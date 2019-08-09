Separating neuroethics from neurohype

Nature Biotechnology (2019) | Download Citation

Subjects

Access optionsAccess options

Rent or Buy article

Get time limited or full article access on ReadCube.

from$8.99

Rent or Buy

All prices are NET prices.

References

  1. 1.

    Ienca, M., Haselager, P. & Emanuel, E. J. Nat. Biotechnol. 36, 805–810 (2018).

  2. 2.

    Ariely, D. & Berns, G. S. Nat. Rev. Neurosci. 11, 284–292 (2010).

  3. 3.

    Boto, E. et al. Nature 555, 657–661 (2018).

  4. 4.

    Price, M. Science https://doi.org/10.1126/science.aat6570 (2018).

  5. 5.

    Bonaci, T., Herron, J., Libey, T., Mogen, B. & Chizeck, H. AJOB Neurosci. 6, 82–83 (2015).

  6. 6.

    Martinovic, I. et al. On the feasibility of side-channel attacks with brain-computer interfaces. Security ’12 Proceedings of the 21st USENIX Conference on Security Symposium (USENIX Association, 2012); https://www.usenix.org/conference/usenixsecurity12/technicalsessions/presentation/martinovic

  7. 7.

    Farwell, L. A. & Donchin, E. Electroencephalogr. Clin. Neurophysiol. 70, 510–523 (1988).

  8. 8.

    Chen, Y., Li, T., Zhang, R., Zhang, Y. & Hedgpeth, T. EyeTell: video-assisted touchscreen keystroke inference from eye movements. in 2018 IEEE Symposium on Security and Privacy 144–160 (2018); https://doi.org/10.1109/SP.2018.00010

  9. 9.

    Wang, C., Guo, X., Wang, Y., Chen, Y. & Liu, B. Friend or foe?: your wearable devices reveal your personal PIN. in ASIA CCS ’16 Proceedings of the 11th ACM on Asia Conference on Computer and Communications Security 189–200 (ACM Press, 2016); https://doi.org/10.1145/2897845.2897847

  10. 10.

    Cai, L. & Chen, H. TouchLogger: inferring keystrokes on touch screen from smartphone motion. https://www.usenix.org/legacy/events/hotsec11/tech/final_files/Cai.pdf (2011).

  11. 11.

    Shukla, D., Kumar, R., Serwadda, A. & Phoha, V.V. Beware, your hands reveal your secrets! in CCS ’14 Proceedings of the 2014 ACM SIGSAC Conference on Computer and Communications Security 904–917 (ACM, 2014); https://doi.org/10.1145/2660267.2660360

  12. 12.

    Lange, J., Massart, C., Mouraux, A. & Standaert, F.-X. in Constructive Side-Channel Analysis and Secure Design 10348, 171–189 (Springer, 2017).

  13. 13.

    Widge, A. S. et al. Am. J. Psychiatry 176, 44–56 (2018).

  14. 14.

    Sweeney, L. J. Law Med. Ethics 25, 98–110, 82 (1997).

  15. 15.

    Wexler, A. & Thibault, R. J. Cogn. Enhanc. 3, 131–137 (2018).

  16. 16.

    Racine, E., Martin Rubio, T., Chandler, J., Forlini, C. & Lucke, J. Med. Health Care Philos. 17, 325–337 (2014).

Download references

Author information

Affiliations

  1. University of Pennsylvania, Medical Ethics and Health Policy, Philadelphia, PA, USA

    • Anna Wexler

Authors

  1. Search for Anna Wexler in:

Corresponding author

Correspondence to Anna Wexler.

Rights and permissions

Reprints and Permissions

About this article

Verify currency and authenticity via CrossMark