First-hand, immersive full-body experiences with living cells through interactive museum exhibits

Users of HMI-Dance at the Exploratorium catching cells. The visitor silhouettes are captured in real-time and projected as light into the microbial world where their silhouettes can interact with Euglena cells. The top panel shows the view on the large screen on which the visitor silhouettes and cells can be seen. The smaller inset on the bottom shows the visitors. Voices and images are modified to preserve anonymity. To generate the top panel, the projection is recorded via a display duplicator. The resulting image is then rectified through software to approximately represent how the actual display would appear to a visitor (compare to Supplementary Fig. 1).

Transcript of the user dialog:

[0:00] Visitor 1: Catch one. [O.]K.

[0:02] Visitor 2: I don’t wanna catch one.

[0:03] Visitor 1: How am I supposed to catch one?

[0:06] Visitor 1: (Laughs)

[0:12] Visitor 1: How do we catch one?

[0:16] Visitor 1: I’m not tall enough.

[0:23] Visitor 1: I caught one!

[0:25] Visitor 1: Oh – I let it escape.

[0:30] Visitor 1: We’re supposed to make like a circular form.

[0:35] Visitor 2: What game are we playing?