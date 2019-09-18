Author Correction: Characterization of cell fate probabilities in single-cell data with Palantir

Correction to: Nature Biotechnology https://doi.org/10.1038/s41587-019-0068-4, published online 21 March 2019.

In the version of this article initially published, the link in the Data Availability section was https://prod.data.humancellatlas.org/explore/projects/29f53b7e-071b-44b5-998a-0ae70d0229a4. This link has become obsolete; the new link is https://data.humancellatlas.org/explore/projects/091cf39b-01bc-42e5-9437-f419a66c8a45. The error has been corrected in the HTML and PDF versions of the article.

  1. Program for Computational and Systems Biology, Sloan Kettering Institute, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, New York, NY, USA

    • Manu Setty
    • , Vaidotas Kiseliovas
    • , Jacob Levine
    • , Adam Gayoso
    • , Linas Mazutis
    •  & Dana Pe’er

Correspondence to Dana Pe’er.

