Diagnostic kit for rice blight resistance

Content of the SWEETR kit 1.0

The SWEETR kit 1.0 (Supplementary Table 1) contains a SWEET promoter database (SWEETpDB), SWEETup primers for detecting mRNA accumulation for each SWEET gene, three SWEETacc-rice tester lines that report spatial SWEET protein accumulation during infection using translational reporter fusions26, single- and combined-knockout SWEETko mutants to identify which SWEET genes are required for susceptibility to individual Xoo strains, SWEETpR tester lines in the R-gene-free Kitaake background to evaluate whether particular EBE variants (or combinations thereof) are sufficient for resistance against an Xoo isolate, SWEET PathoTracer, a decision tool26 based on disease diagnostic surveys and population information to develop the most effective and most durable resistance for a specific region, and a total of 32 transgene-free EBE-edited lines of two mega varieties: IR64 and Ciherang-Sub1 (ref. 24).

SWEET promoter database

To predict resistance against, or susceptibility to, any Xoo strain with TAL effector(s) that target SWEET promoters, the EBE sequences in SWEET promoters must be characterized. We analyzed EBE variations for SWEET11, SWEET13 and SWEET14 in 4,726 accessions (in the first 400 bp of the SWEET promoters)27,28 as well as 5 rice lines grown in India, Southeast Asia and Africa, and identified 15 sequence variants. One A/G variant in the EBE for PthXo1 occurred at a frequency of 0.2% (Supplementary Fig. 1 and Supplementary Table 2)13,29. Seven variations were found in the PthXo2 EBE at frequencies between 1.3% and 20.8% (Supplementary Fig. 2 and Supplementary Table 2)29. Notably, five variations were found at the TATA box of SWEET13 (TATATAAA, TATTTAAA, TATATATA, TATATAA and TATATAAAA), which overlap with the EBE. The TATATAAA variant is known to occur in japonica varieties resistant to Xoo strains that harbor the TAL effector PthXo2 (ref. 18). In the PthXo3/AvrXa7 EBE, an insertion of one adenosine was found at a frequency of 7.7% (Supplementary Fig. 3 and Supplementary Table 2)29. Lines CX371 and CX372 (or NERICA1 and NERICA2) carried a G/T variation in the TalC EBE and an 18-bp deletion spanning the PthXo3/AvrXa7 and TalF EBEs. These variations could lead to broad-spectrum resistance against Xoo strains harboring TalC, PthXo3/AvrXa7 and TalF. To confirm the information mined from genomic sequences, 2 of the 4,726 accessions for each variation type and 5 lines grown in India, Southeast Asia and Africa (MTU1010, Samba Mahsuri, Komboka, BRRI Dhan28 and BRRI Dhan 29) (Supplementary Table 3) were chosen for validation. The first 400 bp of the three SWEET promoters were sequenced and included in a representative promoter sequence database (sequences in Supplementary Table 4).

SWEETup primers to detect SWEET mRNA levels

To enable rapid assessment of SWEET mRNA accumulation upon Xoo infection, we synthesized specific primer pairs for SWEET11, SWEET13 and SWEET14 (named SWEETup) and established robust RT–PCR protocols (Supplementary Table 5 and Supplementary Note 1). SWEET mRNA levels were detected in uninfected leaves (Supplementary Fig. 4) and in infected leaves in a strain-specific manner (Fig. 1b). Quantitative RT–PCR (qRT–PCR) showed that SWEET13 mRNA levels were highest among the five clade III SWEET genes in uninfected leaves, with lower levels of SWEET14. SWEET13 may have a role in phloem loading, as shown for its maize homologs30. SWEET11 mRNA levels were very low in leaves, consistent with its roles in seed filling26. Validated primer pairs are available in the kit for testing new Xoo isolates.

