (Fig. 1), and ~28% of US biomedical science publications in 2018 included an author of Chinese descent (see Supplementary Methods and Supplementary Data 1 and 2).
An atmosphere of intimidation will encourage many outstanding scientists of Chinese origin to leave the United States or never to come. In addition, scientists from other countries who are working in the United States cannot fail to get the message that they may well be next.
We also note that the vast majority of the results of academic biomedical research are not secret; their publication and open exchange are the cornerstone of our success against our common enemy of human disease and suffering. Thomas Jefferson wrote, “He who receives an idea from me, receives instruction himself without lessening mine; as he who lights his taper at mine, receives light without darkening me.”
We support the opinions recently published by the editors of Nature (571, 297, 2019) and Nature Biotechnology (37, 827, 2019) and by former US National Institutes of Health director Elias Zerhouni in Science (365, 9, 2019), and advocate for measured policies that will both protect US intellectual property and continue to foster the diversity and collaboration that fuel our ability to advance science and cure disease. At a minimum, universities must effectively communicate and consistently apply their rules governing scientific collaborations and intellectual property obligations, and they, as well as government agencies, must clearly justify their actions when they accuse scientists of malfeasance or seek to dismiss them from their positions.
Ronald Reagan said, “We lead the world, because unique among nations, we draw our people, our strength from every country and every corner of the world,” and, “If we ever close our door to new Americans, our leadership in the world will soon be lost.”
Nowhere are these thoughts more pertinent than in biomedical science. If we are to prevail in humanity’s common quest to conquer disease, our surest route is to include any person able to contribute, regardless of country of origin, religion, race, gender or other identity. The US biomedical community stands for the principles of diversity and unity embedded in the founding principles of our country, without which our leadership indeed will soon be lost.
Author information
Author notes
A list of members and affiliations appears at the end of the paper.
Affiliations
Decibel Therapeutics, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA
Steven H. Holtzman
Acorda Therapeutics, Inc., Ardsley, NY, USA
Ron Cohen
Ovid Therapeutics, New York, NY, USA
Jeremy M. Levin
Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA
John Maraganore
Blueprint Medicines, Cambridge, MA, USA
Jeff Albers
Northeastern University, Boston, MA, USA
Joseph E. Aoun
Chicago Biomedical Consortium, Northwestern University, Chicago, IL, USA
James E. Audia
AVEO Oncology, Cambridge, MA, USA
Michael P. Bailey
Atlas Venture, Cambridge, MA, USA
Peter Barrett
, Bruce Booth
, Jean-Francois Formela
, David Grayzel
& Jason P. Rhodes
Whitehead Institute for Biomedical Research – MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA
David Bartel
& Harvey Lodish
Howard Hughes Medical Institute (HHMI), Chevy Chase, MD, USA
David Bartel
, Craig Mello
, Phillip D. Zamore
& Feng Zhang
BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc., San Rafael, CA, USA
Jean-Jacques Bienamie
Cytokenetics, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA
Robert I. Blum
Boston, MA, USA
Joshua Boger
Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (former), Boston, MA, USA
Joshua Boger
Bridgeway Search Group, Life Sciences, Independence, OH, USA
Jim Bollenbacher
Magenta Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA
Michael W. Bonney
& Jason Gardner
Kaleido Biosciences, Inc., Lexington, MA, USA
Michael W. Bonney
& Alison Lawton
Equillium, La Jolla, CA, USA
Daniel M. Bradbury
New York, NY, USA
Olivier Brandicourt
Sanofi, S.A. (former), Paris, France
Olivier Brandicourt
& Elias Zerhouni
Harvard Medical School, Cambridge, MA, USA
Eugene Braunwald
, George Church
& Matthew H. Liang
Broad Institute of MIT & Harvard, Cambridge, MA, USA
Anne E. Carpenter
, Eric S. Lander
, Stuart L. Schreiber
, Morgan Sheng
& Feng Zhang
Hepatitis Business Solutions, LLC, Brooklyn, NY, USA
Henry E. Chang
Axovant Gene Therapies, New York, NY, USA
Pavan Cheruvu
Morphic Therapeutic, Waltham, MA, USA
Gustav Christensen
Flexion Therapeutics, Burlington, MA, USA
Michael D. Clayman
Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA
Charles L. Cooney
