Precision mouse models with expanded tropism for human pathogens

Author notes

Christian R. Aguilera-Sandoval Present address: BD Life Sciences, San Jose, CA, USA These authors contributed equally: Chandrav De, Maria Abad Fernandez.

Affiliations

Division of Infectious Diseases, International Center for the Advancement of Translational Science, Center for AIDS Research, University of North Carolina, School of Medicine, Chapel Hill, NC, USA Angela Wahl

, Chandrav De

, Rachel A. Cleary

, Claire E. Johnson

, Nathaniel J. Schramm

, Christian R. Aguilera-Sandoval

& J. Victor Garcia Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA Maria Abad Fernandez

, Erik M. Lenarcic

, Yinyan Xu

, Laura M. Rank

, Heather A. Vincent

, Wes Sanders

, Allison Boone

, Ralph S. Baric

, Raymond J. Pickles

, Miriam Braunstein

, Nathaniel J. Moorman

& Nilu Goonetilleke Lineberger Comprehensive Cancer Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA Erik M. Lenarcic

, Heather A. Vincent

, Wes Sanders

& Nathaniel J. Moorman Department of Epidemiology, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA Adam S. Cockrell

& Ralph S. Baric Joint Department of Biomedical Engineering, University of North Carolina and North Carolina State University, Chapel Hill, NC, USA Isabel G. Newsome

& Paul A. Dayton Marsico Lung Institute, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA Allison Boone

& Raymond J. Pickles Department of Microbiology and Immunology, University of Oklahoma Health Sciences Center, Oklahoma City, OK, USA William H. Hildebrand UNC HIV Cure Center, University of North Carolina, Chapel Hill, NC, USA Nilu Goonetilleke

Contributions

A.W. inoculated mice with HCMV; collected and processed PB and tissues from HCMV-exposed mice; performed experiments with PB and tissue cells and analyzed the data; performed the flow cytometric and IHC analysis of naïve LoM and BLT-L mice; performed the human cytokine/chemokine analysis; inoculated mice with BCG and collected tissues from BCG-exposed mice; conceived and designed experiments; contributed to data interpretation, data presentation and manuscript writing; and conceived, designed and coordinated the study, the preparation of the manuscript and its revision. C.D. inoculated mice with HCMV; performed the GCV experiment, the in vivo imaging of mice and neutralization assay; collected and processed PB and tissues from HCMV-exposed mice; performed experiments with PB and tissue cells and analyzed the data; performed the human cytokine/chemokine analysis; inoculated mice with RSV; and collected and processed tissues and measured RSV-GFP expression by flow cytometry. M.A.F. performed experiments with PB and tissue cells and analyzed the data; standardized, designed, performed and analyzed immunological assays; and contributed to data interpretation, data presentation and manuscript writing. E.M.L. performed experiments with PB and tissue cells and analyzed the data and performed the HCMV real-time PCR analyses. Y.X. performed experiments with PB and tissue cells and analyzed the data and standardized, designed, performed and analyzed immunological assays. A.S.C. produced stocks of MERS-CoV; inoculated mice with MERS-CoV and collected tissues from MERS-CoV infected animals; conceived and designed experiments; and contributed to data interpretation, data presentation and manuscript writing. R.A.C. performed dual immunofluorescence staining of infected LoM. C.E.J. performed immunofluorescence staining of animals, collected tissues from BCG-exposed mice and performed the acid-fast staining. N.J.S. produced stocks of ZIKV, inoculated mice with ZIKV, and collected and processed tissue from ZIKV-infected mice. L.M.R. processed and cultured tissue homogenate to determine the number of the BCG c.f.u. and the analyzed data. I.G.N. performed the ultrasound and acoustic angiography imaging and analysis. H.A.V. and W.S. performed experiments with PB and tissue cells and analyzed the data and performed the HCMV transcriptome analysis. C.R.A.S. collected and processed PB and tissues from HCMV-exposed mice. A.B. performed immunofluorescence staining of animals. W.H.H. helped conceive and design experiments. P.A.D., R.S.B., N.J.M. and N.G. conceived and designed experiments and contributed to data interpretation, data presentation and manuscript writing. R.J.P. provided stocks of RSV-GFP; performed the immunofluorescent analysis of tissues sections for RSV infection and AB-PAS staining, and the analysis of human lung implant structures; conceived and designed experiments; and contributed to data interpretation, data presentation and manuscript writing. M.B. processed and cultured tissue homogenate to determine the number of the BCG c.f.u. and the analyzed data; conceived and designed experiments; and contributed to data interpretation, data presentation and manuscript writing. J.V.G. conceived and designed experiments and contributed to data interpretation, data presentation and manuscript writing; and conceived, designed and coordinated the study, the preparation of the manuscript and its revision.

Corresponding authors

Correspondence to Angela Wahl or J. Victor Garcia.