SWEETacc-rice tester lines for SWEET protein accumulation

First, we engineered transcriptional reporter lines to visualize SWEET RNA accumulation by histochemical β-glucuronidase (GUS) staining. However, reporter lines for all three promoters had nonspecific reporter activity (Supplementary Fig. 5). Previously, similar observations were reported for AtSWEET11 and AtSWEET12 in Arabidopsis; only translational SWEET reporters had cell-specific reporter activity12. To monitor SWEET protein accumulation, translational promoter reporter lines were engineered. The constructs included a 2-kb fragment from the SWEET promoter, the coding region of the SWEET gene including introns and a GUSPlus reporter (Supplementary Figs. 6–8). Consistent with the absolute mRNA levels measured by qRT–PCR, SWEET13 and SWEET14 translational promoter reporter activities were detected in uninfected leaves, whereas SWEET11 translational promoter fusion lines showed no detectable GUS activity (Fig. 2a–d). SWEET13 and SWEET14 translational reporter lines showed vein-specific protein accumulation, consistent with the roles of SWEET13 and SWEET14 in phloem loading (Fig. 2b–d). Three reporter lines for SWEET11, SWEET13 and SWEET14, named SWEETacc-rice tester lines, were each infected with five Xoo strains (PXO61, PXO71, PXO86, PXO99 and PXO112), which are known to induce specific SWEET genes. The Xoo strain ME2, lacking TAL effectors for SWEET induction14, was used as a control and did not trigger SWEETacc reporter activity. Induction of SWEET11 was detected upon infection with PXO71 and PXO99 (both of which harbor PthXo1) but not with the other strains. SWEET13 was induced only upon infection with PXO61 (harboring PthXo2B), whereas SWEET14 was induced upon infection with PXO61 (PthXo3), PXO86 (AvrXa7) and PXO112 (PthXo3; Fig. 2e). Infection with ME2 strains harboring PthXo1 (targeting SWEET11), PthXo2B (targeting SWEET13) or PthXo3, TalC, AvrXa7 and TalF (targeting SWEET14) further confirmed specific SWEET isoform induction by this set of reporter lines (Supplementary Fig. 9).

Fig. 2: SWEET protein accumulation in uninfected and infected transgenic rice leaves. a–c, GUS activity in flag leaf blades of rice for pSWEET11:SWEET11-GUS (event 10) (a), pSWEET13:SWEET13-GUS (event 22) (b) and pSWEET14:SWEET14-GUS (event 3) (c). d, A cross-section of the leaf blade from pSWEET13:SWEET13-GUS in b. e, SWEET protein accumulation upon infection with Xoo strains (pSWEET11:SWEET11-GUS event 10, pSWEET13:SWEET13-GUS event 15 and pSWEET14:SWEET14-GUS event 3). Scale bars: 20 µm (a–d); 1 mm (e). The experiment was repeated at least three times independently with similar results. Full size image

SWEETko knock-out lines to detect Xoo SWEET targets

Tools that could identify the SWEET genes targeted by a specific Xoo strain, without previous knowledge of the targeted EBE, would inform efforts to engineer resistance. This is especially important because variant Xoo strains can target either different promoter elements or other clade III SWEET paralogs. Moreover, it is conceivable that promoter-edited lines or variants could impair yield, if the promoter variations affect normal gene function in uninfected plants. Knowledge of the specific defects is thus important to judge possible negative effects of such mutations on plant performance. SWEET-mutant lines could also provide insight into the role(s) of SWEET genes in resistance and yield. To diagnose which SWEET was targeted by any Xoo strain and to predict the yield effects of alterations in SWEET genes, knockout mutants were created for four of the five described clade III SWEET genes (SWEET11, SWEET13, SWEET14 and SWEET15) using CRISPR–Cas9 (Supplementary Fig. 10 and ref. 26). In all cases, lines containing frameshift mutations in the sequence corresponding to transmembrane domain I (TM I) were identified (Supplementary Table 6). Frameshifts that result in early termination should create nonfunctional transporters. For example, premature termination in the last transmembrane domain, TM VII, of OsSWEET11 results in defective transporters12. sweet13 mutant lines had reduced SWEET13 mRNA levels, which often occur concurrently with early termination (Fig. 3b). Knockout mutants for SWEET11 and SWEET15 were reported to have defects in seed filling26. Although SWEET11 and SWEET15 have important roles in seed filling in rice, widely used promoter variants, such as the resistance-conferring xa13 variant (SWEET11), do not seem to affect yield4,15.