, Robert S. Langer
, Stephen J. Lippard
& Shuguang Zhang
Gerald Cox Rare Care Consulting, Boston, MA, USA
Gerald F. Cox
Boston Children’s Hospital/Harvard Medical School, Boston, MA, USA
Gerald F. Cox
& Judy Lieberman
Curley Global IR (CGIR), LLC, Savannah, GA, USA
Sally J. Curley
Xencor, Monrovia, CA, USA
Bassil Dahiyat
MD Anderson Cancer Center, Department of Cancer Biology, Houston, TX, USA
Ronald A. DePinho
& W. K. Alfred Yung
5AM Ventures, Boston, MA, USA
John Diekman
MaxCyte, Inc., Gaithersburg, MD, USA
Douglas Doerfler
Excision BioTherapeutics, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Daniel Dornbusch
Aldeyra Therapeutics, Lexington, MA, USA
Richard H. Douglas
H Lundbeck A/S, Copenhagen, Denmark
Deborah Dunsire
Rutgers University, New Brunswick, NJ, USA
Richard H. Ebright
Fatty Liver Foundation, Boise, ID, USA
Wayne Eskridge
Novus Therapeutics, Inc., Irvine, CA, USA
Gregory J. Flesher
System Biosciences, LLC, Palo Alto, CA, USA
Kenneth Fong
Agios Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA
Kaye Foster-Cheek
Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Louisville, KY, USA
Cedric Francois
TEQLA Therapeutics Inc., Boston, MA, USA
Michael P. Franken
Blaze Bioscience Inc., Seattle, WA, USA
Heather Franklin
UT Southwestern Medical Center, Dallas, TX, USA
Yang-Xin Fu
& Qing Zhang
enGage Biotech Consulting, Bryn Mawr, PA, USA
L. Patrick Gage
Stanford University, Stanford, CA, USA
Phyllis Gardner
, Liqun Luo
& Christopher T. Walsh
AVICEDA Therapeutics LLC, Cambridge, MA, USA
Mohamed Genead
Orchard Therapeutics, Boston, MA, USA
James A. Geraghty
Massachusetts General Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Leo Gerweck
Evelo Biosciences, Cambridge, MA, USA
Simba Gill
ARCH Venture Partners, Chicago, IL, USA
Steven Gillis
The Column Group, San Francisco, CA, USA
David V. Goeddel
Revolution Medicines, Inc., Redwood City, CA, USA
Mark Goldsmith
Intarcia Therapeutics, Boston, MA, USA
Kurt Graves
Gray Strategic Advisors, LLC, New York, NY, USA
Mary Ann Gray
Immunogen, Waltham, MA, USA
Richard J. Gregory
Carol Greve-Philips Consulting LLC, Sharon, MA, USA
Carol A. Greve-Philips
Imbria Pharmaceuticals, San Diego, CA, USA
David-Alexandre Gros
Food & Drug Administration (2009–2015), Silver Spring, MD, USA
Margaret A. Hamburg
Science History Institute, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Michael Hammerschmidt
Cold Spring Harbor Laboratory, Cold Spring Harbor, NY, USA
Yuan Hao
Columbia University, New York, NY, USA
Haro Hartounian
, Jie Wang
& Nan Wang
Gossamer Bio, San Diego, CA, USA
Faheem Hasnain
Nkarta Therapeutics, Redwood City, CA, USA
Paul J. Hastings
Redpin Therapeutics, New York, NY, USA
Elma S. Hawkins
CASI Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Rockville, MD, USA
Wei-Wu He
Zhejiang DTRM Biopharma LLC, Plymouth Meeting, PA, USA
Wei He
Abcam, Plc, Cambridge, UK
Alan Hirzel
Brii Biosciences, San Francisco, CA, USA
Zhi Hong
Incyte, Wilmington, DE, USA
Hervé Hoppenot
Virogin Biotech Canada, Ltd., Vancouver, British Columbia, Canada
William Jia
& Ismael Samudio
ProMIS Neurosciences, Toronto, Ontario, Canada
Johanne Kaplan
Nimbus Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA
Jeb Keiper
Virion Biotherapeutics, London, UK
Vanessa King
RA Capital Management, LLC, Boston, MA, USA
Peter Kolchinsky
Insitro, South San Francisco, CA, USA
Daphne Koller
Viacyte, San Diego, CA, USA
Paul Laikind
LaVoie HealthScience, Boston, MA, USA
Donna L. LaVoie
Deerfield Management, New York, NY, USA
Jonathan S. Leff
& William Slattery
GlaxoSmithKline, Collegeville, PA, USA
John Lepore
Bluebird Bio, Cambridge, MA, USA
Nick Leschly
University of Nebraska, Lincoln, NE, USA
Qingsheng Li
Brigham and Women’s Hospital, Boston, MA, USA
Matthew H. Liang
Harvard School of Public Health Cooperative Studies Program, Boston, MA, USA
Matthew H. Liang
Erasca, San Diego, CA, USA
Johnathan Lim
BizDev Team, Houston, TX, USA
Martin Lindenberg
Editas Medicine, Cambridge, MA, USA
David R. Liu
Forward Clinical Solution, New York, NY, USA
Yan Liu
Ohio State University, Columbus, OH, USA
Shan-Lu Liu
Loncar Investments, Kansas City, KS, USA
Brad Loncar
Assembly Biosciences, Carmel, IN, USA
Uri Lopatin
Global Blood Therapeutics, South San Francisco, CA, USA
Ted W. Love
& Wanda Tormos
In the Pipeline, Cambridge, MA, USA
Derek Lowe
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Tarrytown, NY, USA
Israel Lowy
Lilly Asia Ventures, Menlo Park, CA, USA
Hongbo Lu
Scholar Rock, Cambridge, MA, USA
Nagesh K. Mahanthappa
Clarity Resources, LLC, Knoxville, TN, USA
Paul W. Martin Jr.
