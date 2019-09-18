Author Correction: Characterization of cell fate probabilities in single-cell data with Palantir

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0068-4, published online 21 March 2019.
In the version of this article initially published, the link in the Data Availability section was https://prod.data.humancellatlas.org/explore/projects/29f53b7e-071b-44b5-998a-0ae70d0229a4. This link has become obsolete; the new link is https://data.humancellatlas.org/explore/projects/091cf39b-01bc-42e5-9437-f419a66c8a45. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.