Fig. 3: SWEETko knockout mutants as diagnostic tools. a, Phenotypes of sweet13-1 and sweet13-2 knockout mutants relative to Kitaake controls at the mature stage. Scale bar, 10 cm. b, Relative mRNA levels of SWEET13 in flag leaf blades. Samples were harvested at 12:00 (mean ± s.e.m., n = 3 biological replicates with mRNA levels normalized to rice Ubiquitin1 levels; repeated independently three times with similar results). Center lines show medians; box limits indicate the 25th and 75th percentiles as determined by R software; and whiskers extend 1.5 times the interquartile range from the 25th and 75th percentiles. c, One-thousand-grain weight of greenhouse-grown Kitaake, sweet13-1 and sweet13-2 (mean ± s.e.m.; n = 4 biological replicates). The experiment was repeated at least three independent times with similar results. Center lines show medians; box limits indicate the 25th and 75th percentiles as determined by R software; and whiskers extend 1.5 times the interquartile range from the 25th and 75th percentiles. No significant differences (P = 0.051 for sweet13-1 and P = 0.758 for sweet13-2) were identified by Student’s t-test. d, Phenotypes of wild type and the sweet13;sweet14 double knockout grown in the greenhouse. No significant differences were identified. e, Length of lesions at 14 days after inoculation (DAI) caused by ME2 (negative control), PXO99 (positive control) and AXO1947 on single-, double- and triple-knockout (sweet11, sweet13 and sweet14) mutants relative to Kitaake wild type (mean ± s.e.m.; n = 10 inoculated leaves). The experiment was independently repeated twice with similar results. The difference observed for AXO1947 virulence between sweet14 and sweet11;14 in a single experiment was not significant when compared over a larger number of experiments (Supplementary Fig. 14). Full size image

Because maize ZmSWEET13 paralogs have roles in phloem loading30, the role of rice SWEET13 was investigated. SWEET13 is the most highly expressed SWEET gene in rice leaves, and the encoded protein localizes to the plasma membrane and, in common with SWEET14, transports sucrose (Supplementary Figs. 4 and 11)12,18. Analysis of GUS reporter fusions showed that SWEET13 accumulates in the phloem (Fig. 2b,d). SWEET14 also accumulated in the phloem but had substantially lower mRNA levels in leaves than SWEET13 (Fig. 2c; transcript levels not shown). Nevertheless, CRISPR–Cas9 sweet13 and sweet14 knockout mutant lines did not show detectable growth or yield defects under greenhouse conditions (Fig. 3a,c and Supplementary Fig. 12), nor were obvious differences observed in a single-season field experiment (based on visual inspection during the growth period and after harvest). To identify potential compensatory activity from other SWEET genes in the knockout mutants, the expression levels of other sucrose-transporting SWEET genes were analyzed. Only the weakly expressed SWEET14 and SWEET15, and none of the other clade III SWEET genes, showed substantial increases in mRNA accumulation in the leaf blade of sweet13 knockout lines (Supplementary Fig. 13). To test whether upregulation of SWEET14 could compensate for the loss of SWEET13 and thereby restore apoplasmic phloem loading, sweet14 single-knockout and sweet13;sweet14 double-knockout lines were generated. Double mutants did not show obvious growth differences relative to controls in the greenhouse (Fig. 3d). Because mutant lines had no clear defects in plant growth or yield, EBE-edited lines in which the normal promoter function of SWEET13 and SWEET14 is affected are not hypothesized to have yield penalties. Further, our data indicate that apoplasmic phloem loading in rice, in contrast to maize and Arabidopsis, either is not crucial to plant performance or does not entirely depend on SWEET function12,30.

Knockout lines can serve as diagnostic tools for testing whether Xoo strains require specific SWEET genes. The knockout mutants proved to be valuable tools for characterizing the virulence of a collection of 95 different Xoo strains with diverse geographic origins24. In this analysis, we observed that an African strain, AXO1947, which contains the effector TalC and can induce SWEET14, but does not induce SWEET13, was still able to infect a Kitaake mutant line edited in the TalC EBE present in the SWEET14 promoter24. Although technically weakly virulent on lines carrying TalC EBE variants, AXO1947 showed substantially reduced virulence in the quintuple-mutant promoter lines, which are likely sufficiently resistant in field conditions24. The quintuple-mutant line was moderately resistant, with lesion lengths of 5–7 cm upon infection by AXO1947, as compared to 18–25 cm in controls. A systematic screen for resistance using sweet13 and sweet14 single-knockout and sweet13;sweet14 double-knockout mutants showed that AXO1947 lost some virulence in sweet14-knockout lines but was unable to infect sweet13;sweet14 double mutants (Fig. 3e and Supplementary Fig. 14). These data demonstrate the utility of knockout lines for testing resistance (Fig. 3e, Table 1 and Supplementary Table 7). Co-dependence of strain AXO1947 on both SWEET13 and SWEET14 function is under investigation. Further characterization is needed, as dependence on SWEET13 is not understood, given that SWEET13 induction by AXO1947 was not detected. Notably, whereas in leaves basal SWEET11 mRNA levels are low and induction is easily detectable, SWEET13 and SWEET14 are expressed in leaves; thus, a further increase in expression in a few cells in the xylem is difficult to detect against this background. SWEETacc and SWEETko rice tester lines are thus better suited to detect SWEET dependence.