Martini Communications, New York, NY, USA
Ann Martini
Akili Interactive, Boston, MA, USA
W. Eddie Martucci
Imara, Inc, Cambridge, MA, USA
James McArthur
Pear Therapeutics, Boston, MA, USA
Corey M. McCann
CytomX Therapeutics Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA
Sean McCarthy
& James Meyers
Boston, MA, USA
David McLachlan
Genzyme Corporation (former), Boston, MA, USA
David McLachlan
University of Massachusetts Medical School, Worcester, MA, USA
Craig Mello
Conatus Pharmaceuticals Inc., San Diego, CA, USA
Steven J. Mento
Arbutus Biopharma, San Francisco, CA, USA
James Meyers
Third Rock Ventures, Boston, MA, USA
Rachel Meyers
RegenxBio Inc., Rockville, MD, USA
Ken Mills
Cognition Therapeutics, Inc., Pittsburgh, PA, USA
Kenneth I. Moch
ShangPharma Innovation, South San Francisco, CA, USA
Walter H. Moos
CODA Biotherapeutics, South San Francisco, CA, USA
Michael Narachi
Polaris Partners, Boston, MA, USA
Amir Nashat
Sutro Biopharma, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA
William J. Newell
EcoR1 Capital, LLC, San Francisco, CA, USA
Oleg Nodelman
Vedanta Biosciences, Inc., Cambridge, MA, USA
Bernat Olle
BioVentures Investors, Wellesley, MA, USA
John E. Osborn
BeiGene, Ridgefield Park, NJ, USA
John V. Oyler
F. Hoffman-La Roche, Ltd., Basel, Switzerland
William Pao
Gilead Sciences, Foster City, CA, USA
Neil Patel
Life Science Cares, Cambridge, MA, USA
Rob Perez
OncoPep, Inc., North Andover, MA, USA
Doris Peterkin
Accendo, Boston, MA, USA
Alice Pompino
Intercept Pharma, New York, NY, USA
Mark Pruzanski
Ten Bridge Communications, Boston, MA, USA
Dan Quinn
DiBS, Houston, TX, USA
Amina Ann Qutub
Ardelyx, Inc., Fremont, CA, USA
Michael G. Raab
Noventia Pharma, Forli, Italy
Massimo Radaelli
Encoded Genomics, South San Francisco, CA, USA
Kartik Ramamoorthi
Neurocrine Biosciences Inc., San Diego, CA, USA
William Rastetter
Fate Therapeutics, San Diego, CA, USA
William Rastetter
Daré Biosciences, San Diego, CA, USA
William Rastetter
Sanofi, S.A., Paris, France
John C. Reed
Zai Laboratory, Palo Alto, CA, USA
Harald Reinhart
NGM Biopharmaceuticals, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA
William J. Rieflin
& David J. Woodhouse
University of Illinois at Chicago, Chicago, IL, USA
Lijun Rong
Flagship Pioneering, Cambridge, MA, USA
Michael Rosenblatt
Synergenics, LLC, San Francisco, CA, USA
William J. Rutter
Venrock, Palo Alto, CA, USA
Camille Samuels
Denali Therapeutics, San Francisco, CA, USA
Vicki L. Sato
Vir Bio, San Francisco, CA, USA
Vicki L. Sato
& George Scangos
Allergan, New York, NY, USA
Brent Saunders
Harvard University, Cambridge, MA, USA
David Scadden
& Stuart L. Schreiber
Geron Corporation, Menlo Park, CA, USA
John A. Scarlett
Arqule, Burlington, MA, USA
Marc Schegerin
Scripps Research, Jupiter, Florida, USA
Paul Schimmel
Scripps Research, La Jolla, CA, USA
Paul Schimmel
& Eric Topol
SERVIER Research and Development, Cambridge, MA, USA
Christian R. Schubert
Lyndra Therapeutics, Watertown, MA, USA
Amy Schulman
Seres Therapeutics, Cambridge, MA, USA
Eric Shaff
Valerion Therapeutics, Concord, MA, USA
Robert Shaffer
The Koch Institute for Integrative Cancer Research, Massachusetts Institute of Technology, Cambridge, MA, USA
Phillip A. Sharp
International Research Center for Medical Sciences, Kumamoto University, Kumamoto, Japan
Guojun Sheng
Lewis Thomas Laboratory, Princeton University, Princeton, NJ, USA