Table 1 Resistance of sweet13;sweet14 double–knock-out mutants to Asian and African Xoo strains as determined by lesion length (in centimeters) from clipping assays Full size table

SWEETpR, genome-edited EBE tester lines for Xoo genotyping

Rice varieties have different numbers and types of R genes. The only known R gene for bacterial blight in the japonica rice variety Kitaake is a cryptic resistance gene similar to the recessive xa25, which interacts with the major TAL effector PthXo2 (ref. 18). Thus, Kitaake is a useful reference line for testing Xoo compatibility. In a parallel study24, a series of EBE variants of SWEET11, SWEET13 and SWEET14 in Kitaake were engineered by genome editing, and resistance/susceptibility to Xoo strains was validated24. These 20 genome-edited Kitaake tester lines (named SWEETpR)24 are available for genotyping Xoo isolates and function similarly to R-gene line panels for race characterization31 (e.g., Kitaake line 11.1-45 was resistant to strains containing the TAL effectors PthXo1 and AvrXa7, and line 12.2-12 was resistant to strains containing PthXo2B, PthXo3 and AvrXa7 (ref. 24)) (Supplementary Tables 8 and 9).

SWEET PathoTracer visualization

Geographic Information System (GIS)-based platforms that incorporate pathogen monitoring and resistance profiles of rice varieties are useful for management of local disease outbreaks26. We integrated the near-isogenic IR64 and Ciherang-Sub1 lines into the PathoTracer platform (http://webapps.irri.org/pathotracer/index.html). PathoTracer displays the predicted involvement of SWEET11, SWEET13 and SWEET14 on the basis of the Xoo population that is present in geographic regions and suggests effective edited variants for planting in the next season. For example, a dataset containing analyses about the ability of Xoo strains to infect the R-gene near-isogenic IRBB lines32 was compared to the proportion of endemic strains from an area of the Philippines that might activate SWEET14 (Fig. 4 and Supplementary Fig. 15). On the basis of this information, 47% of the strains in the Xoo population are predicted to be controlled by one or more of the SWEET14 EBE variants. By planting the recommended varieties, farmers can minimize the risk of infection and the resulting yield losses in the next season.

Fig. 4: PathoTracer visualization showing prevalence of Xoo strains with putative SWEET14 induction in the Philippines. PathoTracer (http://webapps.irri.org/pathotracer/index.html) is an online repository that integrates genotypic and phenotypic pathogen data with the resistance profiles of rice accessions to support strategic deployment of varieties in the region. Tester- strain-based prediction of SWEET targets is provided here for SWEET14, using Xoo populations collected from 1972 to 2012 in Laguna, a disease-endemic area in the Philippines (n = 1,294 isolates). A screenshot of the full interface with the same map is shown in Supplementary Fig. 15. Full size image

Genome-edited Xoo-resistant mega variety lines

Mega rice varieties are defined as varieties planted on more than 1 million hectares. Although genome-edited bacterial-blight-resistant SWEETpR Kitaake lines can be used by breeders, SWEETR mega variety lines would reduce the need for further breeding efforts. This is of particular relevance because breeding efforts are more extensive in this context, owing to the recessive nature of SWEET-based resistance. CRISPR–Cas9 was used to edit five of the six EBE sites in the three SWEET promoters in widely used indica rice mega variety IR64 and in Ciherang-Sub1, a new flooding-tolerant elite line24,33,34. We generated edited lines with alterations in single or multiple EBEs. Together, 32 Cas9-free lines were produced, encompassing 35 single variations in the three SWEET promoters. Agronomic assessment and pathogenicity trials validated resistance against single or multiple Xoo strains (Fig. 5 and Supplementary Table 10)24.