Thomas Shenk
Syros Pharmaceuticals, Cambridge, MA, USA
Nancy Simonian
E-Scape Bio, Inc., San Francisco, CA, USA
Julie A. Smith
OncoResponse, Seattle, WA, USA
Clifford Stocks
ETH Zurich, Zurich, Switzerland
Markus Stoffel
The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, Chapel Hill, NC, USA
Lishan Su
EpiBone, Inc., New York, NY, USA
Nina Tandon
Good Health Capital, New York, NY, USA
C. M. Tang
Healthcare, Life Sciences and Financial Services, Lincoln, MD, USA
Alison Taunton-Rigby
Neurotez Inc., Bridgewater, NJ, USA
Nikolaos Tezapsidis
TRACON Pharmaceuticals, San Diego, CA, USA
Charles Theuer
Kallyope, New York, NY, USA
Nancy A. Thornberry
Alzheon, Framingham, MA, USA
Martin Tolar
Quench Bio, Cambridge, MA, USA
Samantha Truex
The Rockefeller University, New York, NY, USA
Thomas Tuschl
Weill Cornell Medicine, New York, NY, USA
Harold E. Varmus
Flatiron Health, New York, NY, USA
Michael J. Vasconcelles
Biogen, Cambridge, MA, USA
Michel Vounatsos
Horizon Therapeutics, Dublin, Ireland
Timothy P. Walbert
Fortress Biotech, New York, NY, USA
Jason Wang
Longwood Fund, Boston, MA, USA
Christoph Westphal
Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, San Diego, CA, USA
Wendell Wierenga
Codiak BioSciences, Cambridge, MA, USA
Douglas E. Williams
Walking Fish Therapeutics, San Francisco, CA, USA
Lewis T. Williams
Theravance Biopharma, Inc., South San Francisco, CA, USA
Rick E. Winningham
Zai Lab/Quan Capital, Shanghai, China
Peter Wirth
Immix Biopharma, Inc., Los Angeles, CA, USA
Ryan Witt
Nebraska Center for Virology, University of Nebraska-Lincoln, Lincoln, NE, USA
Charles Wood
Life Science Leader, Philadelphia, PA, USA
Rob Wright
George Mason University, Manassas, VA, USA
Yuntao Wu
Cerus, Concord, CA, USA
Kleanthis G. Xanthopoulos
Tetraphase Pharmaceuticals, Watertown, MA, USA
Charlie Xiao
Case Western Reserve University, Cleveland, OH, USA
Tsan Sam Xiao
Indiana University School of Medicine, Bloomington, IN, USA
Jingwu Xie
& Zao C. Xu
Indiana University School of Medicine, Indianapolis, IN, USA
Yan Xu
IRISYS, LLC, San Diego, CA, USA
Gerald J. Yakatan
Virginia Tech, Blacksburg, VA, USA
Lijuan Yuan
RNA Therapeutics Institute at UMass Medical School, Worcester, MA, USA
Phillip D. Zamore
Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Mark Zaydman
Washington University School of Medicine, St. Louis, Missouri, USA
Mark Zaydman
Lupin Research Inc., Coral Springs, FL, USA
Xian-Ming Zeng
Johns Hopkins University (emeritus), Baltimore, MD, USA
Elias Zerhouni
National Institutes of Health (2002–2008), Bethesda, MD, USA
Elias Zerhouni
McGovern Institute for Brain Research at MIT, Cambridge, MA, USA
S.H.H. is president, CEO and board member of Decibel Therapeutics and on the board of Molecular Partners. R.C. is president and CEO of Acorda Therapeutics and a board member of VBL Therapeutics and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. J.M.L. is an officer at Ovid Therapeutics and on the board of Lundbeck A/S, Biocon Limited and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. J. Maraganore is CEO and board member of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals and on the board of Agios Pharmaceuticals and the Biotechnology Innovation Organization. The appended signatures do not necessarily reflect the policy or position of any agency, organization, employer or company with which the signatories are affiliated.